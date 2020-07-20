2020 Toyota Supra GT Review

Toyota Supra was launched in September 2019 and comes in two models the Supra GTS and the Supra GT that we have for test. The difference is basically a bit of bling, larger wheels and upgraded infotainment system.

Supra is the result of a joint development with BMW and the BMW Z4 .

A longer review of the Toyota Supra GT can be found HERE

The week we had the Supra GT it bucketed down rain for pretty much the whole week

Supra GT Exterior

Stunning design mixed with functional flair!

It’s reminiscent of older ‘E’ type jags, earlier BMW ‘Z4’ series. It is a bold beefy coupe with a long bonnet, low strong waist and the sit back cabin.

The sculptured grill features slimline LED headlights and large openings necessary for cooling the high-performance engine. There are bulging wheel arches, side rear air vents and bonnet bulge.

I feel Toyota has been able to blend the dual requirements of style and aerodynamic design that assists in keeping the Supra planted on both racetrack and road.

It’s the balance of dimensions that sets the design, long low and squat

The Supra GT wears 18-inch machined alloys with 255/40 ZR18 Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres on the front and 275/40 ZR18 tyres on the rear.

Supra is offered in a choice of seven standard colours named after famous racetracks. .

Supra GT Interior

It’s tight in there for taller or larger drivers. I would say the comfortable limit would be 185cm tall and about 100kg.

Supra is a no compromise pure sports coupe which means its interior is very focused on driver ergonomics and engagement. Everything is within easy reach.

The steering wheel (and associated controls) is excellent as is the 8.8inch digital instrument binnacle. It provides a digital speedometer, central analogue-style tachometer and multi-information display.

There isn’t a lot of room to put anything.

The heated sports leather seats have multiple electronic adjustments as well as excellent side bolsters. They are supportive and comfortable.

The wide centre console offers handy access to the transmission shift lever, switch gear and cupholders. The simple large circular mouse-type controller for the infotainment multimedia system. Is intuitive to use.

Superb sound comes from a 205w 10-speaker HiFi sound system with a 7-channel amplifier.

Supra GT Features

It’s actually very well equipped.

Outside it has

Auto LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights

Adaptive high beam headlights

Rear LED fog lamps

Heated and folding electric exterior mirrors

Automatic rain-sensing windscreen wipers

18-inch machined alloy wheels with tyre repair kit and

Dual stainless-steel tailpipes

Inside it’s comfortable with:

Leather-accented, heated and 8-way power sports seats with lumbar support

Leather-accented three-spoke steering wheel with steering wheel controls

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

8-inch Multi Information Display with digital speedometer

Carbon fibre-look trim

Electrochromatic rear view mirror

Dual zone climate control

Auto transmission paddle shifts

Keyless smart entry and start

Wireless phone charger (Qi-supported devices only)

Front and rear 12-volt accessory sockets

USB power socket with input for infotainment

Electric parking brake

Infotainment / Multimedia includes:

8-inch touchscreen display

Ten speakers

AM/FM/DAB+ radio

Bluetooth ®3 connectivity

connectivity Satellite navigation

Voice recognition

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Supra GT Drive and Engine

Supra is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six petrol engine that produces power of 250kW between 5000 and 6000rpm and peak torque of 500Nm from 1600 to 4500rpm.This is delivered to the rear wheels through a close ratio 8 speed auto transmission.

In reality it’s a BMW Z4 straight six so it’s smooth and powerful.

Significant features are paddle shift levers, selectable drive modes, launch control and electronically controlled LSD’

Supra will sprint from zero to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Fuel economy is ADR of 7.7l/100km with CO 2 emissions of 177g/km2.



Suspension is a double-joint-type MacPherson strut arrangement at the front and multilink system at the rear.

High performance Brembo brakes have been fitted with large ventilated discs with four-piston calipers on the front and single piston calipers on ventilated discs at the rear.

Supra GT is heaps of FUN to drive!

It’s an experience, start the engine and it crackles out the dual tailpipes. A 50/50 weight distribution, low wide chassis stance and low ground clearance, ensure a sophisticated handling experience.

Steering is direct with immediate feedback.

The low torque delivery means that you can simply potter around or have explosive acceleration with the slightest provocation.

Supra GT Safety Features

There is no official ANCAP safety rating, but Supra comes packed with the safety goodies:

Front collision warning (AEB) with daytime pedestrian and cyclist detection

All-speed active cruise control

Lane departure alert with steering assist and with visual, audible and steering wheel vibration warnings.

Speed limit info and speed limiter

Front and rear parking and clearance sonars with rear-end collision warning

ABS with brake assist, vehicle stability control, traction control, active cornering assist and brake standby, fade and drying functions

Blind spot monitor

Rear cross-traffic alert

Hill-start assist

Tyre pressure monitor

Seven airbags (driver and passenger front, front side, side curtain, driver knee)

Pop-up bonnet system

Reversing camera

Let’s wrap up my week in the Supra GT

Loved it and grew to be frustrated by it.

As a second car for weekend drives it is excellent. So much fun to drive and the whole experience is awesome.

I love the looks as well.

As a daily commute it is frustrating. Why anyone would buy one as their only car is beyond me. They must be enthusiasts (read masochists).

Well it’s tight, low and hard to reverse park, even with the camera and sensors and the long coupe doors can be problematic getting enough room to open for an elegant exit.

Forget taking kids anywhere and it has a very small boot, (just under 300L) which can fit more than you think, but still small. Weekends away requires some clever packing in soft bags.

However driving along a freeway or twisty mountain roads in the Supra is pure heaven. Window down, listen to the engine crackle and revel in the sublime handling and oodles of torque.

The only thing that could be better is a convertible then you buy the BMW Z4.

What is good?

Performance (obviously)

Stunning design and Cool factor

Packed with features and awesome value

What is not so good?

Visibility

Very tight interior for taller drivers

Being gawked at by others

Also look at

Facts and Figures: 2020 Toyota Supra GT

Price: from $84,536 MLP*

Engine: 3.0L straight Six turbo petrol producing 250kW/500Nm

Transmission: 8 Sp automatic

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: TBA

Origin: Japan

*MLP Includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of options. Some features mentioned in the article may be options.