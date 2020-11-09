Volvo XC40 Plug-in Electric Hybrid Review

Volvo’s small SUV the XC40 comes with a variety of engines some with two-wheel drive some with four-wheel drive. The most expensive version is the PHEV – Plug-in Electric Vehicle which we are testing here.

Typically, ordinary hybrid vehicles are a petrol engine with some help from an electric motor who’s batteries are charged by the petrol engine or when slowing down using regenerative braking.

This system allows you to travel on local trips (approx. 40 kms) on battery power if you have plugged it in and charge them up.

What is the Volvo XC40 like outside?

The ratio of height to width makes it look a little tall and narrow.

The back has a slight wave pattern that gives a faint bulge just below the rear window and then a convex line before leading down to the bumper bar level.

The front grille has a slight recess that makes it distinctive without being toom much over the top.

Exterior features include:

Panoramic Sunroof

R-Design glossy black integrated roof rails

R-Design grill

Glossy black window trim

Black exterior roof colour

Colour coordinated door handles with Illumination and Puddle lights

Dual integrated tail pipes

Wipers with integrated washers

“Hammer of Thor” LED Active Bending and High Beam Headlights with Headlight high pressure cleaning

What’s it like inside – XC40S Features

Unlike most vehicles the style of the dashboard focuses on the vertical rather than a horizontal spread across the interior.

The overall interior colour scheme is strongly black.

As a small SUV the space for front passenger and driver is good but not large for rear passengers.

Interior features to help the driver and passenger include:

9” vertical touch screen centre display

Power adjustable Driver seat with memory

Power Adjustable passenger seat

Inductive charging for smartphone

Front seats with cushion extensions

Smart phone integration (iPhone and Android) with 3 USB connections

Premium Sound System – Harman Kardon; Digital Radio (DAB); Bluetooth® (inc. audio streaming)

In-car web apps

Satellite Navigation with Road Sign Information

2-Zone Electronic Climate Control

Cooled glove box

CleanZone Interior Air Quality System

High level interior illumination

Windscreen ticket holder

Storage box under driver seat

Glove box bag hook

Interior fashion features include

Aluminum decor inlays

Charcoal Nubuck Textile /Perforated Nappa in Charcoal interior

Illuminated vanity mirrors in sunvisor;

R-Design gear lever knob

Three-Spoke R-Design steering wheel with Uni Deco inlay

R-Design pedals; Automatically dimmed inner and exterior mirrors

High gloss black tunnel console;

What Engine and Transmission does the XC40have?

This system has a smallish turboed petrol engine (1.5 litres) that can drive the car on its own but it also allows a vehicle to use only batteries for about 40 kms if you have charged it. This means that you can do a lot of your local short trips on electric drive without producing local pollution.

The vehicle has a 7 Automatic 7-speed Dual Clutch transmission.

The fuel consumption figures are rated at 2.2 L/100km (Combined) but this is rarely a representative figure. It assumes that you start with a fully charged battery and you do a driving cycle that befits a good proportion of battery powered driving. If you charge regularly and do very short trips, then in theory, you will not use any fuel. On a long run without charging you will get fuel consumption of the petrol engine which will be higher and is rated at 6.1 litre per 100 kms

Displacement for petrol engine 1477cc

Power output 132kW @ 5800rpm (Petrol) + 60kW @ 4000rpm (Electric Motor)

Max torque 265Nm (Petrol) + 160Nm (Electric Motor)

Fuel consumption 2.2 L/100km (Combined)

CO2 emissions 50 g/km

Fuel tank 48 litres

Weight 1760 kg

Transmission Automatic 7-speed Dual Clutch transmission

What are the safety features?

Pedestrian, Vehicle, Large Animals and Cyclist Detection,

Intersection Collision and Oncoming Mitigation with Brake Support;

Driver Alert

Lane Keeping Aid

Adjustable Speed Limiter function

Oncoming Lane Mitigation

Blind Spot Information (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Front and Rear Collision Warning with mitigation support

Run-off road Mitigation

Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)

Emergency Brake Light (EBL)

Frontal Airbags

Side Impact Protection System (SIPS) with airbags in front seats

Inflatable Curtains and Whiplash Protection System

Driver’s knee airbag

Belt Reminder all seats

ISO-FIX outer position rear seat

Intelligent Driver Information System (IDIS)

Driver comfort assistance features

Hill start assist

Hill Descent Control

Park assist Front and Rear

Rain Sensor

Drive mode with personal power steering settings

XC40 S Summary

Volvo have produced a distinctive car with credible efficiency and pollution reducing technology.

The interior has a unique appearance with a good ambience.

This is not a car, however, to trust your response with one quick drive.

If you are going to test the vehicle do not get too involved with the infotainment system. You need to set aside time when you are not in a rush to go through some standard information requests.

Good Bits

Plugin hybrid efficiency Distinctive appearance inside and out Comprehensive features including safety

Not So Good Bits

Infotainment system takes a long time to get use to Ride is a little firm The feel of the brakes is somewhat artificial and needs time to get use to

Facts and Figures:

Petrol engine: 1.5 litre 132kW @ 5800rpm; Max torque 265Nm – Fuel tank 48 litres

Electric Motor: 60kW @ 4000rpm; Max torque 160Nm

Transmission: 7-speed Dual Clutch transmission

Warranty: years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars (tested in 2018)

Origin: China

Price: $64,990 base price plus $4,770 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.