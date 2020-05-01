2020 Mazda6 GT Review

Driving the latest Mazda6 GT underlines just how good this medium size sedan/wagon really is. GT gets a four cylinder, 2.5-litre, Skyactiv turbo petrol engine and 6-speed auto and is one step down from the top of the range Mazda6.

Always a good looking car, the current generation Mazda6 has been mildly revised visually to make it even better looking and they did some work under the skin too.

At $45,990, Mazda6 GT is as good to drive and ride in as anything similar from Lexus, BMW or Mercedes, possibly better. That is of course, unless you must have a rear wheel drive….

It certainly looks sweeter than most offerings from these “prestige” brands and costs many thousands less.

The turbo engine gives strong performance across a broad engine rev range and uses cheaper 91RON petrol. The conventional 6-speed auto is smooth as silk and almost predictive in operation and there’s paddle shift along with multiple drive modes for the driver to use.

Mazda fits the current 6 with a torque vectoring system called “G-vectoring +” that cuts drive and selectively brakes individual wheels that lose grip.

The effect is to sharpen drive feel, improve cornering and make the car safer.

They added more luxury and safety kit this time around with the GT scoring tyre pressure monitoring, smart phone mirroring and a Bose audio upgrade now with twin radio aerials for better reception.

In terms of appearance, the 6 is pretty much the same as the car that came out a few years back with detail changes. It still looks impressive on the road, even in the pearl white of the test car.

The only thing to bear in mind here is that medium size sedans are as popular as a band aid in the swimming pool.

Buyers opt for the Mazda CX-5 SUV in similar spec’ for a grand more.

What would you do?

Exterior

Gorgeous flowing lines adorn the Mazda6 that was penned perhaps 6 years ago and instantly scored accolades as one of the best looking Japanese sedans in a long time. It’s in Mazda’s KODO design with a predatory bird face, big grille, low roof and arcing lines down the sides to the slightly kicked up boot.

The lights are wide and narrow, LED both ends, and selective chrome garnishes accentuate certain parts of the sleek body. They put big 19-inch alloys on the GT that fit snug under the wheel arches while the rear is punctuated by twin wide spaced exhaust outlets.

It looks big when you see the 6 on the road or parked, something reflected inside and in the boot.

Interior

This is fairly standard Mazda complete with an attractive, multi-function steering wheel and simple dash layout.

Understated would be a good description.

There’s an instrument pod in front of the driver and a large info’ screen in the middle of the dash separated from the commander control knob in the centre console along with other switches.

Mazda’s app driven infotainment system is one of the better ones around as it’s easy to use and logical. Phone hook-up is nearly instantaneous.

The Bose audio is impressive.

The 6GT comes with soft leather upholstery and a swag of luxury features. It’s roomy inside for four, five at a pinch and the boot is large.

Mazda offers a light tan leather as well as dark grey, both of which look the part inside this car.

Features

Plenty to get excited about here:

Heated front seats

Bose premium audio

Electric driver’s seat adjustment

Adaptive LED headlights with auto high beam

Hard wired satnav

Soft leather upholstery

Best engine stop/start system going

Drive and Engine

The fast spool turbo makes all the difference here blessing this GT model with rollicking performance across a wide engine speed range. It makes maximum torque of 420Nm at just 2000rpm which is only a bit above idle speed so, that means when you boot it, away she goes.

It has allowed Mazda to high gear the GT for gains in fuel economy and relaxed highway cruising. The direct injection four cylinder petrol engine is good for 170kW on 91, about 183kW on 98 but you wouldn’t bother spending the extra.

The engine is smooth and sips a claimed 7.6-litres/100km thanks to efficiency boosting technology like direct fuel injection, variable cam timing and a clever turbo system.

Drive is to the front wheels through a conventional 6-speed auto with paddle shift. I left it in Normal mode but it will go harder if you flick it into Sport.

The 6GT has poise on the road and sporty dynamics as befits a sports sedan.

It’s quiet though and there’s no snap crackle and pop as you might expect from a similar Euro sedan.

The engine stop/start is brilliant engineering as it doesn’t use the starter motor for re-start relying on the fuel and ignition systems to fire it up instantly.

Safety

A 5-star car all the way with more advanced driver assist technology this time around including tyre pressure monitor, driver attention assist, traffic sign recognition along with the usual blind spot monitor, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking to name a few. Radar cruise too…

GT is very steerable, has strong brakes and controlled suspension which all help maintain better control.

Good Bits

Striking looks

Impressive performance

Built in Japan

Not So Good Bits

Some driver assist functions activate too soon/much.

Summary

Yep, this is how to make a medium size sedan. It ticks all the boxes and looks the part. You’d buy one of these everyday over an expensive Euro prestige car unless you were a snob. But, Camry Hybrid goes nearly as well, costs less.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Mazda 6 GT

Engine: 2.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol producing 170kW/420Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $45.990 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

Also look at;