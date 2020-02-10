2020 Audi Q5 45 TFSI quattro Sport

Audi’s bestselling car, the Q5 Medium sized SUV, has had a freshen up, adding some extra features to the second-generation version that was released onto the market in July 2017.

It has 3 engines and two model variants (Design and Sport) or you can move up to the high performance SQ5.

We tested the 45 TFSI quattro Sport.

Exterior

Understandably in this mild makeover, the exterior shape is still the same with some small cosmetic changes mostly at the front around the bumper line and the lower pods that house the day time running lights.

The Design model has 19 inch wheels and the Sport has 20 inch wheels. You can option up to 21 inch wheels.

There are two standard colours: Brilliant black and Ibis white and 10 extra colours:

The better paint finish will cost $1,531 or $1,990 if your model is in the luxury car tax bracket

Interior

The interior of all models includes

Electric seats for driver and front passenger including 4-way electric lumbar support

Leather appointed trim 3

3-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning with combined charcoal and particulate filter, uniform diffuse ventilation on the front passenger side, ventilated glove compartment and rear digital display

Ambient lighting package – includes courtesy lighting in the exterior door handles, entrance lighting, ambient lighting in the front centre console, footwell lighting at front and rear, inside door handles and door trims.

An 8.3-inch high-resolution infotainment screen connects to Apple Carplay and Android Auto and works well with the navigation system.

The best display feature comes on Sport models is the Audi virtual cockpit, a fully digital configurable instrument cluster with 12.3 inch high resolution colour display

There is good room for the second row of seats but the comfort is for the two outer seats with the centre seat being only for infrequent necessities.

The luggage area is 550 litres with the second row of seats in an upright position. You can get an option of sliding second row seats that can increase the leg room to 610 litres at the expense of the passenger leg room.

Fold the seats fully down and the capacity is increased to 1550. The seat split is 40:20:40.

Features

All Q5 models have

Audi music interface with 2 USB inputs and auxiliary input socket

Audi phone box light – supports wireless charging via the “Qi” standard for compatible smartphones and smartphone covers and includes an additional Bluetooth connection 5

USB outlets for rear passengers (charging only)

Audi smartphone interface – connects Apple or Android devices via USB to access approved apps via the MMI system 5

Audi parking system plus front and rear with rear view camera and visual display

The Design base model offers an audio system with 8 loudspeakers. Move up to the Sport model and you get a 10-speaker sound system including subwoofer, 6-channel amplifier with total output of 180 watts.

Drive and Engine

The three engine/gearbox options are:

4-cylinder, 2 litre inline diesel

Common rail injection and turbo-charging:

140 kW @ 3,800 – 4,200 RPM:

400 Nm @ 1,750 – 3,000 RPM:

7-speed S tronic gearbox

2-7.4 L/100 kms (depending on the weight and wheel size of the model)

4-cylinder 2 litre petrol

Direct fuel injection, turbo-charging and Audi valvelift system:

185kW @ 5,000 – 6,000 RPM: 370Nm @ 1,600 – 4,500 RPM

7-speed S tronic gearbox

2 – 7.4 l/100 kms

6-cylinder 3 litre diesel

Common rail injection system and turbo-charging

210 kW@ 3,750 – 4,000 RPM :

620Nm @1,500 – 3,000 RPM:

8-speed Tiptronic gearbox

1 – 6.5 l/100 kms

All models have

All-wheel drive.

Cruise control with braking to maintain set speed

speed limiter

If you move up to the Sport model you also get:

Adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go including traffic jam assist, distance indicator and speed limiter 2

Audi pre-sense front – provides extended collision warnings up to the maximum vehicle speed2

Safety

All models

Active bonnet

Attention assist

Audi pre-sense city with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and pedestrian detection – detects impending collisions at up to 85km/h and can reduce speed by up to 40km/h

Audi pre-sense rear

Hold assist

Tyre pressure loss indicator

Audi active lane assist

Audi side assist – warns of vehicles in the blind spot as well as those approaching rapidly to the side 2

Cross traffic assist rear –

Exit warning system –

Only in sport

Collision avoidance assist – provides additional support to the driver with supporting steering torque in critical situations where the driver initiates evasive action 2

Turn assist – monitors oncoming traffic when turning right at low speeds

Price:

To all prices must be added on-road costs*

2.0 litre diesel 40 TDI Design $65,900*

2.0 litre petrol 45 TFSI Design $66,900*

2.0 litre diesel 40 diesel TDI Sport $71,600*

2.0 litre petrol 45 TFSI Sport $73,500*

2.0 litre diesel 50 TDI Sport $84,700*

Good Bits

Good to very good engine performance well matched to the gearbox

A feeling of luxury with a very positive ambience

Brand credibility

Not So Good Bits

You need to option up to get special style and function features

Start price plus options makes it pricey.

Only 3-year warranty

Summary

The Audi Q5 medium sized SUV comes with the comfort and ambience that you would expect from a luxury brand. The driving performance reflects advance design and technology.

It does come at a price particularly if you want to comfort touches and fashion features.

It is clearly focused on bitumen driving which can include sweeping non-urban roads.

It relies more on its badge than its outward styling to show its luxury heritage.

Also look at

Facts and Figures: 2019 Audi Q5

Engines: 2 litre turbo turbo petrol; 2 litre turdo diesel; 3 litre turbo diesel

Transmission: Seven-speed S tronic; eight -speed tiptronic

Safety: Five-stars

Warranty: Three years unlimited kilometres

Origin: Mexico

Price: From $65,900 to $84,700 plus on-road costs

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.