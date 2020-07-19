Toyota Granvia to the Hunter Valley Vineyards

Based on the new generation Toyota HiAce, Granvia people mover is a step up on Toyota’s humble tradie van. You can tell they’re cut from the same cloth but Granvia seems larger, wider, flatter with a whole lot more chrome especially around the frontal area.

Four versions are offered in individual 6 and 8 seat configuration and I got hold of the top of the line 6-seater VX version in gangster black. Eight seat VX costs the same as the sixer at $74,990, somewhat more than a top of the line Tarago.

Granvia targets a premium market for celeb’ and “pollie” transport so, complying with COVID restrictions we set forth as a family group to act like celebs and go on a wine tasting expedition to the Pokolbin (NSW) vineyards.

Who drove?

The unlucky one, me.

But I still got to taste plenty of delicious gourmet food on the way around.

As we set off on the 300km round trip, the first comment made was about the seats.

“Like business class” rings in my ears and yes, they are like airline business class seats offering a near flat recline/ tilting ottoman, individual arm rests and supple quilted leather upholstery. Heated fronts too but no massage function.

Ah well, you can’t have everything.

WHAT’S IT LIKE INSIDE?

Access is easy through large power operated left and right side sliders while luggage is easy to stow through the full width, high opening tailgate. We were easily able to stow eight cases of wine, trip booty, behind the back row. Obviously the six-seater has a potentially larger boot than the eight seater given the amount of fore/aft adjustment available.

Being so wide makes Granvia 6-seater roomy inside with almost excessive spacing between each seat. There’s certainly plenty of room “to swing a cat” as they say and the floor is relatively low making access easy.

Everyone on the trip wanted to sit in the back to take full advantage of the luxury provided.

The driver’s space is car-like having more in common with Camry than Hi-Ace. There’s a big dash with all controls positioned close to the driver and a high mounted auto gear selector to the right of the centre console. Satellite buttons surround the instrument pod and the wheel, with woodgrain insert, has multiple functions.

Splashes of faux brown woodgrain add an air of luxury to the dash and adjacent fascia while a large tray between the front seats acts as an armrest as well.

It’s easy to find a comfy driving position in Granvia as it has been designed more with passenger car controls rather than functional work-a-day stuff like the Hi-Ace van. We spent at least 8 hours in and out of Granvia on our jaunt with zero ill effects apart from some headaches.

Granvia is nothing like the Commuter bus inside having more in common with something from Lexus than from Toyota.

HOW ABOUT THE OUTSIDE?

It’s a box with a wedge on the front and plenty of chrome. Granvia is a semi-bonneted vehicle like Toyota vans from long ago and is a step up over the previous one box Hi-Ace design with cab over engine.

They added some sharp looking LED headlights, DRLs and fog lights as well as L- shaped tail lights to lift the appearance but you can’t do much to sex-up a slab sided vehicle such as this.

Fairly standard looking 17-inch alloys look OK but you wouldn’t buy Granvia for the styling. It’s all about practical luxury, full stop.

WHAT’S IT LIKE TO DRIVE?

Power comes from Toyota’s venerable 2.8-litre turbo diesel four cylinder found in Prado, Hi-Ace, Fortuner and Hilux… in various configurations. No petrol variant is offered.

It drives the rear wheels through a six speed auto box only. A touch of diff’ whine is audible at highway cruise speeds.

Noise from the engine is minimal and with 130kW/450Nm on tap, performance is good for a 2600kg vehicle. It performs much the same with six passengers as with one while fuel economy hovers around the 10-litres/100km mark.

One thing that must be mentioned is Granvia’s tight turning circle which rates with a London cab. Few vehicles I have driven in the past few years come close to the Granvia’s tight turning circle which easily gets you into and out of tricky places.

The ride is comfortable and controlled and you can actually push Granvia through corners with confidence unlike some other van-based “buses.”

IS IT SAFE

Like Hi-Ace, Granvia scores 5-stars in ANCAP testing gaining a truckload of advanced driver assist features in the process. Included is Toyota’s Safety Sense suite with pre-collision warning and preparation, pedestrian and cyclist detection day and night, active cruise, road sign recognition, lane departure warning, auto high beam and wipers, heated exterior mirrors and heaps more.

There are 9 air bags inside and Granvia features four wheel disc brakes.

Granvia Summary

I enjoyed driving the Granvia for many reasons not the least being the luxury contained within. Close your eyes and you could be in a high end limo apart from slightly higher noise levels. Passengers can lounge back in complete luxury for long trips, have a snooze, eat some goodies, watch a movie, enjoy the premium audio system. The driver isn’t suffering privations either.

There’s a full size spare and an old school lever -style parking brake next to the driver’s seat.

The SUNA satnav is excellent and Granvia scores Toyota’s latest infotainment system and touch screen.

The particle filter has a manual over ride and Granvia can tow up to 1500kg.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Toyota Granvia 6-seater

Engine: 2.8L four-cylinder turbo diesel producing 130kW/450Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $74,990 MLP*

*MLP Includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of options. Some features mentioned in the article are options