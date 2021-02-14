Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R Dynamic Coupé 2021 Review

Jaguar F-TYPE, every once in a while you drive a car that reminds you of the passion you have for cars. The F-TYPE is such a car. It allows you to fall in love with motoring all over again.

First launched in 2012, F-TYPE pays homage to its spiritual predecessor the E-TYPE classic sports car.

Today we are driving the MY21 P380 R Dynamic version in a classic Indus Silver colour. Last time we drove this version was in 2019.

Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R Dynamic Coupé Exterior

Even though the design is more than ten years old now, from the low sloping bonnet with power bulges and vents to the rounded hatchback design its pure symmetry. It certainly attracts attention form people everywhere.

The full LED headlights boost visual appeal and distinctive J-Blade daytime running lights double as the direction indicators. Rear LED tail lights also add to the visual appeal and functionality. On the rear is also the P380 badge as well as central dual exhausts.

The P380 R Dynamic we drove had the exterior design pack option, red brake calipers and fixed panoramic roof.

Looking sharp are the 20-inch alloy wheel designs with 255/35/ZR20 tyres on the front and 295/30 ZR 20 tyres on the rear.

It would be remiss of me not to mention the flush pop out door handles, very cool and the deployable rear spoiler.

Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R Dynamic Coupé Interior

There is a sense of sophisticated simplicity about the interior. It is ageless yet starting to show its age a little.

The first thing I notice is that despite being a two seat Coupé there is enough room for my hulking 190cm bear like frame to sit in comfortably.

Yes it is a little awkward getting in like an old man, bum first, courtesy of a dodgy right knee, and the raised door sills mean that exit is a little ungainly, but once inside I sat for hours on end driving the freeway in absolute comfort.

The slimline lightweight Grained Leather and Suedecloth seats have a lot to do with that. My vehicle also had the 12 way heated electronic memory seats an added option.

In front of the driver is the perfectly sized electronically adjustable three spoked leather steering wheel, which frames a three sectional instrument panel. Twin external dials and a configurable MFD in-between.

Between the seats is a smallish console bin with USB and other plugs and a lid that allows free movement of the cords, which is clever. Two cup holders sits behind the transmission section. I love the transmission lever. There are a few controls for stop start, snow and ice starting etc. and overall it’s well laid out.

Air conditioning controls are easy to use, and the central air vents rise upon use in a very theatrical way.

The 10 inch Touch Pro infotainment screen is easy to use, connects to Apple CarPlay and Android and houses the reversing camera. The graphics are excellent. Audiophiles would be impressed by the $7,000 Meridian surround system, but to be honest there isn’t much to surround.

Overall visibility is better than you might expect and the reversing camera is excellent.

Boot space is larger than you would imagine, plenty of room for luggage for two for a weekend or even a week. Soft bags are best and the wide rear wheel arches provides little pockets for extra bits as does a small hidden bin below the floor.

Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R Dynamic Coupé Features

The test vehicle came with the following options

Meridian™ Surround Sound System $7,260

Configurable Dynamics $3,980

Exterior Design Pack $3,390

12-way heated electric memory front seats $2,630

Fixed panoramic roof $2,110

380mm front and 376mm rear brakes $1,690

Powered tailgate / boot lid $1,160

Two-zone Climate Control $1,040

Red brake calipers $1,010

Blind Spot Assist Pack – Blind Spot Assist – Rear Traffic Monitor $900

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) $790

Auto-dimming, power fold, heated door mirrors with memory $620

Sport carpet mats $410

Aluminium gearshift paddles $110

Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R Dynamic Coupé Engine and Drivetrain

The P380 R Dynamic if powered by the 3.0L Supercharged V6 engine that produces power of 280Kw @ 6,500rpm and torque of 460 Nm @ 3,500-5,500rpm. This drives the rear wheels through an eight speed Quickshift transmission. The P380 will go from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and tops out at 275 km/h.

This is the same engine as used in the F-PACE 35t S that we reviewed earlier.

Fuel usage is rated at an ADR figure of 8.6L/100K and Co2 is 203g/km

It’s fairly lightweight at a touch over 1500kg and both front and rear suspension is Double wishbone style. There are 380mm ventilated discs on the front and 376mm on the rear.

2019 Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R Dynamic Coupé Driving Experience

Slide into the driver’s seat, start the engine, listen to the crackle of the exhaust , feel the leather steering wheel in your hands and you are ready for excitement.

As you ease away and continue to accelerate, you notice the slightest hesitation under heavy acceleration, then linear delivery of a continual power surge and the tuned exhaust provides aural delight.

The suspension soaks up almost all road irregularities, although the extremely low profile tyres occasionally let you feel them through the steering wheel. That makes you connected to the road.

Play with the dynamics and the car transforms. Plant the right foot and hold on, its screams into action.

Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R Dynamic Coupé Safety

While the F-TYPE doesn’t have an official ANCAP safety rating, it is packed with a range of advanced driver assistance systems plus more including:

highly sophisticated forward-facing stereo camera,

rear camera,

front park aid,

Autonomous Emergency Braking,

Auto High Beam Assist,

Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Speed Limiter and

Driver Condition Monitor, are now provided as standard.

Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R Dynamic Coupé Final thoughts

What are my final thoughts on the F-TYPE?

It is simply a stunning designed, possibly the most beautiful available as a new car currently.

F-TYPE harks back to the days of pure enjoyment and hedonistic pleasure.

The 3.0L V6 supercharged engine provides more than enough performance for all but the picky few.

As I said in my last review – If it is possible for a car to become an extension of a person, for a driver to be at one with the machine, the F-TYPE was that for me.

Also look at:

What’s Good:

Simply beautiful design

Hedonistic pleasure

Overall balance and Engine/transmission

What’s Not:

Long and expensive options list

No HUD

Have to get 5.0L SC V8 for AWD version

Facts and Figures: 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R Dynamic Coupé

Engine: 3.0L V6 Supercharged petrol producing 280kW/460Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed sports automatic RWD

Warranty: 3 years/ 100,000 km 3 Yrs. Roadside Assist

Safety: TBA

Origin: England

Price: From $172,735 MLP* $199.835 MLP* as tested

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.