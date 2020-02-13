Audi SQ7 Black Edition 2020 Review

Audi SQ7 Black Edition – Launched in 2019, the SQ7, while based on the brilliant Q7, brings to the market some awesome technology, interior and exterior changes and a design that looks smaller than it is.

The philosophy behind a 7 seat sport SUV that has phenomenal performance and outstanding economy is almost unique.

We have reviewed the normal SQ7 previously when it was originally launched.

SQ7 Black Edition External

The design is an almost coupe style but manages that sleek form and low drag coefficient in a practical body shape. Black edition highlights include metallic paint, carbon-fibre mirror housings and interior inlays, high-gloss titanium black exterior package, 22-inch Audi Sport wheels, panoramic sunroof.

The roof edge spoiler is wider and more distinctive than that of the Q7. SQ7 emblems adorn the front, the fenders and the rear. LED headlights and dynamic rear turn signals are standard.

Optionally available is Matrix LED technology that include intelligent cornering lights. Surprisingly, for a large vehicle its drag coefficient is just 0.34 and the centre of gravity is low. This factor also sharpens the sporty character.

SQ7 Black Edition Internal

Step inside the SQ7 and the immediate ambience is luxury and space. The standard sports seats with diamond pattern contrasting stitching are very comfortable and supportive over long periods in them. The optional sports seats plus for the front driver and passenger are some of the best I have sat in and they come with a massage function.

Overhead there is a panoramic sunroof. The three spoke flat bottomed steering wheel feels superb in your hands and provides precise feedback from the road. Unusually the adjustment for height and reach isn’t electric. In front of the driver is the Audi virtual cockpit with 12.3-inch display which presents its information in brilliant, high-resolution graphics.

Audi supplements this with a head-up display that projects important information, such as speed and navigation data onto the windshield in the driver’s direct field of vision. It is amongst the best in the industry.

With the optional MMI navigation plus with MMI all-in-touch, the driver can enter characters on the large touchpad or perform multi-finger gestures to zoom in on the map, for example. The system provides acoustic and haptic feedback after each command.

The middle row seats are comfortable enough for my large frame to sit in. Better suited to two but accommodating three, there is plenty of head, shoulder and leg room. They can also be heated with an option pack. The third row seats while having a comfortable seat squab and backrest are limited in foot and leg room.

They are suited to pre-teen occupants mainly. The three-piece backrests in the second row can be folded down separately, and the third row can be lowered electronically into the floor of the SQ7 TDI to provide a long flat load area. The rear can also be lowered to assist with loading parcels.

With a full load of passengers, the seven-seater model has a luggage capacity of 235 litres. With the third row folded down, this becomes 705 litres with a maximum of 1890 litres, which is cavernous. A power tailgate is standard.

SQ7 Black Edition Features

As this is a family car after all, keeping the troops entertained and connected is important and Audi doesn’t disappoint. The top infotainment system uses the second-generation modular infotainment platform. Its central computer comprises two main units:t he radio car control unit and the MMX board (MMX = Multi-Media eXtension).

The standard Audi connect package brings numerous online services on board, including navigation with Google Earth and Google Street View, and it’s also a Wi-Fi hotspot that enables the passengers to web surf with up to eight mobile devices. The Audi smartphone interface brings Apple CarPlay® and Android® Auto into the car.

The standard sound system is the innovative Bose system with 3D sound. To be honest this system is more than enough. For those who simply must have better there is the $11,340 optional Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system.

SQ7 Black Edition Engine and Drivetrain

It is powered by a smooth and powerful 4.0l V8 TDi producing a healthy 320 kW of power and a massive 900 Nm of torque from a low 1000 rpm through to 3250 rpm. This drives through a slick 8 speed tiptronic transmission and delivers all that power and torque to the road through Audi’s brilliant Quattro permanent AWD system.

It will rocket from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, delivering instantaneous, effortless, linear acceleration from standstill through to well in excess of 200 km/h with a top speed of 250 km/h (electronically governed).

The official combined consumption is just 7.2 litres per 100km. The SQ7 Black edition has the 22 inch wheel and 285/35 R22 tyres.

In standard format the ride and handling of the SQ7 is superb. The chassis is of lightweight construction. Its five-link suspensions front and rear are made mainly of aluminium. Electromechanical power steering, the Audi drive select dynamic handling system and the adaptive air suspension with S-specific tuning are standard.

As an option, Audi will equip the SQ7 TDI with a driving dynamics package, comprising three technology modules: the sport differential, all-wheel steering and electromechanical active roll stabilisation.

It provided an engaging driving experience that brought smiles to our faces constantly.

SQ7 Black Edition Safety

This is a vehicle that behaves in a manner that belies its size and weight and through clever non-intrusive technology allows you to always be in control. Important safety features include the park assist, cross traffic assist rear, exit warning system, collision avoidance assist and turn assist as well as the Audi pre sense systems. In a critical situation, the system warns the driver and initiates full braking, if necessary. Additional assistance systems round out the range.

What’s Good:

Awesome performance

Ride and dynamic handling

Technology and safety

What’s Not:

Poor small storage areas

Manual steering wheel adjustment

Expensive options list

SQ7 Black Edition Summary

SQ7 Black Edition is awesome. There are few cars that I get really excited about, or have a grin that won’t go away when I drive it. I have to admit I am always looking forward to spending more time in the SQ7.

It really was that much FUN!

I have been trying to think of another car that provides the same degree of luxury, performance, handling, practicality and composure. Remember there is an updated version coming in 2020 as well that promises to be even better.

Also look at:

Facts and Figures: 2019 Audi SQ7 V8 TDi

Engine: 4.0L V8 TDi producing 320kW/900Nm

Transmission: 8 Sp AT QUATTRO

Warranty: 3 Yrs / Unlimited km 3 Yrs Roadside Assist

Safety: 5 Star ANCAP

Origin: Germany

Price: From $174,542 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.