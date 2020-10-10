2020 Volkswagen Passat 140TSI Business Review

VW Passat Wagon is one of those cars that is much underrated. It’s also been around for a while now and with many manufacturers deleting the sedans and wagons off their model line-up, I hope it stays for a while yet.

Passat Exterior

It’s a wagon. With long bonnet a highlight lines. Front LED headlights and DRL’s LED foglights and air vents all blend seamlessly into the front grill. It has a bold and striking appearance from the front.

From the side it is elongated with a slightly sloping roofline and roof rails. The 18 inch alloy wheels fill the wheel arches and add to the striking look. Tyres are 235/45 R18 low profile.

From the rear the upright wagon look is complimented by subtle lines including a roof spoiler and LED taillights. The boot lid is automatic opening, high enough for my 190cm frame to stand comfortably under.

Overall I really like to style of the Passat.

Passat Interior.

The all black interior contrasts nicely with the white exterior. The driver’s seat is excellent. Very comfortable and has multiple electronic adjustments and 3 memory positions. Additional lumbar support is relieving for my aging back as is the heating function.

The steering wheel feels just right in the hands, has the usual controls and frames the twin dial instrument binnacle perfectly. There is a configurable MFD between the dials and the Passat benefits from the view function which allows navigation to be displayed. Again the white on black theme provides clarity.

Centre console is a large storage bin with padded top, perfect height for the elbow. In front are a couple of cup holders and then the transmission section with start button and buttons for sensors etc. There is a phone tray in front of that again

Centre stack houses the controls for the three zone climate controlled A/C as well as seat heaters and more. On top is an 8” Discover Media navigation system that houses the infotainment connectivity with App-Connect including wired & wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto using USB-C connection. The Bluetooth clarity is excellent.

Rear seats are better for two people and there is adequate room for taller passenger’s knees and feet. Plenty of headroom.

The boot is cavernous and is one of the definite advantages of a wagon over most SUVs. There is a cargo blind and detachable cargo barrier. There rae a couple of shopping bag hooks, side bins and a 12V plug. Rear seats fold flat to extend the cargo area.

Passat Features

The Passat Business comes well equipped with

Automatic headlights, auto dimming mirrors and rain sensing wipers

Window blinds for the rear side windows

Vienna Leather appointed trim

LED ambient lighting in driver and front passenger foot well

Automatic dimming interior rear-view mirror

Electrically heated and adjustable exterior mirrors

Turn indicators with LED technology integrated in exterior mirrors,

Remote electrically foldable door mirrors, door mirror puddle lights

Passat Engine and Drivetrain

Powered by a 2.0L, 4 cylinder TSI engine that produces power of 140kW @ 4200-6000 and torque of 320 Nm @ 1450-4390, the Passat drives the front wheels through a seven speed DSG transmission.

It’s a smooth combination with adequate performance and pretty good economy. We saw 5.6L/100K on the freeway and around 9.0L/100K in town. This is pretty close to the ADR figures.

The key to the Passat is the low torque delivery which means that everyday driving is relaxed and linear. You tend to simply cruise around and the mid-range acceleration works well on the freeway.

Steering is relatively direct and responsive and there is little road or wind noise. You can also select from multiple drive modes as well as sport for the transmission.

In short the Passat is a relaxing and comfortable drive.

Passat Safety

Passat has a 5 star ANCAP safety rating (2015) and comes with a host of clever safety and driver assist features.

These include:

Multiple airbags including f=drivers knee

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-pressure Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist and Electronic Stabilisation Program (ESP). Brake energy recuperation,

Traction control with Anti-Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Electronic Stabilisation Program (ESP) and Extended Electronic Differential Lock (XDL)

Driver mode selection

Driver assist functions are now bundled together under the IQ function.

Driver Fatigue Detection system

Front Assist with City Emergency Brake (City EB) function,

Lane Assist,

Emergency Assist,

Manoeuvre braking, front & rear,

Optical Parking System (OPS) in radio/navigation display,

Park Assist, parking bay and parallel parking assistance,

Parking distance sensors, front and rear with acoustic warning and audio volume level reduction when sensor warning is activated,

360° Proactive Occupant Protection,

Rear Traffic Assist,

Rear View Camera (RVC Plus) with multi-angle views and dynamic guidance lines,

Side Assist, lane changing assistant,

Speed limiter (programmable),

Travel Assist, combining Adaptive Cruise Control with Adaptive Lane Guidance for semi-autonomous driving at low and high speeds

Good Bits

Looks good

Affordable

Wagon practicality

Not So Good Bits

ACC not selectable

No HUD

No 4 Motion

Summary

I have to admit I am a fan of wagons. The Passat Business Wagon is stylish and comes well equipped with comfort, luxury, safety and driver assist features and is an easy drive. All around visibility is great and the boot area cavernous.

It’s also a bargain coming in under $50,000 plus the usual costs. It should sell better than it does, but this can be said for most wagons.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Volkswagen Passat 140TSI Business

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder TSI petrol producing 140kW/320Nm

Transmission: 7 Speed DSG FWD

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km, 1 Yr Road side assist conditional

Safety: Five stars (2015)

Origin: Germany

Price: from $48,590 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

