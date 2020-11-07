2020 Suzuki Swift Sport manual Review

I’ve driven a few versions of the current Suzuki Swift Sport and always enjoy the experience. It’s a great little car, an alternative to other mainstream brands offering perky performance in a well-balanced, reliable and economical package. Made in Japan too.

Swift Sport has grown a bit from the first model a decade or more ago but retains a cuteness factor that sets it apart from other light cars. And in Sport, you get pretty solid performance from a turbo 1.4 litre, petrol engine generating 103Kw and 230Nm – plenty to push this compact five door hatch with sporty intent.

Available with a 6-speed manual (driven) and a 6-speed auto, my preference is for the auto because it’s easier to drive in city traffic but the manual offers a more engaging drive if that’s your thing.

Suzuki upgraded Sport (and Swift) a few months ago with minor tweaks and safety upgrades that include blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert and reverse parking sensors.

There’s other stuff too like heated exterior mirrors and a striking new two tone colour scheme in gold with a black roof. Looks good…

The price varies because Suzuki is handled in Queensland by an independent but if you buy the test car anywhere else in OZ it’s $29,990 drive away plus two grand for the auto.

Auto and manual should be the same price in my opinion…

Swift Sport was already endowed with plenty of kit for the money such as the excellent SUNA satnav, LED headlights with auto high beam, climate control and cruise so you don’t want for much.

The car has an enviable reliability reputation and nothing would suggest the latest version would be any different.

Exterior

It has a squat stance and almost a generic frontal style sharing elements with cars like the Ford Fiesta in particular and others. Exterior dimensions are bigger than the earlier Swifts and it looks more like a sedan these days with a defined boot and higher roofline.

Rear styling centres on dual, wide spaced exhaust tips in a black bumper insert with a small spoiler on top of the tailgate.

The roofline tapers from front to rear creating a go-fast look to Swift Sport’s profile. It also allows generous front seat headroom.

The front has large wrap over headlights and a mesh grille with sundry black panels surrounding the driving lights.

Pretty good wheels too, 17-inch alloys featuring an intricate spoke pattern in silver with black highlights.

There’s an interesting black out panel on the D pillar that links the rear window with the tailgate window… dunno about that one.

Otherwise, Swift Sport is easy on the eye, a practical size and has a sporty edge.

Interior

Inside is well designed and good looking even though hard surfaces dominate relieved by contrast red fascia. It’s fairly conventional in the sense that there’s a large centre info screen with apps to run most functions. Suzuki’s infotainment system is one of the better ones in mainstream cars as is the wheel which not only looks good but feels good in your hands. Multi-function too.

The cloth sports seats have decent side bolsters to hold you tight through corners and the driving space is in cockpit style with easily read and operated controls close at hand. There’s a digital speedo read out.

It’s a roomy interior for four or five at a pinch and the boot is a useable size.

The thing that strikes you most about the interior is Swift Sports relative simplicity. There’s nothing frivolous and no useless tech’ gadgetry.

Features

As top of the range Swift the Sport gets plenty of goodies like:

Large, app driven info screen

Heated exterior mirrors

Decent audio

SUNA satnav

Multi-function D-cut wheel

Carbon look spoilers

Climate control

Button start

Auto high beam

Drive and Engine

Swift Sport is almost in hot hatch territory in terms of engine performance and handling. With 103kW and 230Nm on tap from the turbo, petrol engine with more efficient direct fuel injection, the 970kg Sport doesn’t fail to put a smile on your dial. The turbo engine spools up quickly thanks to a clever induction system that effectively deals with any potential throttle lag issues. At full boost, it gets going hard and stays on it until about 6500rpom when the power and torque tails off rapidly.

This translates into excellent on road response as well as aiding fuel economy that sits around the 6.0-litre/100km mark – on 98, but runs happily on 95.

Though Sport has a relatively simple strut front and beam rear suspension system, Suzuki has calibrated it for a firm and responsive drive feel complemented by quick steering and strong brakes.

Wider tyres would be an asset.

Noise levels inside are low as is the outside which some owners might want to change.

Swift Sport is an engaging drive, especially with a slick shifting manual transmission. The ratios are fairly close to capitalise on maximum torque and give stronger acceleration.

Safety

Main thrust of the latest update is extra advanced driver assist. Sport boasts adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, reverse parking sensors, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and weaving alert.

It gets a 5-star crash rating but takes safety further thanks to its sharp responses that would help avoid a collision in the first place.

Good Bits

Sporty performance and handling

Extra safety features

Japan manufacture

Not So Good Bits

Some over active advanced driver assist tech

Price edging up

Needs a limited slip diff.

Summary

I really like Swift Sport because it feels great to drive, is cheap to run and looks good. Easy to park too. However, Suzuki is going down the path of some other Japanese manufacturers with driver assist overkill. It’s as though they want to take all driver functions away from the driver… in a sporty hatch???

Also Look At

Facts and Figures: 2020 Suzuki Sport manual

Engine: 1.4L four-cylinder turbo petrol producing 103kW/230Nm

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $29,990 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.