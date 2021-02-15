2021 Audi RS4 QUATTRO Avant Review

Audi RS4 Avant Quattro is one of the best sport wagons available Launched late in 2020, the latest RS4Avant is a beauty in both looks and performance.

RS4 Avant Exterior Style

I drove a stunning Tango Red metallic colour that was contrasted with darkened windows, RD black single frame grill, black 20 inch alloys wheels with 275/35/20 performance tyres.

Other stand out RS features are the RS exhaust with black oval tail pipes, gloss red RS brake calipers and black lower air dams, black external rear view mirrors and sleek black roof rails.

RS4 has a purposeful profile, sitting low and menacing looking a million dollars just parked.

Audi rings in black and the rear R4 badge set the tone nicely.

So what is the RS4 Avant like inside?

Sports Seats are comfortable and supportive with honeycombe stitching in Nappa leather with multiple adjustments including wings and bolster as well heating and a massage function. There are three memory settings.

Other indications of the sporting nature are the privacy glass, stainless steel pedals and illuminated RS door trims and exterior light from the mirrors when the doors open.

The flat bottom thick rimmed indented leather RS steering wheel frames the virtual cockpit that is customisable and with the push of a button transforms the instruments to RS mode providing information on tyre pressure, torque and g-forces.

There is a HUD as well.

The centre console and stack are pure Audi. The dash is highlighted by inlays in carbon twill. The soft touch console houses a phone charging tray, but otherwise is small.

Around the transmission lever there are cup holders and pockets for storage.

Moving up the centre stack are the drive mode controls along with a few others, then the simple and easy to use A/C controls and seat heating. Old school and effective.

Topping off the centre section is a 10.1 inch MMI haptic touch screen. It looks a little like a tablet stuck on the dash, but its functionality and clarity is excellent.

Rear seats are best suited for two but three can fit well enough. There are USB ports and A/C controls as well.

Boot area has electric access with gesture control and provides a reasonable space for luggage.

What features does the RS4 Avant have?

This could be a very long section. But let’s stick to some of the highlights.

Firstly the infotainment and connectivity

1 inch MMI Haptic touch display

Audi smartphone interface (not wireless unfortunately)

Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System (19 speakers, 755 watts),

Digital radio DAB+ and

Audi phone box light for the convenience of wireless charging.

Audi connect plus infotainment, connectivity, security and safety functions are standard, thanks to the embedded SIM card.

RS4 Avant also feature the brilliant (pun intended) Matrix LED headlights, auto on and auto high beam, LED fog lights, LED rear lights with dynamic turning function.

Another lighting feature is the Coming Home and Leaving Home feature, whereby a dynamic light sequence plays in the headlights and rear lights when the car is locked and unlocked.

RS4 Avant Engine and Drivetrain

The new RS 4 Avant is powered by the 2.9-litre TFSI V6 engine with twin turbochargers, developing 331 kW of power and 600Nm of torque from 1,900 – 5,000 rpm. This drives all four wheels through the QUATTRO system and a quick shifting eight speed tiptronic transmission.

This is good for a 0-100kmh time of 4.1 seconds and a governed top speed of 250kmh. Not that we can explore those speeds in Australia.

Under normal driving conditions, torque is distributed asymmetrically: 40:60, front to rear respectively. This provides the perfect platform for dynamic handling with optimal traction, however up to 85 percent of engine torque can be directed to the rear wheels for especially sporty handling.

The quattro sport differential can provide further adjustment, directing almost all of the rear axles torque to either wheel during particularly dynamic driving.

Keeping everything compliant while maintain the dynamic nature is the RS sport suspension which debuts two new RS 1 and RS 2 modes within Audi Drive Select that can be quickly accessed via the steering wheel and configured for specific high-performance settings.

Find an open piece of road and give the accelerator some pressure and it responds effortlessly.

On normal mode the RS4 will exhibit enough performance for most drivers and situations.

Hit the RS mode button and it explodes into a growling beast that simply hunkers down and begs to be pushed hard. The QUATTRO system gives you ultimate confidence.

What are the RS4 Avant safety features?

Yes is the simple answer. It’s packed with almost every safety feature Audi has available.

The highlights include:

Audi pre-sense front and rear,

active lane assist,

Park assist,

Collision avoidance assist,

head-up display,

360-degree cameras,

adaptive cruise control with Stop&Go and traffic jam assist,

Exterior mirrors with auto dimming functions.

Audi RS4Avant Summary

Here is a wagon that is practical, looks stunning and will allow you to drive for hours on end with utmost comfort.

It also happens to be a phenomenal performance wagon, something Audi does better than almost anyone else.

RS4 Avant is almost Jekyll and Hyde pottering quietly around town with only a hint of what lies beneath. Then find an open windy stretch of road and let the RS mode take you for an exhilarating drive.

What was that word again, oh yes its AWESOME!

What is Good?

Street presence with stunning style

Performance obviously

Driver engagement

What is not so Good?

Adaptive cruise control not selectable

Smartphone mirroring not wireless

Heated but not ventilated front seats

Also look at

Facts and Figures: Audi RS4Avant Quattro

Engine: 2.9L V6l TFSI producing 331kW/600Nm

Transmission: 8 Sp Tiptronic QUATTRO

Warranty: 3yr / Unlimited km, 3yr Roadside Assist

Safety: TBC

Origin: Germany

Price: from $150,400 as tested MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.