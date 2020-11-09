Volvo XC40 Plug-in Electric Hybrid Review

Volvo’s small SUV the XC40 comes with a variety of engines some with two-wheel drive some with four-wheel drive. The most expensive version is the PHEV – Plug-in Electric Vehicle which we are testing here.
Typically, ordinary hybrid vehicles are a petrol engine with some help from an electric motor who’s batteries are charged by the petrol engine or when slowing down using regenerative braking.
This system allows you to travel on local trips (approx. 40 kms) on battery power if you have plugged it in and charge them up.
What is the Volvo XC40 like outside?
The ratio of height to width makes it look a little tall and narrow.
The back has a slight wave pattern that gives a faint bulge just below the rear window and then a convex line before leading down to the bumper bar level.
The front grille has a slight recess that makes it distinctive without being toom much over the top.
Exterior features include:
- Panoramic Sunroof
- R-Design glossy black integrated roof rails
- R-Design grill
- Glossy black window trim
- Black exterior roof colour
- Colour coordinated door handles with Illumination and Puddle lights
- Dual integrated tail pipes
- Wipers with integrated washers
- “Hammer of Thor” LED Active Bending and High Beam Headlights with Headlight high pressure cleaning
What’s it like inside – XC40S Features
Unlike most vehicles the style of the dashboard focuses on the vertical rather than a horizontal spread across the interior.
The overall interior colour scheme is strongly black.
As a small SUV the space for front passenger and driver is good but not large for rear passengers.
Interior features to help the driver and passenger include:
- 9” vertical touch screen centre display
- Power adjustable Driver seat with memory
- Power Adjustable passenger seat
- Inductive charging for smartphone
- Front seats with cushion extensions
- Smart phone integration (iPhone and Android) with 3 USB connections
- Premium Sound System – Harman Kardon; Digital Radio (DAB); Bluetooth® (inc. audio streaming)
- In-car web apps
- Satellite Navigation with Road Sign Information
- 2-Zone Electronic Climate Control
- Cooled glove box
- CleanZone Interior Air Quality System
- High level interior illumination
- Windscreen ticket holder
- Storage box under driver seat
- Glove box bag hook
Interior fashion features include
- Aluminum decor inlays
- Charcoal Nubuck Textile /Perforated Nappa in Charcoal interior
- Illuminated vanity mirrors in sunvisor;
- R-Design gear lever knob
- Three-Spoke R-Design steering wheel with Uni Deco inlay
- R-Design pedals; Automatically dimmed inner and exterior mirrors
- High gloss black tunnel console;
What Engine and Transmission does the XC40have?
This system has a smallish turboed petrol engine (1.5 litres) that can drive the car on its own but it also allows a vehicle to use only batteries for about 40 kms if you have charged it. This means that you can do a lot of your local short trips on electric drive without producing local pollution.
The vehicle has a 7 Automatic 7-speed Dual Clutch transmission.
The fuel consumption figures are rated at 2.2 L/100km (Combined) but this is rarely a representative figure. It assumes that you start with a fully charged battery and you do a driving cycle that befits a good proportion of battery powered driving. If you charge regularly and do very short trips, then in theory, you will not use any fuel. On a long run without charging you will get fuel consumption of the petrol engine which will be higher and is rated at 6.1 litre per 100 kms
- Displacement for petrol engine 1477cc
- Power output 132kW @ 5800rpm (Petrol) + 60kW @ 4000rpm (Electric Motor)
- Max torque 265Nm (Petrol) + 160Nm (Electric Motor)
- Fuel consumption 2.2 L/100km (Combined)
- CO2 emissions 50 g/km
- Fuel tank 48 litres
- Weight 1760 kg
- Transmission Automatic 7-speed Dual Clutch transmission
What are the safety features?
- Pedestrian, Vehicle, Large Animals and Cyclist Detection,
- Intersection Collision and Oncoming Mitigation with Brake Support;
- Driver Alert
- Lane Keeping Aid
- Adjustable Speed Limiter function
- Oncoming Lane Mitigation
- Blind Spot Information (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)
- Front and Rear Collision Warning with mitigation support
- Run-off road Mitigation
- Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
- Emergency Brake Light (EBL)
- Frontal Airbags
- Side Impact Protection System (SIPS) with airbags in front seats
- Inflatable Curtains and Whiplash Protection System
- Driver’s knee airbag
- Belt Reminder all seats
- ISO-FIX outer position rear seat
- Intelligent Driver Information System (IDIS)
Driver comfort assistance features
- Hill start assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Park assist Front and Rear
- Rain Sensor
- Drive mode with personal power steering settings
XC40 S Summary
Volvo have produced a distinctive car with credible efficiency and pollution reducing technology.
The interior has a unique appearance with a good ambience.
This is not a car, however, to trust your response with one quick drive.
If you are going to test the vehicle do not get too involved with the infotainment system. You need to set aside time when you are not in a rush to go through some standard information requests.
Good Bits
- Plugin hybrid efficiency
- Distinctive appearance inside and out
- Comprehensive features including safety
Not So Good Bits
- Infotainment system takes a long time to get use to
- Ride is a little firm
- The feel of the brakes is somewhat artificial and needs time to get use to
Facts and Figures:
- Petrol engine: 1.5 litre 132kW @ 5800rpm; Max torque 265Nm – Fuel tank 48 litres
- Electric Motor: 60kW @ 4000rpm; Max torque 160Nm
- Transmission: 7-speed Dual Clutch transmission
- Warranty: years/ unlimited km
- Safety: Five stars (tested in 2018)
- Origin: China
- Price: $64,990 base price plus $4,770 MLP*
*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.
