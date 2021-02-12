Audi Q5 Quattro MY 2021 update released

Audi Q5 is the brands bestselling SUV and keeping it ahead of the competition is an updated model range, with improved connectivity, technology and a revised engine line-up.

First launched in 2009 then with an all new version in 2017, the latest update brings a fresh style while continuing the Audi traditions.

What does the new Audi Q5 look like?

Styling has undergone some subtle refreshment to bring the model in line with the new design language.

There is a bolder single frame front grill, 19 or 20 inch alloy wheels model specific,

new LED headlights and daytime running lights, alloy wheels and a claimed world first digital OLED tail lights as an option.

Add to this some profile line highlights and the new model seems quite fresh and stylish.

What is the Q5 like inside?

The refresh continues inside. Q5 has always been exceptionally comfortable.

The driver’s seat is great especially the sport model with electronic adjustment and heating. A thick rimmed multi function leather steering wheel frames the Audi virtual cockpit.

Couple of highlights.

The MMI touch screen now means that there is room for another small pocket ion the transmission tunnel where the touch pad was previously.

There is a single line that separates the upper dash from the lower section, that is silver as standard but can be optioned as carbon fibre of woodgrain and adds to the overall ambience as well as a bringing a feeling of space.

Rear seats are more for two but have adequate room and are again very comfortable. Otherwise not much has changed inside since the last time we reviewed the Q5 HERE.

The luggage compartment can store up to 520 litres (1,520 litres with the backrests folded flat). The rear seat can be split 40:20:40 and optionally slides fore/aft to create additional luggage space or legroom, as desired.

Audi Q5 Model Walk

Audi Q5

The new Q5 offers a substantial amount of equipment as standard across the range, affording comfortable accommodation for the driver and passengers alike. Ease-of use is a high priority, with features like the

Keyless convenience key,

multifunction leather steering wheel replete with shift paddles and new hands-on detection technology,

leather appointed seats, electric front seats with 4-way electric lumbar support,

3-zone climate control air conditioning (with rear digital display),

ambient interior lighting,

an electric tailgate with gesture control and

Frameless auto-dimming interior mirror.

Audi Q5 40 TDI and 45 TFSI Sport model

These variants are further enhanced with

20-inch alloy wheels

panoramic sunroof,

Sport front seats (with heating, driver memory),

Adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go (including traffic jam assist),

Collision avoidance assist,

Turn assist,

360-degree camera,

Park assist and

Audi sound system (10 speakers, 180 Watts including subwoofer)

Audi 50 TDI S line

This is the top model and features include

Intuitive electrically adjustable steering column, with memory, and easy entry functions and a head-up display as standard.

S line exterior design package, which includes: Honeycomb pattern grill in titanium black Distinctive front bumper design with trapezoid elements on each end with matt aluminium silver inserts Illuminated door sill trims with S lettering Rear diffuser with selenite silver trim



Despite the high levels of equipment, select equipment packages are available such as the Assistance package (available on the 40 TDI and 45 TFSI), Comfort package and the Technik package (both available on the Sport, S line and Launch Edition).

Q5 Launch Editions

Initially, a limited number of Q5 Launch Editions will be available, equipped with unique luxury and styling features, including:

Metallic paint

20-inch bi-colour alloy wheels in Falx design

Black exterior styling package with black roof rails

Carbon exterior mirrors

Privacy glass

Leather appointed seat upholstery in a choice of black or rock grey with contrasting stitching

Extended upholstery package including door armrests and lower centre console in artificial leather with contrasting stitching

Illuminated front door sill trims

Colour ambient lighting package

A selection of 12 exterior colours are available on the new Audi Q5, as well as four interior colour schemes.

What is included in the Q5 improved Infotainment connectivity and technology?

Top of the list is a new 10.1 inch MMI haptic touch display with excellent feel, resolution and clarity. This thin tablet like display sits atop the centre stack, yet doesn’t seem to have the same stuck on feel that others do, it integrates almost seamlessly.

The technology embraces all manner of convenient ‘touch or talk’ driving, infotainment and connectivity functions. It also allows Audi smartphone interface via Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

The new touchscreen is so much easier to use than the previous touch pad that sat near the transmission lever, chalk and cheese really.

Additional features include Audi phone box light with the convenience of wireless charging for mobile phones (with Qi standard) and two simultaneous Bluetooth connections, Digital DAB+ radio and 4 USB outlets (two in the rear).

For the first time ever, the new Q5 offers the convenience of Audi connect plus functionality, with the integration of online traffic, weather conditions, fuel prices, parking information and Google Maps into the Q5 driving experience, together with additional functions enabled through the myAudi smartphone app like remote lock/unlock, service request, emergency call and more, thanks to the embedded SIM card.

What are the Q5 engines and drivetrain?

The new Q5 line-up will consist of two TDI drivetrains and one TFSI engine, available in five model variations: Q5 40 TDI quattro, Q5 45 TFSI quattro, Q5 40 TDI quattro Sport, Q5 45 TFSI quattro Sport and Q5 50 TDI quattro S line.

All engines feature Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology. All models are equipped with the legendary QUATTRO system.

The Q5 40 TDI and 45 TFSI are equipped with a smooth-shifting seven-speed S tiptronic. The Q5 50 TDI comes fitted with an 8-speed tiptronic and a quattro system that features a self-locking centre differential.

The Q5 40 TDI now produces peak power of 150kW and 400Nm of torque. ADR Fuel economy is rated at only 5.4 litres /100 km in combination with the standard 70 litre fuel tank, providing a theoretical range of over 1,250 km.

The 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine is good for a 0-100km/h sprint of just 7.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 222 km/h. Importantly new engine technology reduce the nitrogen oxide emissions of TDI engines by more than 90 percent.

This is way more important than CO2 emissions.

The Q5 45 TFSI models are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine also with 12V MHEV, producing 183kW and 370Nm of torque, reaching 0- 100km/h in 6.3 seconds.

The Q5 50 TDI engine is the performance model in the range; boasting a 3.0-litre, V6 engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology (MHEV), producing 210kW/620Nm and is good for a 100km/h time of just 5.7 seconds.

If you want more performance opt for the Audi SQ5 model which we reviewed recently.

So what is the Q5 like to drive?

On the launch we had an opportunity to drive both the Q5 45 TFSI Sport and the Q5 40 TDI Sport over varied roads.

Initial impressions are that the Q5 is quiet, smooth with compliant ride and a sporty edge to its handling. Drive mode select also changes the character of the vehicle.

The Q5 simply gets on with the work of driving you along without fuss, it’s a relaxing and engaging feeling.

The difference between the TFSI and TDI isn’t as much as you might expect. The TFSI engine brings peak torque in at lower rpm than the TDI and as such takes on the characteristic of relaxed linear performance as well as being a touch sportier. It’s a little bit quicker off the mark and seems to roll on a little more when driving.

The TDI is more economical by about 30% and that makes some difference however, and I’ve said this for a while now, I almost prefer the TFSI over the TDI engines, and that’s a lot coming from a devout dieselphile.

More details to follow when I have an extended drive in them.

What safety features does the Q5 have?

As you would expect there is a comprehensive array of safety features including:

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection,

attention assist to mitigate lapsing concentration,

eight airbags,

side assist,

active lane assist,

exit warning system,

hill descent control,

cross traffic assist rear,

parking system plus with reversing camera,

tyre pressure monitor and

pre-sense rear.

Audi also claims a world-first digital OLED tail light option that displays a unique warning signal to drivers within a two-metre proximity of the rear of the Q5, by creating a choreographed sequence of flashing lights.

Audi Q5 Service packages

The new Audi Q5 model range is offered with the comprehensive Audi five-year service plan package, priced at $2,720 for the TFSI models or $3,160 for the TDI models.

Audi Q5 Pricing MLP*

Q5 40 TDI quattro 150kW $68,900

Q5 45 TFSI quattro 183kW $69,600

Q5 40 TDI quattro Sport 150kW $74,900

Q5 45 TFSI quattro Sport 183kW $76,600

Q5 40 TDI quattro Launch Edition 150kW $78,300

Q5 45 TFSI quattro Launch Edition 183kW $80,800

Q5 50 TDI quattro S line 210kW $89,600

(*Manufacturer List Pricing [MLP] – excludes dealer delivery and government statutory charges)