2020 Mazda CX30 G20 Touring Review

Mazda’s model naming regime has caught up with them in the new, Mazda3-based CX-30. It should be called a CX-3 but there’s already one of those… based on a Mazda 2.

Go-figure, they backed themselves into a corner.

Though it took a long time, there was always going to be an SUV born of Mazda3 small car and the CX-30 is a worthy development of that impressive vehicle that nearly won World Car of the Year 2020.

CX-30 is essentially a Mazda3 hatch on stilts plumped out a touch and with a more practical nature.

It has 5 seats and sits tightly between CX-3 and CX-5 size-wise though is classified as a small SUV alongside CX-3.

Two petrol engines are available, a 2.0-litre and a 2.5-litre neither of which are turbo charged.

They are the same engines as in Mazda3 sedan and hatch featuring direct fuel injection and variable valve timing for efficiency optimisation.

All get a six speed auto with only the base Pure model missing out on paddle shift.

All the 2-0-litre models are front wheel drive with AWD only available with the larger 2.5.

Advanced driver assist technology is fitted to all models.

All CX-30s have what Mazda calls G-Vectoring which utilises individual brake application and engine power modulation to assist cornering making the CX-30 an agile car comparatively speaking.

It happily runs on regular 91 unleaded or E10 for running cost benefits.

Then there’s the way it looks…. arguably the best looker in class…. by a long shot in some cases.

The test car was a G20 Touring at $34,990, one down from the top, complete with leather, 18-inch wheels and other luxury kit. An optional Vision Pack at around $1500 was fitted.

Exterior

Mazda has really nailed it in the styling department with their “KODO” design featuring a predatory bird frontal look, sharp side style lines and a nicely rounded rump with angular tail lights accentuated by a bulls-eye round element at the side.

There’s an attractive recurving tailgate shape and the car looks like it’s crouched ready to pounce.

Mazda equips CX-30 with large wheel arch spats to keep its stance low and “planted.”

It still looks like a wagon version of the Mazda3 but a good looking wagon with a long nose and abrupt rear end augmented by a neat high mounted shroud over the rear window.

I often compare Mazda’s current look with other brands and it stands up to any of them including prestige brands like Lexus, BMW and Audi.

Apart from BT50, across the range, Mazda is easily the best looking brand out of Japan in my opinion.

Interior

CX-30 has a premium, generic Mazda interior with a sporty wheel dominating and two defined areas in the front… a cockpit for the driver and an airy space for the front passenger. The rear pews are a touch tight in terms of legroom but two adults can get in there relatively easily.

The boot is a good size expandable with the rear seats folded.

The Touring version driven has soft leather upholstery in a dark grey tone with, in this case, a couple of dark tan highlight panels on the dash and front doors.

Not really a fan of that but it isn’t what you’d describe as offensive.

There’s the generic Mazda commander control centre info screen with a large dial behind the gear selector to operate it through a rolling app set-up. Works a treat.

The seats themselves are comfy and well bolstered.

Soft touch surfaces dot the cabin where passengers touch the interior.

Driving the CX-30 is facilitated by easy controls and a neat, attractive dash layout.

Features

As this is the penultimate G20 model, it gets plenty of kit like;

Paddle shift

6-speed auto transmission

Reverse cameras

Hard wired satnav

Auto high beam

Soft leather upholstery

Active drive display

10 way power driver’s seat

Drive and Engine

I was surprised how well the 2.0-litre donk in CX-30 G20 went in terms of acceleration and highway cruising.

It’s aided by the well calibrated 6-speed conventional auto transmission that’s been geared to suit the engine’s 114kw and 200Nm output.

It allows the CX-30 to sip regular fuel at around 6.5-litres/100km, even better on the highway.

No sports SUV, CX-30 G20 acquits itself well for a wide range of driving applications delivering a quiet, poised ride with minimal engine or road noise intrusion.

You can push it a tad through corners and be rewarded with a semi sporty drive feel limited by the tyres, height and the CX-30’s 1339kg bulk.

I really like the engine stop/start system Mazda use that avoids cranking the starter motor to start the engine. It’s elegant and effective minimising wear and any lag before the engine fires up after coming to a stop.

Though the rear suspension is a rudimentary torsion beam system it seems to work well. I’d have thought all Mazda passenger cars would feature a multi-link rear at least….

Safety

Five stars no argument.

Mazda equip CX-30 with comprehensive advanced driver assist technology right from the base model. It gets autonomous emergency braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning and assist, radar cruise with stop and go, front obstacle warning, traffic sign recognition, driver attention alert among a comprehensive raft of safety kit.

There’s no add-on safety packages or “top of the range only” marketing games going on here and that’s how it should be.

There are 7 air bags protecting passengers and the chassis is a new, super strong design from Mazda also used on the new 3 sedan and hatch.

My test car had the optional Vision Pack that brings in even more stuff. Specifically a 360 degree view, driver condition monitoring, LED headlights and cruise/traffic support whatever that is….

The radar cruise is pretty good comparatively speaking though I am not a fan of that technology as it’s always too slow to react and entices drivers in front to “drop in” on the freeway slowing your progress further..

Good Bits

Looks…

Made in Japan

Relatively economical

Generous advanced driver assist technology

Not So Good Bits

At times intrusive advanced driver assist tech

Don’t like tan coloured fascia treatment inside

Summary

It’s getting pretty tight in Mazda’s SUV range particularly with the CX-30 trying to squeeze in between the CX-3 and CX-5. Is there enough room?

Maybe, maybe not. CX-3 is an old model now so perhaps they will drop it out of the range soon…

That then makes CX-30 a lot more attractive to small SUV buyers. I’d have one, probably the 2.0 litre instead of the 2.5. Save some money at this critical time.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Mazda CX-30 G20 Touring

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder petrol producing 114kW/200Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $34,990 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

