2020 Nissan Patrol Ti Review

Nissan Patrol Fourbie fanatics were stunned when Nissan announced a then new V8 petrol Patrol 10 years ago now. The Patrol had been a stalwart in Australia’s 4WD world with diesel and some petrol power.

Sales virtually stopped when the V8 petrol arrived as Toyota’s V8 diesel LandCruiser dominated… still does.

Nissan say they have turned that around with a recent upgrade to still V8 petrol Patrol whose current sales rate remains a fraction that of LandCruiser.

Patrol has an arresting, angular new face, revised rear, additional safety kit and sells from $75,990 for the Ti model. There’s a Ti-L for $16 grand more with more kit.

Both share the same underpinnings but the Ti-L loses a seat, down from 8 to 7.

Revised suspension settings give Patrol a softer ride around town while the wide track and long wheelbase enhance stability.

An electrically operated, helical, rear limited slip differential aids off road traction and a variety of other terrain is covered off by Patrol’s “drive” select dial in the centre console.

It’s big and heavy like LandCruiser and offers standard size seats for 8 in three rows.

Patrol has a reputation for off road capability not tested in this review. The selectable 4WD system and ground clearance would have a big influence off road.

I hooked it up for a short towing stint which was easily dealt with albeit while consuming a considerable amount of petrol in the process.

And herein lies the rub.

Compared to a Toyota LandCruiser diesel do you pay less for your petrol V8 Patrol, cop the reduced range and less torque (pulling power) and put the difference in the fuel tank?

Patrol uses a claimed 14.4 litres/100km while the diesel LandCruiser uses a claimed 9.5. Both have similar size tanks.

Depends on how much you like/dislike petrol or diesel.

Patrol represents value compared to LandCruiser but other considerations need to be front of mind when you are shopping at the (literally) big end of town such as dealer network, parts availability and distance between refills. Out in the boonies, Toyotas rule, full stop.

If you’re going to tow expect your Patrol to click up around the 20 litres/100km mark or beyond. There’s some peace of mind knowing you have 140 litres aboard.

Exterior

They went all square-set with new Patrol with a distinctive face dominated by angular E-shaped LED daytime driving lights. A big U-shape grille surround is highlighted in chrome with small headlights atop each side.

You wouldn’t call it attractive but it’s distinctive and unmistakeable as a Patrol from the front. The rear has new tail lights reminiscent of something from Jeep or Audi making rear styling a much more convincing effort than the front.

Chrome garnishes adorn the body at various places such as between the tail lights and around the side window apertures and door handles.

The rear glass has a convex profile creating more interior room and adding to Patrol’s exterior bulk.

It is a very upright vehicle in profile sitting up straight with a bluff front and vertical tailgate. Patrol is a classic two box design, one for the engine and the other for passengers.

Interior

Inside is a throwback a decade or more in styling especially with the splashes of faux woodgrain fascia and dark grey upholstery including leather to many surfaces.

It’s pretty standard fare really, reminiscent of other Nissans in the range only bigger.

Access to the front seats is compromised by the high seat squab and relatively low roofline. You can easily whack your head on entry if not careful.

A reasonable size touch screen resides in the centre of the dash with sundry dials and switches under it.

A conventional two dial instrument pod in front of the driver has a couple of satellite switches around the outside but paddle shift missed the boat here.

There’s a large load space down the back and the two rear seat rows fold easily into the floor.

Visibility is excellent through Patrols large glasshouse.

It’s comfortable over a longish run and is easy to drive.

Features

Some joy here:

Off road monitor

Keyless entry and start

3-zone climate control

Leather

Power adjustable front seats

Hardwired satnav

Terrain select

Drive and Engine

Patrol goes well with that free revving, 5.6-litre, petrol V8 engine up front. It has direct fuel injection for efficiency gains though fuel consumption would suggest otherwise.

There’s a 7-speed conventional auto transmission swapping cogs smoothly or at the driver’s will. Changing to off road mode is easy through the terrain select dial.

Tweaks to Patrol’s suspension are an improvement for general driving delivering more comfort and lower road noise. Patrol has a double wishbone suspension at both ends which would improve heavy duty off road driving.

You sit high in Patrol affording a clear view of traffic in all directions. The monitor would be handy for close scrutiny of the road in rough driving.

At 2.7 tonnes, performance is acceptable, better on the move once inertia is overcome.

Punt Patrol hard and watch the fuel consumption rise alarmingly.

Take it easy and you could live with it.

Parking can be an issue because of the vehicle’s size.

Safety

Not rated by ANCAP.

Has autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning and intervention, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert

Good Bits

Comparatively affordable

Tows well

Advanced driver assist upgrades

Not So Good Bits

Drinks fuel

Designed in the “noughties”

No ANCAP rating

Summary

The price is tempting at thousands less than a Toyota LandCruiser but resale would probably get you. Fuel consumption is a big issue too especially if you intend going outback or towing. Definitely worth a look if someone else is paying the fuel bill.

Facts and Figures: 2019 Nissan Ti Patrol

Engine: 5.6L V8 petrol producing 298kW/560Nm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Not tested

Origin: Japan

Price: from $75,990 MLP*.

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

