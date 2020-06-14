Kia Cerato 2.0l S Sedan Manual Review

Kia Cerato Sedan is a good car in a dwindling market segment. The S Manual version is the entry point to the range yet still comes with a number of good features and extensive Kia warranty.

The latest model was launched in Launched in 2019 and has been a popular vehicle.

What is the Cerato Like outside?

Kia has come a long way in its design style. As far as sedans go it’s a good looker. From the side it has an almost coupe like style with a sleek rear three quarter.

The slimline front grill edged in chrome with flowing headlights and halogen DRLs has an appealing presence. The S model misses out on front fog lights. However it does have electric and heated side mirrors with integrated turn indicators.

A simple but stylish feature is body coloured bumpers, door handles, side mirror surrounds etc.

Base model also gets steel wheels and plastic covers with 205/55 R16 tyres.

Kia Cerato S behind the wheel

It’s fairly basic inside with fabric manually adjustable seats. For my old back the lack of good lumbar support is an issue.

The instruments are typically Kia as is the thick steering wheel which feels good in the hands. It also has the usual controls for cruise control, Bluetooth and audio on there.

The centre screen is the stuck on look which some people like, me not so much. However the functionality and user interface is clear and simple to use.

Rear seats are comfortable with reasonable room all around. The boot is spacious and practical with fold down seats.

However there is plenty of little storage areas and room for bottles and cups etc.

Otherwise its entry level model bland.

Kia Cerato S Features

Even though the ‘S’ model is the basic model and misses out on many features it still is well equipped with:

6-speaker audio with DAB+ and speed dependent volume

8-inch touch screen

Clear Bluetooth connectivity

Apple Carplay and Android Auto

Cruise control

Power windows all around

Multi-function steering wheel

Unfortunately it does have a space saver spare tyre. Something I’m never a fan of. Nor does it have inbuilt Sat Nav.

What Engine and Transmission does the Cerato S have?

Powered by a 2.0L 4 cylinder petrol engine that produces power of 112kW @ 6,200 rpm and torque of 192Nm @ 4,000 rpm. This drives the front wheels through a six speed manual transmission.

Fuel use is an ADR combined 7.6L/100K and CO 2 emission of 174 g/km. There is a 50L fuel tank.

I’m not sure if it is a vehicle I would choose to tow with but it will tow 1200kg with a 75kg tow ball weight.

What is the Cerato S like to drive?

Pretty easy actually. The 2.0L engine, while certainly no powerhouse, provides enough zip around town and is well matched to the 6 speed manual. The gear changes are really smooth with a little notch which I like. The clutch is a little sudden but once you get the feel it’s easy enough.

One good feature for those that need it is an indicator on the instrument binnacle that tells you when to change gears.

A manual isn’t the car of choice for peak hour traffic, but this one is better than most.

The other thing I noticed is that it’s relatively quiet with little road noise or engine noise.

What are the safety features?

Kia like many brands, adds more safety the higher up the model range you go. However the base model isn’t left stranded. It has

Active safety features:

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD5 & BA6,

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with TCS7,

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM),

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC),

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS),

Seatbelt warning chime & light on all positions,

Front parking sensors,

Reverse parking sensors,

Parking sensor dash display,

Rear view camera with in-audio display & dynamic parking guidelines,

Rear view mirror (day & night),

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA),

Driver Attention Alert (DAA),

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) – Car Avoidance (It misses out on the pedestrian warning feature),

Passive safety features include:

Driver & front passenger SRS airbags

Front side SRS airbags

Curtain SRS airbags

Front seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters

Side door impact beams (front & rear)

Childproof rear door locks

Impact sensing auto door unlocking

Key safety features the S misses out on are:

Electrochromic rear view mirror (auto dimming)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) (optional)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) (optional)

LED daytime running light (DRL)

LED Headlights

LED Rear Combination Lamp

Kia Cerato S Summary

Okay, it’s an entry level manual sedan. In this market that’s not much going for it.

But it is a pretty good car nonetheless. With a decent level of standard features, a smooth engine transmission combination and quiet ride.

It also looks good and is outstanding value for money.

Combined with Kia excellent owner benefits and you have a decent car for youngsters. Problem is that they often don’t drive a manual. The S auto with safety pack is a more preferred model.

Good Bits

Safe, Good looking, Comfortable

Locally calibrated dynamics

Unbeaten warranty… 7 years/unlimited km

Not So Good Bits

No satnav

Air recycle switches over to outside air automatically

Poor lumbar support

Also Look At

Facts and Figures: 2020 Kia Cerato S Sedan Manual

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder petrol producing 112kW/192Nm

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Warranty: 7 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: South Korea

Price: from $21,490 MLP*

At the time of publishing this article Kia had a RDAP of $22,990

*Includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of options. Some features mentioned in the article are options