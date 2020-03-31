2020 Mitsubishi Triton GLX+ dual cab auto Review

Mitsubishi Triton GLX+: Mitsubishi has produced a version of its Triton dual cab (and club cab) 4×4 ute that is aimed directly at tradies…. right down to vinyl floor mats.

They started with a low to mid-spec GLX and added extra stuff for only a little extra dosh to create GLX+.

It sells for $43,490 for the 6-speed auto dual cab tested, a premium of $2500 over the 6-speed manual.

Auto really should be a no cost option these days and Mitsubishi is not the only offender here.

The GLX+ scores a smattering of advanced driver assist technology but not the full raft available higher up the scale and if you want a locking rear diff’, that’s extra but at least it’s available.

GLX+ gets a more basic Easy Select 4×4 system with dual range offering 2WD High and 4WD High and Low range…. no tricky stuff just simple engineering.

Another addition to GLX+ is a roof mounted cabin air circulator to optimise climate control. Again, simple and effective.

You get the slightly larger 7.0-inch touch screen controller and smartphone streaming, side steps, rear bumper with step and 6 tie down hooks in the load tray.

Triton tows 3100kg, a touch shy of the 3500kg benchmark for the one tonner class.

It is substantially cheaper than similar vehicles from other manufacturers such as Toyota and Ford.

That’s because Mitsubishi has been able to leverage pretty much the same chassis for years in a number of Triton models.

Matters not a hoot because it still totes a tonne in the tray, goes pretty much anywhere off road and runs like clockwork.

You’ve gotta like that when you’re on the job and a tight budget.

In relation to the lack of much advanced driver assist stuff, I suspect many buyers wouldn’t really give a toss about not having blind spot warning, lane change assist and miss-acceleration mitigation. I wouldn’t.

Exterior

Pretty standard Triton styling here with pushed in cheeks at the front and a box at the back for cargo.

There are two decent size doors each side and a lowish roofline that looks good but can be an annoyance when you have to duck your head to get in.

Vestiges of that curving rear panel behind the back doors remains a distinguishing Triton feature.

I don’t mind the frontal styling on some models but other are not pretty. It depends on how much chrome there is and the GLX+ has just enough.

It gets 16-inch alloys that I would like to see replaced by hard core, Sunraysia-style steel wheels.

No ute manufacturer seems to be taking notice on that score. Dunno why not, especially for Oz.

Whatever, Triton is OK to look at, a lot better than some.

Interior

It’s standard Mitsubishi inside with a hard but practical dash and conventional instrument pod in front of the driver. There’s a smart looking multi-function wheel and as already mentioned vinyl floor mats coupled with fabric seats. Face it, why does a tradie need leather upholstery and heated seats.

There’s room for 5 inside and access to those seats is good except for the low front roofline if you’re slightly taller than average.

Rake and reach adjustment on the wheel is handy as is the manual front seat adjustment.

If you’re in a dusty environment, you’ll no doubt appreciate Triton’s pollen and dust filter.

Like the button start and the auto tint mirror.

It’s all grey but that matters not a hoot in a work truck.

Features

Carefully selected equipment includes;

16-inch alloys

Auto headlights and wipers

Side steps

Rear bumper

Rear park assist

7 air bags

Trailer sway control

Full size spare

Reverse camera

Drive and Engine

Power comes from a 2.4-litre turbo diesel four banger with Mitsubishi’s MIVEC variable cam timing and lift to boost efficiency. It also has a variable geometry turbo (VGT) further aiding efficiency.

Triton shares this engine with Pajero Sport but misses out on the 8-speed auto.

The engine is good for 133kW and 430Nm when full turbo boost (29psi) is available.

It goes pretty good for a 1955kg truck but the leaf spring rear suspension needs a load aboard to settle Triton on rough roads. Unladen it’s a touch jiggly.

The front is a wishbone set-up with electric power steering attached offering light steering feel.

I understand the rationale behind drum rear brakes but would prefer discs all round on my ute.

Triton GLX+ has decent get go from a stand-still and pulls nicely further up the engine rev range. It comfortably ticks over less than 2000rpm at the legal limit.

Fuel economy on test hovered around the 9.0-litres/100km mark with mostly highway commuting and some local suburban driving and no real load carrying at all. Past experience tells me there is a bit of a fuel use spike when you load up Triton or tow with it…. totally expected really.

Safety

Triton scores a 5-star ANCAP rating. This one gets autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detect along with 7-air bags, lane departure warning and other safety related features.

The body utilises Mitsubishi’s RISE reinforcement technology.

Good Bits

Affordable

Reliable

Practical

Not So Good Bits

Still fiddly infotainment system

No tub liner

Low front roofline

Summary

Mitsubishi sell plenty of Tritons because of the value equation. You can easily spend $10 grand more for a Ranger or Hilux of similar spec’ and still carry 1.0 tonne in the tray. Auto should be a no cost option these days.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Mitsubishi dual cab Triton GLX+ auto

Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder turbo diesel producing 133kW/430Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Thailand

Price: from $43,490 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

