Subaru and Australian Road Safety Foundation saving lives

The Australian Road Safety Foundation (ARSF) has today welcomed Subaru Australia as their official vehicle partner.

Subaru has a history of pioneering design, engineering and technological advancements that place safety at the core of their activities, developing Subaru vehicles that aim to protect road users throughout every moment of their journey, whether in or outside the car.

ARSF founder and CEO Russell White said having Subaru as part of the Foundation’s family would drive the road safety message further, and help save more lives.

“Our role is to help prevent both physical and mental trauma through the reduction of road fatalities and injuries, which we cannot do without the support of partners like Subaru,” Mr White Said.

“Importantly, we welcome Subaru who we know has a long-history of putting road safety first, and equally shares our vision of generating positive change that will save and support the lives of many,” he said.

Subaru Australia Managing Director, Colin Christie, said: “Subaru has a proven and proud history of putting safety at the heart of everything we do, in fact, it is integral to the Subaru DNA.

“Subaru’s commitment to safety began with its first mass produced vehicle, the Subaru 360, which became one of the first vehicles in the world to be crash tested in 1960. In Australia, Subaru became the first mainstream car brand to achieve a 5-star ANCAP safety rating across the range.

“Subaru’s safety philosophy is underpinned by our legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, EyeSight® Driver Assist and Vision Assist technologies, and the advanced Driver Monitoring System, just to name a few. Most recently, this commitment to safety has born Subaru’s vision of working towards zero fatal road accidents in a Subaru by 2030*.

“We are proud to partner with the ARSF to help deliver on this vision through education and awareness campaigns to make our roads both a safe and enjoyable place for all Australians.”

The new partnership coincides with the launch of the ARSF’s Fatality Free Friday, a vital national campaign that brings awareness to the importance of road safety by encouraging individuals to pledge to five road safe behaviours: always be fit to drive, stay focused on the road, scan the road ahead, keep a safe distance and drive to suit the conditions.

Road users can take the Fatality Free Friday pledge online at arsf.com.au/take-the-pledge-fff.

*Subaru Corporation (the Japanese manufacturer of Subaru cars) has publicly stated its aim to reduce the number of fatal accidents in a Subaru vehicle to zero by 2030 as well as the number of fatalities among pedestrians, cyclists and the like as a result of a collision with a Subaru vehicle. For more information on Subaru Corporation’s CSR initiatives visit https://www.subaru.co.jp/en/csr/safevehicles.html.