2020 Subaru Forester Hybrid S Review

Subaru launched the Forester Hybrid in February 2020 as a mild hybrid addition to the range along with the XV hybrid.

Sales will come mainly from Corporate and fleet buyers where the politically correct choice of a hybrid ticks the boxes.

Along with the new XV Hybrid the Forester Hybrid is an important step in the longer term strategy that will produce a variety of next generation power plants and technologies in the coming years.

We have reviewed the Forester S before and it was also a winner in the OzRoamer COTY awards in its category.

Forester S Hybrid Exterior

As this is an engine transplant in effect, the exterior doesn’t change from the other variants. There is an e-boxer badge though to distinguish the model.

Suffice to say the Forester has a combination of sleek style and robustness for the adventurous buyers. Tyres are Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport 225/55 R18 98V.

Forester S Hybrid Interior

Hybrid maintains the same levels of interior appointments as the normal model variants.

This means that the quality of fit and finish is first class, as are the driver ergonomics.

A more detailed look at the interior can be found here

Worth mentioning are the little things that make for comfortable driving, like the relative positioning of the brake pedal to the accelerator, the almost perfect positioning of the left foot rest, the arm rest positions, both on the door and centre console are softly padded and just the right height, the amount of features that can be controlled form the steering wheel etc.

The major difference with the hybrid interior is the additional screen that shows the EV mode. Otherwise you wouldn’t even know you were in a hybrid really.

Forester S Hybrid Features

The Forester is absolutely jam packed with features, and pleasantly, most of them are standard across the range.

Rather than go into detail here, we have another article that explains what comes with each model in detail.

Let’s just say that there isn’t much missing, and you get excellent value for money.

Forester S Hybrid Engine and Drivetrain

This is the heart of the story as the hybrid model is essentially a drivetrain replacement only.

Hybrid features a 2.0L boxer engine linked via Motor Assist to a high voltage lithium ion battery.

The four cylinder 2.0 litre engine produces 110 Kw of power at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and features the efficient intake/exhaust Active Valve Control System (AVCS).

The electric motor produces 12.3 kW of power and 66 Nm of torque, and is self-charging, via kinetic energy captured by regenerative braking and coasting. There is a 100kg weight penalty with the hybrid engine.

The direct injection petrol engine, Motor Assist and battery combination produce, linear and responsive acceleration. Overall ADR economy is around 6.7l/100k.

The e-Boxer logic adjusts the power split between petrol and electric to match driving conditions.

It automatically changes between three modes:

Motor Assist EV driving

Motor Assist electric (EV) + petrol engine driving, and;

Petrol engine driving

From standstill or at low speed, the vehicle is powered by the electric motor only, for quiet, zero-emission driving.

Depending upon driving environment, vehicle and battery condition, it can operate in fully electric mode up to 40 km/h.

When driving in fully electric mode (both forward and reverse), the Pedestrian Alert system emits a sound, to alert people in close proximity. The system operates when the vehicle speed is 24 km/h or less.

At medium speeds, combined power from both the electric and petrol engine produce responsive, linear and more fuel efficient acceleration.

At high speed, the Boxer petrol engine exclusively powers the vehicle, while regenerative braking or coasting with foot off the accelerator, recharges the lithium ion battery.

Under certain driving conditions above 40 km/h, when decelerating or coasting and the battery is charging, the petrol engine can turn off, achieving fuel saving.

As soon as the accelerator is pressed, the engine will re-start. It also eliminates the unnatural braking feel common to some electric-only vehicles.

It does however have a slightly jerky feel about it, similar to a dual clutch transmission. This disappears under acceleration, but in normal day to day traffic situations it is noticeable.

Forester S Hybrid Driving experience

In Forester Hybrid S AWD, driver selectable SI-Drive – Subaru’s powertrain performance management system – allows the driver to tailor throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes, for flexible, convenient and enjoyable driving.

Subaru’s smooth and efficient Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is mated to the e-Boxer system for power delivery and torque. As mentioned there is a noticeable jerkiness with normal driving conditions.

Motor Assist enhances X-Mode off-road capability, through better low speed torque control.

Forester S Hybrid Safety

As with the entire Subaru new vehicle range, all hybrid variants have a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

For a full list of the safety features we wrote a separate article here.

Forester S Hybrid Summary

Regular readers will know I am a big fan of the Forester. It is an excellent vehicle. One that has class leading qualities of off road capability and ride and handling.

There are a few mild hybrids on the market like the Audi A6, however while they provide some benefits, they are essentially an aid rather than an alternative power source like the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Mild hybrid is a choice for consumers. It’s just not one I would make. I would choose the normal 2.5i petrol engine every time with more real world smoothness and responsiveness and save the extra $3000 to spend on petrol.

Perhaps Subaru would have been better served introducing a turbo version or a full hybrid.

What’s Good?

AWD capability

Internal space

Ride, Handling and Safety

What’s Not So Good?

No diesel or turbo engine options

Lack of additional lumbar support

Driving jerkiness

Facts and Figures: 2020 Forester S Hybrid

Engine: 2.0i horizontally opposed e-boxer 4 Cylinder producing 110kW/195Nm

Electric: 12.3 kW of power and 66 Nm of torque

Transmission: Symmetrical AWD and CVT

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km Full roadside assist 8 years on battery

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $45,990 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.