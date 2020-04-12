2020 Toyota Granvia VX Review

Toyota released the Granvia in late 2019 and I didn’t go to the launch, one of my compatriots went. However fast forward to early April and I have a Granvia VX 6 seat version for a test and I’m impressed.

My sister was a very early adopter of the Toyota Tarago all those years ago, buying one in the first month they were available and I always thought that was a practical vehicle for her as she found it difficult to go anywhere without an excessive amount of gear with two little kids.

The Granvia is much more than a replacement for the ageing Tarago though.

Exterior

The Granvia looks big, bold and wide and with the premium touches that include auto LED headlights, taillights, foglights and daytime running lights, 17-inch alloys wheels with 235/60R17 tyres, and chrome garnishes adding an air of luxury.

Interior

Inside Granvia is comfortable, spacious and luxurious, especially for the rear seats. There is a handy step up to the premium leather driver’s seat. While the driver has the benefit of electronic seat adjustment, there is no additional lumbar support, and the front passenger has manual adjustments but the seats are very comfortable nonetheless.

The leather and woodgrain steering wheel is a good size and height and reach adjustable, housing cruise control, audio, multimedia and vehicle settings. In front of the driver is a large instrument binnacle with two large outer dials and central 4.2 inch MFD.

Controls for the front climate control sit below a large central 7-inch touchscreen that displays all information for the satellite navigation, AM/FM/digital radio, CD player and multimedia system.

This latest generation system also features full Bluetooth connectivity, voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and USB and Auxiliary input sockets. There are plenty of handy storage areas as well as cup and bottle holders.

With two electric sliding rear doors open you can see an abundance of space for the rear four Captains chairs. These power operated individual captain’s chairs have heating, adjustable headrests, armrests, reclining backrests and power operated ottoman leg rest. For convenience there are LED adjustable reading lights and six USB power sockets.

The rear seats have a sliding seat base that adjusts along a length of more than 50cm ensuring easy access and the flexibility to accommodate a variety of passengers in supreme comfort.

Cargo space is based on where the seats sit and has a low flat floor. The rear door opens vertically, which has the benefit of providing a cover, but needs extra room when accessing.

Features

Granvia is very well appointed with standard features, some which have already been mentioned. Additional features include;

Exterior

Auto LED headlights, taillights and daytime running lights

Front and rear LED fog lamps

Heated and folding electric exterior mirrors

Automatic rain-sensing windscreen wipers

Manual dual side sliding doors

17-inch alloy wheels with full-size spare

Interior

Front and rear LED interior lights

Driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Six rear coat hooks

Keyless smart entry and start

Front and rear 12-volt accessory sockets

Six rear USB power sockets

Rear sun shade blinds

Nanoe dehumifier

Engine and Drivetrain

Power for the new Granvia comes from a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that generates 130kW/450Nm driving the rear wheels through a standard six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel

ADR fuel consumption is just 8.0l/100km, and CO2 emissions are 211g/km.

Ride and handling is improved over the Hiace base with a MacPherson front strut and four-link rear suspension with coil springs. There are large ventilated discs all-round while the hydraulically-assisted rack and pinion steering delivers direct feel and easy manoeuvrability.

The Granvia is also fitted with an electronically-controlled Auto LSD. The ride is compliant and firm at the same time. Again surprisingly it doesn’t seem to vary much no matter what the load on board. The turning circle seems very tight and at 11mtrs is good for the size. It feels smaller.

Being a slab sided van, there is no getting away from that, it is affected badly by head and cross winds though. It’s also wide, so fitting into tight parking spots is sometimes difficult. The reverse camera is excellent though.

Safety

Granvia has a five star ANCAP safety rating (2019) and includes a fair swag of safety features from Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance as standard.

These include pre-collision safety system (PCS) with pedestrian detection (day and night) and cyclist detection (day only); high-speed active cruise control; lane departure alert; road sign assist; and automatic high beam.

Other advanced safety features include blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera with guide lines, panoramic view monitor and nine airbags.

Good Bits:

Space and comfort

Road presence

Surprisingly good ride/performance

Not so Good Bits:

Driver’s seat lacks additional lumbar support and heating/cooling

No AWD version

No Head up Display

Granvia VX Summary

Granvia is aimed at high end hospitality, family and corporate buyers.

The ride, performance and responsiveness are good, especially for a van based vehicle. I would stay with the six seat version, as it provides the best balance between comfort and practicality.

Would I buy one? It’s a little pricey and I would expect a few simple things added for the price but yes I would happily have one in the driveway and the kids would think it’s cool.

FACTS AND FIGURES: TOYOTA GRANVIA VX

Engine: 2.8 L 4Cyl Turbo Diesel producing 130kW/450Nm

Transmission: RWD 6 speed Auto

Warranty: 5 Yr./ Unlimited km, $240 capped price service/6mths

Safety: 5-Star

Origin: Japan

Price: from $74,990 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.