2020 Mazda CX-30 Launch Review

Mazda introduced its newest small SUV this week, the CX-30. Mazda has not been immune to the bloodbath suffered by the car industry over the last few years.

Sales are down 2.3%, but Mazda retains 2nd spot on the Australian top 10 with 9.3% market share.

Mazda has chosen the new naming system to signify a new design direction, new platform, and a fresh new generation of product.

Model range consists of of Pure, Active, Touring, and Astina with FWD and AWD versions of the top 2.

External

From the sleek LED headlight array, to the shimmering side profile, CX-30 looks classy.

Clever design tricks conceal a spacious interior within a space efficient body. Black sections along the lower body create an impression of a slimmer shape.

Metalwork has had edges and corners rounded off, then garnished with chrome. 18” wheels on the top model fill the wheel arches nicely, and door handles have the smart entry system built in.

Side profile seems slim, with a low roof while ensuring the cabin has enough headroom even for taller occupants.

Internal

The CX-30 cabin continues a segment-leading feel of quality.

Surfaces are soft, with a stitching effect on dash and doors. Switch gear is simple to use, and on the steering wheel, has an updated look.

Between the front seats is a centre console with cup holders and a command centre for audio and vehicle functions. Controls are split between a command wheel that doubles as a joystick, and a series of buttons and switches.

Some of the plastic is a little too shiny, which might reflect bright light under the right conditions.

The driver’s seat has powered adjustment, with both front passengers having seat heating. Soft leather covers the “S” shaped pews. Body contouring keeps passengers comfortable, even after many hours of travel.

Boot space is generous at around 422L, which includes an underfloor section. All CX-30s have a space saver spare.

Features

Mazda has standard Apple CarPlay/Android Auto in addition to standard Bluetooth streaming. Handsfree use includes music, navigation and messaging, as well as other smart phone functions. You can stream internet-based music too.

The Bose system has deep rich sound, and includes DAB+ radio. It is controlled through a landscape floating tablet on the top of the dash. There is navigation, and vehicle settings, as well as further settings and information in the driver instrument LCD.

In addition, the driver has a Heads Up Display projected on to the windscreen. Information can be displayed tailored to driver taste.

Drive and Engine

CX-30 comes with a 6-speed automatic (with paddles shifters), 2 engines, and either front, or All-Wheel-Drive. AWD models arrive in March.

75% of sales are expected to be the 2.0L 114kw/200Nm, and 25% 2.5L 139kw/252Nm. Both engines run on E10 or 91ron fuel, with AWD being available in Touring and Astina 2.5 models. Those models also have cylinder deactivation to further increase economy. Our Astina G25 gets a decent 6.6L/100k.

It is worth noting AWD models have a 48L fuel tank, with FWD CX-30s having an extra 3L capacity.

All models have hill start assist and i-Stop.

Driving:

CX-30 drives like a car far sportier than the looks would have you believe.

Steering is sharp, well-calibrated electric power steering. Handling has been optimised to suit the MacPherson Strut front end and Torsion Bar rear end. Torsion bar suspension can be choppy in corners, but Mazda has taken care of that.

Sport mode gives the transmission and throttle extra pep so city sprints are dispatched easily. Highway touring is a pleasure with a cabin that is quiet and serene.

Mazda has ditched manuals in most models, which accounted for less than 5% of sales.

Safety

Blind Spot monitor

Driver monitor

Active cruise control

Smart braking

High beam assist

G-vectoring plus

Active lane assist

Isofix and Top Tether

Front cross traffic alert

Rear cross traffic alert

Seat belt warning

Traffic sign recognition

Keyless entry, Smart Entry/start

Good Bits

Classy interior

Heads Up Display

Excellent riade and handling

Bad bits

Some plastic too shiny

No turbo models or manual transmissions

2.0L engine not quite zippy enough

Summary

CX-30 is an excellent all-rounder. It fills a space between CX-3 and CX-5 in a market that is crowded with offerings. There is more than enough space for 4 adults, plus their associated detritus, in comfort.

Handling and ride is a benchmark exceeded only by the premium feel of the cabin.

For people who don’t like the angular look of a Golf, and want a reliable drivetrain, CX-30 can’t be bettered.

There is a good reason Mazda is number 2 in the Australian Top Ten car makers.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Mazda CX-30

Price: $41,490 MLP*

Engine: 2.5L

Power: 135kw/252Nm

Econmy:6.6 L/100k

Transmission: 6 speed automatic

Origin Japan

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

Grade Manufacturer’s List Price G20 Pure FWD $29,990 G20 Pure FWD with Vision Technology $31,490 G20 Evolve FWD $31,490 G20 Evolve FWD with Vision Technology $32,990 G20 Touring FWD $34,990 G20 Touring FWD with Vision Technology $36,290 G25 Touring FWD $36,490 G25 Touring FWD with Vision Technology $37,790 G25 Touring AWD $38,490 G25 Touring AWD with Vision Technology $39,790 G20 Astina FWD $38,990 G25 Astina FWD $41,490 G25 Astina AWD $43,490