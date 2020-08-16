Audi upgrades the A4 and A5 models 2020

Audi has released an upgrade of its A4 sedan, Avant (Audi’s word for a station wagon).

They have also upgraded their A4 All Road as well as their A5 Sportback, coupe and convertible which we will review separately

The A4 sedan and Avant are in the medium sized prestige passenger car category currently dominated by the BMW 3 series.

Audi has defined this upgrade as a “Refreshment”. The new models include a boost in technology; some cosmetic changes; a reduction in engine options; simplified option packages; And a modest reduction in price

All road and A5 and the sporty S4 and S5 will be covered separately

There are three variants for the A4

35 TFSI – A mild engine, front-wheel drive with reasonable standard features (sedan only) 35 TFSI S Line – More comfort and cosmetic features and virtual cockpit (sedan only) 45 TSFI S Line – Performance tuned engine, quattro all-wheel drive, virtual cockpit (Sedan and Avant)

What is the A4 Like outside?

The new A4 Sedan and A4 Avant have grown 24 millimetres longer and 5 millimetres wider and now come with 19-inch wheels as standard. Most of the body panels are new, including all the side panels.

There are new lighting designs, new grill, stronger blisters over the wheel arches and a lower waist line feature that visually lowers the centre of gravity of the car for a sportier look

At the front, the daylight running lights are positioned up high. The single frame grille is now broader and flatter, with horizontal lines that emphasise its width.

At the rear there is an increased emphasis on horizontal elements linking the tail light as well as a diffuser and trapezoidal tailpipes. The overall effect is to increase the impression of width.

There is a contactless opening of the tailgate which is standard across the range but with the Avant there is also electric rear tailgate with gesture control for added convenience.

You can step up a grade to the S line which incorporates cosmetic changes such as slots at the front which hark back to the original Audi sport Quattro of nineteen eighty four. There are side mirrors that fold and dim

What’s the A4 like inside

The interior has a strong feeling of class without being overstated. The seats are comfortable the driver’s seat is electrically adjusted in the base model and the passenger seat is electronically adjusted in the two higher specification models. Leather appointed seat upholstery is standard across the range.

For the two top specification models the dash board is dominated by digital screens as part of Audi’s virtual cockpit. Audi say that there is 10 times the computing power of previous models driving this infotainment and driver information of presentation on the digital displays.

As the infotainment screens are now touch screens there is no need to control your choices through a mouse dial in the area between the seats, with has now been given over to more storage space.

Room in the second row of seats is adequate. Rear seat bench, 40:20:40 split folding and rear centre armrest with cup holder.

The sedan’s boot has a 460-litre luggage capacity while the Avant wagon has 495 litres

Audi A4 S Features

All variants of the A4 sedan and wagon have the following features:

Cruise control (but not adaptive) with braking to maintain set speed and speed limiter

Audi parking system plus front and rear with visual display

Predictive efficiency assist – provides targeted control of the engine overrun and coasting phases

Turn assist – monitors oncoming traffic when turning right at low speeds

Audi connect plus Navigation & Infotainment services including:

Audi connect plus Navigation & Infotainment services‡3 including

Online traffic information with hazard alert

Destination entry via myAudi or Google Maps

Parking information

Weather

Fuel prices

Google services

Audi connect plus Security & Assistance services including:

Car finder with remote signal

Remote lock & unlock

Emergency call

Online roadside assistance

The S line interior package includes quite a number of cosmetic features

Upholstery in fine Nappa leather with S embossing on the front-seat backrests

Inlays in matt brushed aluminium

Pedals and footrest in stainless steel

Headlining in black cloth

LED colour lighting package including ambient lighting with 30 selectable colours and 3 colour profiles

Gear lever knob and steering wheel in perforated leather

Variable head restraints for the front seats (manual adjustment for height and distance)

Contrasting stitching on the seat upholstery, sport leather steering wheel, selector lever gaiter, centre armrest and floor mats

Steering wheel in S line design, flattened at the bottom

The 45 TFSI quattro S line features also includes:

Driver seat memory functionality

Audi sound system (180W, 10 speakers)

While Audi has simplified the optional packages, they are quite revealing in highlighting what is not a standard feature

Assistance package for 35 TFSI sedan includes ($1,900)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Active Lane Assist

High Beam Assist

More

Assistance package plus for 35 TFSI Sline sedan and 45 TFSI quattro ($2,900)

Everything in the assistance package

Heads-up display

360 degree camera

Park assist

More

S line Interior package for 45 TSFI quattro sedan and avant ($2,100)

What Engine and Transmission does the Audi A4 have?

The A4 sedan and Wagon all have a two-litre turbo charged petrol engine and now Audi has included mild hybrid technology.

35 TFSI: 110kW and 270Nm: 6.1L/100km: front wheel drive

45 TSFI 183kW and 370Nm: 7.1L/100km: Quattro all-wheel drive

All A4 sedans and avant models have a 7- speed S tronic transmission

Audi no longer provides a 40 TFSI model in the A4 range

What are the safety features?

The last Audi A4 that was crash tested by ANCAP was back in 2015 where it received 5 stars. To achieve five stars now is a much harder task however the new A4 has some important safety features that should help it get a good result:

Autonomous Emergency Braking and pedestrian detection

Preventative protection measures

Cross traffic assist rear

Exit warning system

Lane change warning (side assist)

Light and rain sensor

Airbags (eight in total) front airbags for driver and passenger, side airbags for front and rear passengers, head level curtain airbag for front and rear

Attention assist

There are a few additional features that add a certain specialness to the car

Swerve assist to steer around an incident such as approaching a car from behind at a high speed.

Rear tail lights that strobe to catch the attention of a driver that is approaching your car too quickly from behind.

If you do get the adaptive cruise control option it can detect what’s happening in front of the car that’s in front of you that is up to two cars ahead or even three cars ahead.

Pricing (MLP*)

A4 Sedan 35 TFSI 10kW $55,900

A4 Sedan 35 TFSI S line 110kW $59,900

A4 Sedan 45 TFSI quattro S line 183kW $68,900

A4 Avant 45 TFSI quattro S line 183kW $71,400

Audi A4 S Summary

Audi has provided a tempting package to get you into a prestige German brand with the new A4 having some significant technological improvements with competitive pricing for the prestige market.

The styling is more sophisticated and, in our opinion, the Avant wagon is the best-looking model.

You have to go to the higher specification of the 45 TFSI to enjoy a good level of engine performance but the overall quality of handling and braking is there in all models.

The digital screen technology is excellent and provides reassuring information to the driver.

A few features such as adaptive cruise control are only optional.

Good Bits

Great digital screens with very useful, adaptable information The 45 TFSI is a sweet and powerful engine Quattro technology is advanced Sure footed braking and handling

Not So Good Bits

Some common features are still options 35 TFSI is underpowered Road noise is not aggressive but still a little intrusiv

Also Look at

BMW 3 Series

Lexus ES

Subaru Liberty

Facts and Figures:

The most popular model in the A4 range is the 45 TSFI

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder petrol producing 45 TSFI 183kW and 370Nm: 7.1L/100km: Mild hybrid technology.

Transmission: Seven-speed tiptronic with quattro all-wheel drive

Warranty: 3 years with unlimited kilometres

Safety: Five stars (2015)

Origin: Germany

Price: from $68,900 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.