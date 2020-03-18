2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Exceed 2.4 Review

Mitsubishi has put a big focus on Outlander PHEV (Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle) but they sell heaps more petrol and, to a lesser extent, diesel versions of the funky looking, medium size SUV.

Outlander ticks plenty of boxes for family wagon buyers not the least being affordability but also because of its attractive styling, accentuated this time around with a more assertive frontal treatment and stance along with a better looking bum.

The model has been around for a long time now when you look at the various iterations going back perhaps 8 years.

But current Mitsubishi Outlander looks new especially with that impressive grille and headlights.

On test was a top of the line petrol Exceed AWD at $43,690 complete with additional advanced driver assist technology, leather, 7 seats, power lumbar adjustment in the front and Mitsubishi’s Super All Wheel Control – on demand all-wheel drive system.

It offers multi-modes including snow and gravel making this particular Outlander practical for many and varied uses.

However, the 2.4-litre petrol donk is an old stager and would be one of very few single overhead cam engines used in a 2020 model.

That’s possibly how Mitsubishi can offer Outlander at such a competitive price…. the engine owes them nothing.

It isn’t the most efficient power plant but is hooked up to a one speed CVT auto that helps fuel economy a tad.

Tow something with this particular Outlander and look out, fuel use goes through the roof.

It’s a good size though with seven decent seats and is easy to drive, park and generally live with.

I’d buy the diesel every day as it has a proper 6-speed auto, more engine torque and tows more.

Exterior

This is an updated version of Outlander generation 3 that first appeared back in 2012. It was a bit bubble-like back then but has morphed into this much more impressive specimen thanks mainly to the so called “blade” grille and LED headlights.

They cleaned up the sides and improved the tail light cluster along the way.

It’s a good size for general driving and is relatively easy to park.

Some lower level black out panels cleverly disguise Outlander’s height while discreet use of chrome lifts the overall appearance.

Those large tail lights make a stronger statement aided by a high mounted shroud over the tailgate with a fin type aerial.

Some mesh gives a sporty flavour to the exterior as do the multi spoke 18-inch alloys.

Together with the latest ASX, I would rate Outlander frontal appearance as the most appealing version of Mitsu’s current styling theme.

It’s certainly right up with competitor cars in style terms….. in front of most.

Interior

Unlike the funky exterior, Outlander’s interior is fairly bland and generic Mitsubishi. You could be in any of their other models which is, in a sense, a good idea because it cuts costs.

There’s a smooth, rounded dash with the obligatory driver’s instrument pod, a fat wheel with multiple functions and a decent size centre touch screen atop the centre stack.

Silver, carbon fibre look fascia adds some flash to Outlander’s interior and offsets the grey tones that predominate.

It has comfortable, soft, dark grey leather upholstery on all seven seats which are all adult friendly. The two rear rows fold flat creating a large load space.

I’d lose the big sunroof but it’s standard in Outlander Exceed.

With the recent upgrade come more USB ports and improved heating and ventilation.

There’s nothing outstanding to report inside Outlander Exceed because it’s just a practical, serviceable and easy to use interior.

Features

Mitsu’ has been generous with Outlander Exceed on the luxury and safety fronts with goodies including

Super All Wheel Control

Power lumbar adjustment in front seats

Dark leather upholstery

8-inch touch screen

Large sunroof

Auto tailgate

Hardwired Tom Tom satnav

Drive and Engine

Power comes from a single cam, 2.4-litre, petrol engine with Mitsubishi’s variable cam timing and lift MIVEC system to improve efficiency. It’s good for 124kW and 220Nm, about average for the class though now struggling behind Toyota’s new RAV4. Claimed fuel economy is 7.2-litres/100km, achievable with careful driving.

Drive is predominantly to the front wheels through a CVT “auto” transmission with the rear axle engaged as needed.

Multiple drive modes can be selected through a centre mounted dial.

An Eco drive monitor coaches the driver on driving efficiently.

Ride and handling is tidy with an emphasis on comfort and low noise levels.

You can push Outlander a tad if you must but remember it’s an SUV and not a sports car.

On a long run, I found Outlander to be easy to drive with the CVT auto revving the engine as required when overtaking or going uphill.

This model has radar cruise control which I personally don’t like because it takes too much control away and doesn’t necessarily make the right “decisions” as to when to brake or to accelerate.

I’d better get used to it right…

Safety

Outlander is a 5-star car but Exceed scores big on the advanced driver assist front with autonomous emergency braking (forward collision mitigation), blind spot warning, lane keeping assist and warning, rear cross traffic monitor, adaptive cruise, auto headlights and wipers.

The vehicle features Mitsubishi’s RISE body structure that uses strategically placed reinforcements and computer design to optimise strength.

Good Bits

Good value

Safe

Made in Japan

Not So Good Bits

Can be thirsty

Slurring CVT auto

Annoying adaptive cruise control

Summary

Yeh, Outlander has some serious competition including the impressive new generation Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX5 among others. They price it sharply against equivalent vehicles and it looks real good especially in the deep red. Safe, made in Japan, reliable…. a worthy family wagon contender.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander AWD Exceed

Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder petrol producing 124kW/220Nm

Transmission: Multi-speed CVT

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $43,690 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

Also Look at;