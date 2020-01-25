2020 Mitsubishi ASX Exceed Review

Mitsubishi ASX small SUV has been around for 10 years _ yes, it launched here in 2010, and after three, maybe four upgrades, the popular little carry-all has worked its way up to segment leader in sales.

I was never really a fan of the styling because it was too “generic” but the latest version addresses that… and then some.

A November 2019 upgrade ushered in two additional models; MR and GSR, along with a 2.4-litre petrol engine in GSR and top of the range Exceed. The others run Mitsu’s old 2.0-litre petrol four cylinder out of now deleted Lancer.

They dropped AWD and diesel a few years ago due to a lack of interest from buyers. Your choice is now a lot easier and allows Mitsubishi Australia to better control their pricing.

The “new” 2.4 is an old stager too having seen life in numerous other Mitsu’ cars back to the mid- noughties.

There’s more kit and autonomous emergency braking is standard across the range but the base ES model has minimal advanced driver assist tech’ – that’s optional in the ADAS package for $2500.

Driven was the top of the range Exceed ($32,990) and apart from a malfunctioning infotainment system with phone hook-up issues and the hill start assist that proved problematic under some circumstances, it was an enjoyable drive.

Exterior

They grafted on a version of Mitsubishi’s tough new face transforming ASX’s appearance for the better making it arguably their best looking current model. While Triton and Pajero Sport are an acquired taste, ASX’s front strikes a chord right from the start because it’s the right scale, not over the top.

Down the back also gains a new look focussed on the tail lights and minor garnishes.

It all works, making ASX look like a completely new vehicle.

In profile you can see it’s the same shape as before with subtle changes to exterior details.

Though some may criticise Mitsu’ for continuing with a model for over a decade, it’s actually smart because styling changes keep ASX up with the competition, in front in many cases, and costs are controlled.

It’s a practical size and shape for many applications… the new family hack even.

Interior

There’s no hiding ASX’s age here because it’s a big challenge to revamp an interior. A mate commented he thought the switches and some dash hardware were identical to his 2004 Lancer Evo. A quick comparison proved him right.

But who cares really, if an interior at this price point is functional and easy on the eye it doesn’t matter if it misses out on the latest instrument pod, LED lighting and an eyelid shape dash, curving from one side to the other linking into the door trims.

There’s a large centre touchscreen with peripheral switches and controls emanating out from there and from the instrument pod.

It all works and looks pretty good. The seats are firm but comfy and there’s plenty of room inside for four, five at a pinch with a decent load space down the back, compromised a tad in Exceed by a large sub-woofer on the right.

The huge sunroof is a waste of space.

Features

Exceed is top of the range and scores big with stuff like;

Tom Tom satnav with camera warning

Rockford Fosgate premium audio

Leather upholstery

Heated front seats

LED headlights

Panoramic sunroof

Drive and Engine

The Exceed goes well thanks to its punchy 2.4-litre engine. Drive goes through a CVT transmission to the front wheels and it helps move the ASX fairly sharply with only a small amount of slurring when you plant the right foot.

CVTs help fuel economy assisting the Exceed at times clock around 7.0-litres/100km with an average of 7.9 claimed on regular fuel.

It’s no sports SUV though deliverings sufficient oomph to get around at a brisk clip. Comfort calibrated ride and handling dynamics dictate how hard you can drive it. Grip is good, steering feel is light, response is predictable. Happy days..

Oh, and apart from a muted thrum from the tyres minimal noise enters the cabin.

That 2.4 is good for 123kW and 222Nm which means it’s really under-stressed which in turn means reliability and low running costs.

In a car like this, give me larger capacity over a small turbo engine any day…

Safety

Five stars across the range and Mitsubishi has been able to reverse engineer plenty of advanced driver assist tech in most models apart from the base ES on which it’s optional. All get autonomous emergency braking and the Exceed driven scores lane departure warning and lane change assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, auto high beam, rain sensing wipers, reverse camera and so on.

There are 7 air bags and ASX features Mitsubishi’s respected reinforced body structure called RISE.

All good.

Good Bits

Affordable value

Good looking

Made in Japan

Not So Good Bits

Can be thirsty

Rolls off the mark too easily

High mounted seats accentuated by low sunroof

Summary

I’d seriously consider owning one of these but would shop it against the Suzuki Vitara, Mazda CX-3 and Nissan Qashqai. It’s a good all-rounder at the right price and should last forever…. well almost.

Facts and Figures: 2019 2020 Mitsubishi ASX Exceed

Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder petrol producing 123kW/222Nm

Transmission: multi-speed CVT

Warranty: 5/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $32,990 *MLP

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.