2020 Suzuki Swift GLX Turbo Review

Suzuki offers Swift in three flavours with three different petrol engines in 1.0-litre turbo, 1.2-litre and 1.4-litre turbo and three transmissions; a 6-speed manual, 6-speed auto and a CVT.

The GLX Turbo driven runs a 1.0-litre, three cylinder, turbo petrol engine hooked up to a conventional 6-speed auto.

This one is possibly the most sensible mainstream Swift as it has the best transmission for general driving, a torquey and economical engine, plenty of features and costs less than the possibly more desirable Swift Sport.

All three variants are 5-door hatchbacks but there are subtle variations between the three.

The GLX Turbo costs $22.990, remembering that includes a 6-speed auto along with a host of driver assist and practical features.

It has a tidal wave of competition but Swift is a Japan-made product which I personally rate and should ensure the car runs reliably for a long time.

I really liked the first and second iteration of the current generation Swift, less so this one because it has grown a snout, is getting bigger, and looks a touch too much like some Ford products.

Doesn’t really matter because you can park it anywhere, safely take four adults in relative comfort and control your motoring costs.

I’d rather be in a Swift GLX than a bus or train any day, or something naff like a Fiat 500.

Exterior

As already mentioned, Swift has grown all over though it isn’t what you’d call big. In cuteness terms, this one falls a touch behind its two immediate predecessors but that’s my subjective opinion.

I’d be guessing but suggest the boot is bigger this time around as is the glasshouse and interior room.

There are large tail lights and slanted headlights with an indented “smile” under a slat grille to complete the picture of a small box on wheels with a sloping roof to a rudimentary boot and a longer bonnet at the other end.

Some complex panels along the sides give Swift more character as do the curving front guards and pumped out wheel arches.

Swift still rates against anything in the class on looks alone including the Ford Fiesta, Toyota Yaris, VW Polo and Mazda 2 so, nothing to complain about really.

Interior

Inside is neat, uncluttered yet efficient. They pack a lot of stuff in there despite the lack of switches and knobs.

The chunky steering wheel is one of the best in segment and has gearshift paddles on the GLX Turbo.

Other functions are on the wheel too while the centre stack contains a decent size touch screen with apps and a selection of buttons/switches underneath for the ventilation etc.

The driver’s instrument pod is simple and contains two main dials and supplementary read outs.

A cloth weave upholstery is used on the comfy seats and most of the interior tones are shades of grey with some metallic facia to lift the look.

Features

Suzuki has been generous with equipment in all its new models, not the least being new Swift. This particular version scores big with stuff like;

6-speed auto standard

Auto headlights, auto high beam

LED headlights

Paddle shift

Hardwired satnav

Adaptive cruise

D-cut steering wheel

Reverse camera

Drive and Engine

There’s plenty of pep from the three pot, turbo petrol engine with direct fuel injection optimising efficiency. It is good for 82kW and 160Nm output, sufficient to push this 945kg light car with purpose.

It will tick over 5.1-litres/100km on premium petrol and offers quite a sporty drive feel thanks to the torquey engine, slick changing 6-speed auto and soft calibrated coil suspension (including the rear) that delivers a relatively supple and controlled ride.

Tyre grip and some body roll are limiting factors but if you want to go “hooning,” get a Swift Sport.

I was able to chalk up about 1000km in Swift GLX Turbo and found it to be an excellent city car that’s easy to park and also quick out of the blocks from lights to get you clear of the traffic.

On the freeway it’s good too offering adequate roll on acceleration from speed and relaxed cruising at the speed limit with only a modicum of engine thrum. That is dented somewhat with four adults on board with the aircon’ blasting away which makes the three pot work a lot harder.

Still, fuel economy is one of this car’s strong points and I never saw anything over 7.3litres/100km giving it a bit of stick on a back road.

Safety

Swift GLX Turbo scores a 5-star ANCAP rating and with the generous level of advanced driver assistance features this far down the food chain, it’s a safe light car proposition.

Interesting that the base GL only gets 4-stars but that’s another story.

I like the idea of Swift GLX being fitted with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, weaving alert, reverse camera, auto headlights and auto high beam as well as adaptive cruise control though that isn’t really a safety feature.

You get into some larger more expensive cars and they don’t have this level of advanced driver safety unless it’s optional or only on the top model.

Good on Suzuki.

Good Bits

Affordable

Economical

Safe

Not So Good Bits

Prefers more expensive premium unleaded

Possible buyer resistance to engine capacity

Skinny tyres

Summary

You’d go a long way to find a better city run-about than this. It’s nippy, economical, easy to park and safe. Oh, and inexpensive to buy and run. Take two couples out on Friday night… no probs. Go for a jaunt interstate… same thing.

Plus it’s a Japanese manufactured product meaning long lasting and reliable.

Facts and Figures: 2019 Suzuki Swift GLX Turbo

Engine: 1.0L, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol, producing 82kW/160Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $22,990*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

