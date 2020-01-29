2020 Lexus UX 250h AWD F Sport Review

Lexus joined the seemingly insatiable push for small SUVs with the release of the Lexus UX in late 2018. It joins other premium brands like the Audi Q2, BMW X1 and Peugeot 2008. This is an important segment for the premium brands, a gateway product that often introduces buyers to the brand, or for buyers that want to downsize their vehicle, yet retain brand loyalty.

Can the Lexus brand offering translate to a small SUV. We test the UX F Sport to see what it is like. The UX name is derived from: Urban (U) and Crossover (X).

Lexus UX Exterior

The UX looks like a mini NX, which allows familial binding. While the front grill looks similar it is on fact unique to the UX that seems to provide dynamic three dimensional appeal.

The DRLs have the Lexus L shaped signature and headlights are either a standard dual beam LED or there is an optional projector LED unit as well. Further emphasising the urban nature the grill flows all the way down the front.

From the side the UX shows similar lines to the C-HR yet has more subtly about it. One cool feature is the wheel arch mouldings that protect the body from gravel thrown up by the tyres yet use airflow over their edges to reduce turbulence and lift. Apart from a slightly longer front overhang the shape is close to a wheel at each corner.

The rear features full width lighting, a rear wing spoiler, and a gentle edge both top and bottom. Five twin-spoke aluminium alloy wheels with 225/50 RF18 tyres are exclusive to F Sport packages.

Overall the design is subtle and appealing for the segment.

Lexus UX Interior

Inside the UX is typical Lexus. Superb fit and finish with a premium luxury feel.

Front seats are supportive with a more upright position for better visibility. Befitting the premium feel the front seats offer 6-way manual or 8-way power adjustments, the latter with adjustable lumbar support for the driver

For a small car, entry is easy if a little lower than expected for these old knees.

Overall driver ergonomics manifest in the instrument panel’s low, unobtrusive design and slim A-pillar mouldings that are shaped to improve visibility. All controls are easy to reach and you feel simply comfortable when driving.

Unfortunately the good ergonomics don’t extend to the scratch pad. Why manufacturers persist with these and the Lexus mouse, I don’t know. Good old fashioned dials selecting from a menu works better.

As far as the audio controls on the end of the centre arm rest, the jury is out as to whether they are an ergonomic advance or design for design sake.

Like most vehicles in this segment, rear seat room is restricted. However the seats fold for a relatively spacious cargo capacity. To be honest the amount of times the rear seats are used in this type of vehicle is minimal.

Lexus UX Features

Analogue clock

Lexus Climate Concierge

25 inch display screen for the Lexus navigation system and the versatile Lexus Enform® multimedia system.

Dual rear-seat USB ports

Optional Mark Levinson premium surround sound system

Lexus Remote Touch Interface (RTI) with haptic feedback

The F SPORT exterior package features include:

exclusive grille design,

large fog-lamp bezels with L-shaped chrome mouldings and the same mesh pattern as the grille,

Revised rear bumper and jet-black trim on the front and rear mouldings complete the F SPORT look.

F SPORT-exclusive interior features include:

Front sports seats

Eight-way power-adjustable F SPORT front seats feature lumbar adjustment, as well as manual forward/backward adjustment for the headrests,

Digital instruments with a movable virtual ring,

Leather-covered F SPORT steering wheel, leather-trimmed shift knob,

8 inch thin-film transistor colour display, and

Aluminium pedals and footrest are also part of the package.

Two exterior colours are exclusive to the F SPORT, White Nova and Heat Blue. Available seat colours are Black or – exclusive to F SPORT – Flare Red or White.

The system increases damping force to minimise roll when cornering or changing lanes and reduces damping force in straight-line driving to preserve ride quality. With AVS, the vehicle’s Drive Mode Selector adds the Sport S+ mode.

The UX F SPORT driving experience can be further enhanced with Acceleration Sound Control, which generates the aural effect of up- and down-shifts like those of a geared automatic transmission.

An additional Sonic Interaction Design function adjusts the sound the vehicle makes when driving in Sport S+ mode (S+ Sound).

Lexus UX Drive and Engine

The 2019 Lexus UX is powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine with a new fourth-generation hybrid drive system engineered specifically for this platform. UX drives through a new Direct Shift continuously variable transmission and E Four electronic AWD system that uses a separate, dedicated 5.3kW electric motor-generator integrated into the rear differential.

Standard outputs are 107kW @ 6000rpm and 188Nm @ 4400-5200rpmand with the Hybrid the combined output of 131kW makes UX 250h amongst the best in class.

Lexus UX is the brand’s first vehicle built on the new Global Architecture – Compact (GA C) platform, sharing it with the new C-HR. This provides lightweight yet super-rigid structure, extremely low centre of gravity and refined suspension.

To enhance performance, F SPORT variants are fitted with specific springs and stabiliser bars, plus a rear performance damper for a more refined ride.

The F SPORT option can be combined with a UX-tailored version of the new high-response Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system that debuted on the Lexus LC coupe and LS sedan flagship models.

Lexus Drive Mode Select, allows the driver to tailor the driving experience by selecting from three different drive modes. These are Normal, Sport and Sport+

Lexus UX Safety

As you would expect the Lexus UX has a five star ANCAP safety rating (2019).

Safety features include;

High-strength GA C global architecture platform.

Eight airbags

Parking-support alert

Parking-support brake system

The Lexus Safety System+ includes:

All-speed radar active cruise control,

Pre-collision system with pedestrian and cyclist detection,

Lane-keep assist incorporating lane-departure alert with steering assist,

Road-sign assist,

Adaptive high-beam system, and

Intelligent high-beam headlamps/automatic high beam.

Good Bits

Excellent NVH suppression

Quality build

Great fuel economy

Not So Good Bits

Lexus scratch pad not intuitive

A little pricey

Lacks personality

Lexus UX Summary

It’s difficult to stand out in a crowded segment. The UX does that with its looks. It also provides typical Lexus build quality and interior ergonomics. It’s also packed with technology.

Driving the UX is a bit of a mixed bag. It is spritely and exceptionally quiet and the drive modes definitely change the driving characteristics.

However it seemed to lack some personality, which in this segment is a critical factor.

Also Look at

Facts and Figures: 2019 Lexus UX250h AWD F-Sport

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder hybrid producing 131kWkW/205Nm

Transmission: one-speed CVT

Warranty: 4 years/ 100,000 km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $61,000 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.