Subaru Outback 6th generation is now available

Subaru’s Outback can trace its history back to the mid 70’s and the first real crossover wagon, the Leone. Through the evolution of the Liberty Wagon in the late 80’s then finally to the first Outback wagon in 1996.

Subaru can lay claim to starting the trend of crossover wagons and to this day retains a special place as the only vehicle with full time AWD. Having owned first a Leone then a Liberty with air suspension, I can attest to just how good these vehicles are.

The latest Outback takes the crossover concept to a new level.

The new models comes in three variants, the Outback, Outback Sport and the Outback Touring. There is one engine, a revised 2.5L Boxer engine mated to an 8 slot CVT.

What does the latest Outback look like?

Think evolution rather than revolution. The existing Outback is a stylish wagon and the new model adds subtle touches such as the wheel arch cladding, revised hexagonal grill, C shaped DRL’s. LED fog lights and rear combination light cluster, push fuel filler cap, integrated door mirror, 20mm wider rear cargo door and 18 inch alloy wheels on all models including a full size spare.

One really clever feature is the rear camera washer, eliminating the need to get out and wipe the camera at times.

There is a choice of nine colours include the new Autumn Green Metallic and Brilliant Bronze Metallic.

What about the interior of the Outback?

In the past Subaru have had their moment of design atrocities, not so of late? The interior of the Outback is a sophisticated, luxurious stylish design with some key improvements.

These highlights include:

High Definition 11.6-inch head unit Centre Information Display – centralising and simplifying many controls, with vertical orientation and operation like a smartphone

Largest Outback cabin to date – with key interior dimensions increased, including larger, wider-opening cargo area

Auto windows for all windows,

Heated front and rear outer seats

More details are in the model walk below.

Subaru Outback full model walk details

OUTBACK AWD

SAFETY

ABS anti-lock brakes with four-wheel discs and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Active Torque Vectoring

Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)

Auto Vehicle Hold (AVH)

Brake Assist

Child seat anchor points – ISOFIX

Curtain airbags – full length

Daytime Running Lights – LED

Driver Monitoring System 1 , with:

, with: Distraction warning

Drowsiness warning

Facial recognition

Driver’s knee airbag

Dual front airbags

Dual front side airbags

EyeSight driver assist system2 – latest generation, with new features for Outback:

Autonomous Emergency Steering

Lane Centring Function

Emergency Lane Keep Assist

Speed Sign Recognition/Intelligent Speed Limiter

Eyesight Assist Monitor

Lane Departure Warning with steering wheel vibration

Lane Departure Prevention

EyeSight improved features:

Pre-Collision Braking System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Other EyeSight features:

Pre-Collision Throttle Management

Lead Vehicle Start Alert

Manual Speed Limiter (new for Outback)

Conventional Cruise Control

Fog lights (LED) – front

Front passenger seat cushion airbag

Front seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters

LED headlights – steering responsive and wiper-activated

Rear door child lock

Rear view camera with washer

Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)

Seatbelt indicator lights – all seats

Side intrusion bars

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

Three-point A/ELR rear centre seatbelt

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Vehicle Dynamics Control electronic stability control

Vision Assist features:

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Wiper de-icer for front wipers

X-Mode (2 mode)

INTERIOR

Bluetooth/AUX/voice command compatible six-speaker audio touchscreen system

Climate control air conditioning – dual zone, with rear vents

Cargo security blind – one touch operation

Centre Information Display – High Definition 11.6-inch 1920 x 1080 static touch head unit

Cup holders – four

Door bottle holders – four

Electric parking brake

Fabric seat trim

Height and reach adjustable steering column

Immobiliser security system

Leather trim gear shift

Leather steering wheel with audio, Multi-Information Display and cruise control buttons

LED cabin lights – including cargo area

Multi-Information Display

Paddle shift gear change

Power steering

Power lumbar support – driver seat

Power mirrors – heated and power-folding

Power windows with auto open/close

Powered seats – driver and front passenger

Push button start

Rain sensing windscreen wipers

Rear seats lever activated fold function

Rear seats recline function

Remote central locking

Seatback storage pockets

Two remote central locking keys

USB ports – front and rear for recharging of multiple devices

Vanity mirrors

12 Volts power sockets – front glovebox and cargo area

60/40 split/fold rear seat

EXTERIOR

18-inch alloy wheels – full-sized alloy spare; wheel finish unique to variant

213 mm ground clearance

Chrome look front grille

Colour-coded mirrors and door handles

Filler cap – push-type, using electronic lock/unlock

Privacy glass (rear)

Rain sensing wipers

Rear roof spoiler

Rear wiper

Roof rails, with integrated stowable cross bars (AWD and AWD Touring variants only)

Shark fin style antenna

Silver under guards

Wheel arch cladding – front and rear guards

OTHER FEATURES

Active Grille Shutter

Active Valve Control System (AVCS)

Auto Stop Start

Auto tailgate unlock

Cruise control – adaptive option with EyeSight 2

Electronic throttle control

Keyless entry

Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission

SI-Drive (two-mode)

Smart key

Subaru Global Platform

Five-year unlimited kilometre warranty

5 litre Direct Injection horizontally opposed boxer engine – 138 Kilowatts of power at 5,800 rpm and 245 Newton metres of torque at 3,400 to 4,600 rpm.

OUTBACK AWD SPORT ADDS:

Crystal Black painted door mirror covers and shark fin antenna (unique to variant)

Heated front and rear outboard seats

Black exterior highlights

Light sensing headlights – auto on/off

Powered cargo door with handsfree sensor and memory function

Premium finish leather steering wheel

Roofs rails (fixed ladder type) – black with green highlights (unique to variant)

Satellite navigation – factory-fitted, powered by TomTom

Matte black rear badge finish (unique to variant)

Sports pedals

Vision Assist extra features: Front View Monitor and Side View Monitor

Water repellent seat trim 3 with green stitching (unique to variant)

with green stitching (unique to variant) Wheel finish unique to variant – dark metallic finish

OUTBACK AWD TOURING ADDS (TO AWD SPORT SPEC):

Auto power folding door mirrors with auto dipping functionality for the passenger side door mirror

Driver Monitoring System 1 adds auto driver seat and door mirror adjustment

adds auto driver seat and door mirror adjustment Dual memory driver seat

Electric sunroof

Harman/kardon nine-speaker sound system – with sub-woofer + single CD player (located inside centre console)

Heated steering wheel

Nappa leather accented seat trim

Satin finish door mirrors

Silver highlight roof rails with integrated, stowable crossbars

Wheel finish unique to variant – gloss

Outback Engine and Drivetrain

Outback is powered by an almost completely revised 2.5L 4 cylinder boxer engine that produces 138kW @ 5,800 rpm and 245 NM @ 3,400 to 4,600 rpm and drives through a revised CVT with an 8 step manual mode.

Every Outback features the premium Active Torque Split AWD that distributes optimal torque to the front and rear wheels, depending on road surface and driving conditions.

They also feature dual-mode X-MODE that enhances Outback’s AWD off-road performance.

One mode is optimised for snow and dirt, the other for deep snow and mud.

X-MODE functions are incorporated in the Centre Information Display (CID) monitor. Operation is made easier through intuitive touchscreen control.

Changes and the new SGP now allow an impressive towing capacity of 2000kg and a tow ball weight of 200kg.

Unladen ground clearance is 213mm, putting that into perspective the Toyota HiLux Rogue has a ground clearance of 216mm just 3mm more than the outback.

What about Safety for the Outback?

Safety has been a key factor for Subaru as they were the first manufacturer to have a 5 star ANCAP rating across all models.

Outback is packed with safety features and is perhaps the best equipped vehicle in its class and well beyond its price point.

We have provided a separate article of the key Outback safety features HERE, but a few points worth mentioning are:

Latest generation EyeSight® driver assist package

Subaru Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Subaru Vision Assist technologies

front passenger seat cushion airbag – Outback now has eight airbags

Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)

Visibility – Outback is designed so that even nearby small children can be seen by the driver, including at the rear,

Active Torque Split AWD

OUTBACK MY21 PRICING*

OUTBACK MY21 MANUFACTURER’S LIST PRICE* Outback AWD $39,990 Outback AWD Sport $44,490 Outback AWD Touring $47,790

*Prices are Subaru (Aust) Pty Limited’s Manufacturer’s List Prices only and include GST on the list price but exclude dealer delivery charges and all other government and statutory charges. For the drive away price of Subaru vehicles consumers should be advised to contact their local authorized Subaru dealer.

Subaru Outback MY21 Final Thoughts

I’ve always been a fan of the Outback, for obvious reasons, and the latest model takes an exceptionally good vehicle and makes it even better.

For the price it’s an absolute bargain and you’ll get nothing that has the same level of safety and comfort features anywhere near that price in its competitors.

We will have full drive reviews shortly