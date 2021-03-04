2021 Lexus IS 300 Luxury Sedan Review

Lexus IS 300 Luxury, Lexus has updated its popular IS range model in 2020 and included a 300 Luxury model which we drove.

With the increasing demand for SUV s in Australia, cars like the Lexus IS 300 are often overlooked which is a shame as it’s a pretty good car.

Five ‘Lexus firsts’ in Australia become standard on all grades, including:

intersection turning assist,

emergency steering assist,

automated collision notification,

SOS call and

Stolen vehicle tracking.

Lexus IS 300 Luxury External

The overall look has a low and wide stance, with sleek styling, almost coupe like, slimmer headlights and a lower, sharper side character line that enhances the sleek profile.

In Lexus own words – Gently sloped rear-quarter pillars, which help form a sleek cabin silhouette that wraps around from the sides, contrast with muscular rear guards to create a fast and aggressive look. New 18 inch alloys are better.

At the rear the most noticeable design feature are the single-blade rear combination lights sporting an “L” motif and a sharper overall contour created by the character line around the boot lid.

Overall it’s actually a good looking sedan

What is the Lexus IS 300 Luxury like inside?

Very comfortable and cocoons the driver. The ventilated leather seats fitted my bearish frame with ease and you seem to relax into the car.

Once seated the leather steering wheel frames the instrument binnacle perfectly. Instruments are clear and easy to read.

Finally Lexus has replaced that antiquated foot brake with an electric brake. Happy Days

The centre console area is well laid out but I’m definitely not a fan of the scratch/mouse pad concept. It’s something Lexus has persevered with when a simply multi-function knob is easier to use.

The centre console bin is well padded for elbows, but is small, as well as having two USB ports, 12V and 3.5m plug.

I do like the ease of use of the transmission lever and the digital clock adds a nice touch. Surprisingly there is still an optical drive for CDs.

Lexus now has a 10.3 inch touch screen, semi integrated, and improved connectivity for smart phones. I like the split screen functionality.

Rear seats are a little tight, as are all sedans in this size, but again very comfortable for two occupants. Access is a little restricted by the curved ‘C’ pillar. Rear air vents allow good air flow.

The boot is actually reasonably large.

Lexus IS 300 Luxury Features

With the upgrade, Lexus has increased the level of standard features to include 18-inch alloy wheels (replacing 17-inch), an electric park brake (replacing foot-operated), new 10.3-inch touch-display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

This is an addition to smart entry and start, heated and 8-way power adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, 10-speaker audio, DAB+, satellite navigation with SUNA™ live traffic, voice control and LED headlamps with automatic high-beam.

The car we drove had the enhancement pack 2 which is a $5500 option pack including a moonroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, hi-grade LED headlamps, leather-accented seat trim, ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, 17-speaker Mark Levinson® audio and power rear sunshade.

Lexus IS 300 Luxury Drive and Engine

The Euro 6 compliant 2.0L turbo 4 cylinder engine produces 180kW and 350 Nm and drives the rear wheels through a revised 8 speed automatic transmission. It’s smooth, reasonably responsive and quiet but I would probably opt for the Hybrid version with better economy for another $3000.

Lexus self-charging hybrid electric system with a combined power of 164kW and combining a 221Nm 2.5-litre normally aspirated four-cylinder engine and 300Nm electric motor.

Lexus IS 300 Luxury fuel use is an ADR figure of 7.1l/100k and the 300h uses just 5.1L/100K. We averaged about 10.9l/100k in real life.

Drive select allows the driver to choose between Eco, Normal and Sport as well as a snow start function. Sport mode provides a little more responsive fun.

Lexus has done some work on the body rigidity, suspension and a wider front and rear track and it shows. It’s relatively heavy and that helps as well to provide a very smooth, compliant ride while giving reasonable handling. It gives that luxury ride with a touch of edge.

Where you really notice the difference is when you shift direction quickly, it feels more rigid and secure.

It is a long way from a sports saloon, but the driver inputs are all reasonably responsive.

Comfortable is the key word to describe the driving experience.

Lexus IS 300 Luxury safety?

The new Lexus IS matches or exceeds the active safety technology featured in the current flagship Lexus LS.

As you would expect the IS300 Luxury has a five star ANCAP safety rating.

Some key safety features include:

Lexus Safety System+

all-speed active cruise control,

lane tracing assist,

road sign assist,

blind-spot monitor,

parking support brake and

Rear cross-traffic alert+brake.

Lexus IS300 Luxury Summary?

I liked the IS 300 Luxury. Typically Lexus, it is packed with standard features, exceptionally comfortable and luxurious. Everything is user friendly.

It’s not a car to engage the senses though. Let me give you an example. The leather steering wheel is perfectly sized, fits nicely in the hands, gives good feedback, but the smooth leather is great quality, but slippery, so you don’t feel attached to the car.

Lexus IS 300 Luxury is priced from $67,000 with the enhancement pack 2 plus the usual costs. It’s a good car in a shrinking segment

What is good?

Build quality

Heavy with superb ride quality

Packed with features

What is not so good?

Thirsty, the Hybrid is better

No smart phone mirror

The mouse/scratch pad

Also look at

Facts and Figures: 2021 Lexus IS 300 Luxury

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder turbo producing 180kW/3450Nm

Transmission: 6-speed Auto RWD

Warranty: 4 years/ 100,000 km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $67,000 MLP* (including Enhancement pack 2)

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.