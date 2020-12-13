Audi 2021 S4 Sedan and S4 Avant launched

Continuing a long and strong tradition of sporty models, Audi has released the S4 sedan and Avant models with refreshed styling, improved infotainment and connectivity as well as a glorious engine, transmission combination.

Audi S4 exterior

The S4 sedan has always been a sharp looking vehicle and the Avant is a cut above.

Minor refreshing of the frontal appearance around the lights and the side hip lines have kept the design fresh. Highlights of design include privacy glass, acoustic glazing and bold, and aluminium-look exterior mirror caps along with standard metallic paint finish

One noticeable feature are the standard 19-inch Audi sport alloy wheels in matt titanium gloss finish, with distinctive red brake calipers.

There is also a subtle rear spoiler on the sedan and Avant. The Avant sloping rear roofline creates an almost Coupé like appearance and looks even better in the flesh.

Avant has some exclusive design features such as aluminium roof rails and an electric tailgate with its electrically retractable luggage cover, as well as the gesture controlled power tailgate that will Audi tells us will conveniently open and close the compartment with subtle movements.

There is an optional Carbon and black styling package available as well.

Audi S4 interior

Audi seem to have their interior well sorted these days. It’s an exceptionally comfortable place to spend some time.

A highlight is the heated S sports front seats upholstered in Fine Nappa leather, complete with electric adjustment (including lumbar) and massage function. The massage function is just the thing for my ageing back.

The sports ‘S’ steering wheel provides a perfect feeling of control over the S4as well as housing a plethora of controls. It frames the virtual cockpit perfectly as well.

The haptic touch screen in the centre stack allow for ease of control for most functions as well as a visual manifestation of Audi connectivity.

Rear seats are comfortable for two and the practicality of the Avant cannot be overlooked.

Audi S4 Features

As you would expect the S4 is absolutely packed with features that make the cabin safer, more luxurious and comfortable.

Highlights include:

Wireless connectivity for smartphone interface via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Audi virtual cockpit

10-inch high-resolution MMI touch display

Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system (19 speakers, 755W)

Stainless steels pedals

Audi S4 Engine and drivetrain

Powered by a smooth 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces power of 260kW, while peak torque of 500Nm is available from as low as 1370rpm.

Acceleration from 0 -100km/h in the S4 sedan is just 4.7 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250kmh.

Despite that stunning performance the S4 is capable of sipping fuel at an economical ADR rate of just 8.6L/100km for the S4 sedan, thanks in part to its clever B-cycle combustion method.

Audi S4 drives through a fast shifting and silky smooth eight-speed tiptronic transmission, directing power to the road via Audi quattro permanent all-wheel drive for superb handling and traction. Im not a big fan of the transmission lever style though.

The self-locking centre differential is able to direct 40 percent of the torque to the front axle and 60 percent to the rear in normal driving conditions, with up to 85 percent directed to the rear wheels if the road conditions demand it.

The optional quattro sport differential can provide further adjustment, directing almost all of the rear axle’s torque to either wheel during particularly dynamic driving.

S-specific sport suspension with adaptive damper control ensures the balance between comfortable ride and dynamic performance is ever-present.

The S4 feels like a rambunctious younger brother to the S5 models. It seems to have abundant energy and simply wants to run fast. It’s balanced in a way that few vehicles can replicate and begs the driver to engage in fun. This is also encouraged for the crisp exhaust note under acceleration.

On the launch drive we took the S4 sedan over a combination of rods, including twisty climbing back roads, freeways, rough secondary roads and main through roads and the S4 simply was unfazed.

More driving details to follow when we have the vehicles for a full review.

Audi S4 Safety

Coming with a five star ANCAP safety rating, highlight Safety features include:

A full suite of driver assistance systems are standard

Audi drive select with five option modes,

park assist, 360-degree cameras for outstanding visibility when manoeuvring,

adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go and traffic jam assist,

exit warning and rear cross traffic assist,

adjustable speed limiter and

Lane change warning detections offering a range of functions such as side assist, turn assist and collision avoidance assist.

Audi S4 final thoughts

The S4 Sedan is a stylish sports saloon that even though it has hints of its sport nature, is still like a sheep in wolf clothing.

The S4 Avant is something else again. I have always been a huge fan of sports wagons, having owned a few over the years. The S4 Avant has beautiful design, practicality and performance. An unbeatable combination.

Both benefit from the sublime 3.0L V6 TFSI engine, quattro and tiptronic combination along with adaptive sports suspension. Packed with safety, comfort and connectivity features both represent excellent value.

What is good?

Performance, ride and handling

Digital haptic touch screens

Virtual cockpit

What is not so good?

Only having a brief drive

Adaptive cruise control not selectable

Not much rear leg room

Also Look at:

Facts and Figures: Audi S4 3.0L TFSI quattro Sedan and Avant

Model Price S4 Sedan TFSI quattro 260kW $99,500 MLP* S4 Avant TFSI quattro 260kW $102,000 MLP*

Drivetrain Quattro 3.0L 6 Cyl TFSI Petrol 8 SP Tiptronic

Power 260kW @ 5,400 – 6,400rpm

Torque 500Nm @ 1,370 – 4,500rpm

Safety 5 Star ANCAP

CO2 Emissions 195 g/km

Economy (ADR comb) 8.6L/100km

Acceleration 0-100kmh 4.7 sec (Sedan)

Top speed 250kmh (Electronically limited)

Servicing 5 Yrs. Audi service plan $2,940

Warranty 3yr/Unlimited km with full roadside assist

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.