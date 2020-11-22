2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4WD Review

First launched in 2017 as an all new Jeep Compass the rebirth brought a breath of fresh air to the small medium SUV segment.

Amongst the models the Trail rated Trailhawk is the true 4WD version of the model line-up. Jeep doesn’t rate their vehicles unless they meet the requirements. So if it is Trail Rated you know it’s capable.

We have reviewed the Jeep Compass Trailhawk a few times before. But with the revamped MY20 version released in June this year we took the opportunity to take one for another drive.

What is the Compass Trailhawk exterior like?

It’s actually well-proportioned and quite stylish.

Retaining the traditional seven slot grill it has a unique front and rear fascia, Auto LED headlamps with auto high beam function, DRL’s, fog lamps and automatic boot.

Profile view shows a square wheel arch over smart 17 inch alloys with 245/65 R17 tyres.

The vehicle we had was a Pearl white with grey anti-glare hood decal and black highlights. Pretty smart looking.

Trailhawk includes improved approach angle, 4 protective steel skid plates underneath, good departure angle, higher fender flares and increased ride height and standard red tow hooks.

What is the Compass Trailhawk like inside?

Comfortable, relaxing and well laid out.

The heated front seats are firm but supportive. Driver’s seat is electronically adjustable and has additional lumbar support.

Steering wheel is a nice size and has an abundance of controls, and frames the clear and informative instrument binnacle.

There are twin outer dials with a configurable centre MFD. The 4WD selection also appears there when you shift.

Central stack houses A/C controls amongst others and there is an 11.2 inch U Connect infotainment touch screen.

Transmission tunnel houses the 4WD controls as well as 12V/USB ports.

Storage isn’t bad with a reasonable size glove box, small centre console bin, large cup holders on the transmission tunnel and twin bottle holders in the front doors, twin drop down cupholders between the rear seats.

Rear seats are again firm but comfortable with air vents and 12V/USB inputs available. Good headroom

Boot area is a decent size, seats almost fold flat, there are tie down points, 12V outlets and a full size spare.

What features does the Compass Trailhawk have?

It’s actually well equipped with

Remote Start

U-Connect 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display

Satellite Navigation

Apple CarPlay®

Android Auto®

6-Speaker Audio System

Digital Radio (DAB+)

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Electric Park Brake

Dual Zone Climate Control

LED Ambient Interior Lighting

Power rear tailgate

Compass Trailhawk Drive and Engine

Jeep Compass Trailhawk is powered by a 2.0L multi jet diesel engine that produces power of 125kW @ 3750rpm and torque of 350Nm @ 1750rpm, driving through the Jeep Active Drive AWD System with ZF-9-Speed Automatic and Jeep Active Drive Low 4×4 System along with Jeep Selec-Terrain with Rock Mode

Official ADR fuel economy figure is 5.7L/100K. However our real life driving saw 6.5L/100K on the freeway and around 7.8L/100k around town. On beach driving saw that increase significantly.

The diesel engine is no powerhouse, but is more than adequate. It hums along nicely on the freeway and has enough zip around town. The ZF 9 speed works better on the freeway.

The steering is responsive and provides good feedback to the driver. Ride and handling is near the top of the class and its quiet, apart from the diesel rumble.

What is the 4WD Capability like?

A Trail Rated® badge is not given, it’s earned. Every Trail Rated 4×4 Jeep ® vehicle has succeeded against a series of gruelling tests in five categories: Traction, Water Fording, Manoeuvrability, Articulation and Ground Clearance.

Bearing witness to the real 4WD credentials, the Trailhawk is adorned with exclusive design style that includes:

Off-road suspension,

Raised ride height.

Unique front and rear fascia for improved approach and departure angles

Red recovery hooks, front and rear, (excellent feature)

Hill Descent Control,

Four underbody skid plates,

5 Spoke off road alloy wheels and tyres and full size spare wheel,

All weather floor mats and reversible cargo mat

I’ve driven the Compass on many forest trails, fire tracks, on the farm and on the beach, where it excels.

What about Safety?

Let’s start off with a 5 star ANCAP safety rating.

It has a number of active and passive safety features including: 7 airbags, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path Detection, Forward Collison Warning Plus, Parksense Rear Park Assist System and a ParkView Reverse Parking Camera. Adaptive Cruise Control (with Stop & Go) Tyre Pressure monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control, Engine Immobiliser and Rain Brake Support.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk final thoughts.

True 4WD vehicles are a rarity in the smaller segment. The Compass manages to provide excellent 4WD capability packaged in an urban exterior.

It is just as comfortable around the inner city as it is on the bush tracks or the beach. It’s ideal for those ski trips as well.

I actually really enjoyed the Jeep Compass Trailhawk.

It’s starting to get up there in price though.

For those buyers that want some practicality as well as something a little different from the usual suspects of AWD SUV’s.

What’s Good?

4WD capability

Style and design

Interior ambience

What’s Not?

Engine braking on road

Thick ‘A’ pillars

Small centre console storage

Facts and Figures: Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4WD

Model Price $49,450 MLP*

Drivetrain 4WD 2.0L 4 Cyl diesel 9 SP AT

Power 125kW @ 3,750rpm

Torque 350Nm @ 1,750rpm

Safety 5 Star ANCAP

CO2 Emissions 150 g/km

Economy (ADR comb) 5.7L/100km

Tow Capacity – 1500Kg

Tow Ball Rating 150Kg

Servicing 5 Yrs. Capped Price $399 per service

Warranty 5yr/100,000 km with full roadside assist

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.