2020 Jaguar F-PACE SVR Review

Jaguar has added the delicious SVR version to its successful F-PACE range. Sitting at the pinnacle of the range, the SVR brings with it a host of performance features, exterior modifications and interior features.

F-PACE SVR shares much of the same architecture as the glorious F-TYPE as well as that awesome 5.0L Supercharged V8. This is all packaged in a beautiful shape that seems to get the design balance just right.

The F-PACE has been a favourite with us for a few years now and variants such as the F-PACE 35t S, and F-PACE 25d R Sport have been COTY winners for our sister site OzRoamer

F-PACE SVR External

F-PACE has got the lines and proportions spot on. SVR adds special features such as an exclusive SVR bonnet with vents to help extract hot air from the engine bay. Larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents lower pressure in the wheel arches, reduce lift and provide additional cooling while also optimising high-speed stability.

In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings provide a low-slung muscularity that sets the SVR apart.

At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the quad tailpipes of the Active Exhaust system. The bumper incorporates side strakes that aid aerodynamic performance by smoothing airflow away from the rear of the vehicle.

The SVR runs optional 22 inch wheels with 265/40 ZR Pirellis at the front and 295/35 ZR Pirellis at the rear. Brakes are a massive and unique 395mm front and 396mm rear brakes.

F-PACE SVR Internal

Inside the SVR is the same as other F-PACEs with a few enhancements that cover both form and function. Like its brethren, in the SVR interior the driver has absolute focus from the vehicle, you immediately feel part of the vehicle as the driver.

The air conditioned, slimline performance front seats provide enhanced lateral support and have signature lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. The range of adjustments available are extensive and there is plenty of seat slide for taller drivers as well as head room.

The SVR branded steering wheel features tactile aluminium paddle shifters and perfectly frames the twin dial instrument binnacle. The centre screen houses the MFD which if configurable to an extent for personal preferences. The twin outer dials house the speedo and tacho. Standard colouring is white on blue for the dials with black background. Switch to Dynamic mode and the colouring changes to white on red with a red background.

There is an Optional 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display with four visual themes and full-screen navigation display, supplemented by optional laser head-up display that doesn’t polarise out with sunglasses.

Four interior colour themes help to highlight the vehicle’s high performance personality; Red with Jet, Light Oyster with Jet, Siena Tan with Jet and Jet with Light Oyster stitching.

The signature lozenge leather seat quilting highlights and mood lighting add to the overall appeal of the interior. Throughout the dash, door trims and more the same leather enhances the luxury feel.

On the centre tunnel the Sports Shift Selector replaces the hidden rotary selector. The sleek theme continues with digital controls sitting underneath the Touch Pro advanced infotainment system with 10-inch touchscreen.

Rear occupants have two individually sculptured signature lozenge quilting seats that are very comfortable. The back will manually recline (automatic adjustment is an option) but the seat squab is a touch short for taller passengers.

Likewise, taller passengers may feel the curved ‘C’ pillar is intrusive when getting in and out. There is good head, shoulder and derriere room with adequate knee and leg room if the front occupants aren’t too tall. Passengers also have a suite of controls for the rear air conditioner, seat ventilation and connectivity. Door storage is a little restricted.

The seats fold in a 40/20/40 configuration for maximum flexibility and add to the impressive boot capacity of 500 plus litres. Boot capacity changes depending on whether the spare is a full size or space saver repair. The boot area has tie down points, retractable hooks and a low load height as well as the automatic boot lid opening high enough for my 190cm frame to stand under comfortably.

Overall storage is good, with decent cup holders for front occupants, small size centre console and large glove box and fold down arm rest for rear passengers with cup holders. The cubby box offers a 12V socket and up to two USB ports. The rear console provides up to two more 12V sockets or two additional USB ports, with cupholders integrated into the rear armrest. There is no room for your phone though.

F-PACE SVR Features –

As you would expect the SVR is packed with features for both form and function. These include:

Smartphone APP to start the engine, or check on the car by remote premium,

Apple CarPlayâ and Android Autoä,

A navigation system that can tell your contacts when you’ll arrive for your meeting,

Connectivity for up to eight devices using the Wi-Fi hotspot,

Touch Pro 10 inch touchscreen,

Meridian 17-speaker, 825W Surround Sound System,

Remote Premium goes much further, enabling the driver to use their phone to lock or unlock the car, receive an alert if the alarm goes off, and reset the alarm. The beep and flash feature can help drivers to find the car – ideal for large multi-story carparks.

In addition to this technology, there is a long list of standard features, matched by an equally long list of options. With the SVR things like heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, electronically adjustable steering column, activity key, head up display and others luxury items are part of the standard list.

F-PACE SVR Drive and Engine

The F-PACE SVR is powered a 5.0 litre supercharged V8 engine which is shared with the F-TYPE sports car. This produces power of 405 kW @ 6500rpm and torque of 680Nm @ 2500-5500rpm. The engine is matched to specially calibrated eight-speed automatic transmission and torque on demand all-wheel drive.

The F-PACE SVR model and can launch it from 0-100km/h in only 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 283km/h. On the freeway I was getting down to around 8.8l/100k and around town that averaged around 17.5L/100KM for an overall average of 12.9L/100K.

SVR also is packed woth advanced technology all aimed at improving driver dynamics such as Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS), Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD), Variable Valve Active Exhaust System, Adaptive Surface Response (AdSR), Torque Vectoring by Braking, Electronic Active Differential (EAD) and Configurable Dynamics.

The word ‘Jaguaresque” keeps coming to mind. I know it’s not a real word, but it should be. In every aspect the F-PACE displayed the complete Jaguar DNA.

F-PACE SVR Safety –

F-PACE has a five-star safety rating from testing body ANCAP.

Some key features include; All Surface Progress Control (ASPC), Low Friction Launch (LFL), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Forward Traffic Detection, Forward Vehicle Guidance is fitted as part of the optional 360º Surround Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Reverse Traffic Detection, Park Assist

Standard safety items include: DSC, RSC, ETC, TSA, HSA, ABS, EBL, EBA , CBC, forward traffic monitor, 360 degree park assist, adaptive driving beam, six airbags: driver and passenger, thorax, and side curtain airbags. Front and rear seat occupants are also protected by seatbelt pre-tensioners, while two ISOFIX points are fitted to the outer rear seats for the protection of small children.

Good Bits:

Stunning performance

Stylish looks

Dynamic ride/handling

Not so Good Bits:

Small storage areas

Limited off road capability

Oversensitive Auto high beam

F-PACE SVR Summary –

Jaguar F-PACE is all about the engine and driving dynamics. The F-PACE 35t s is almost as quick, yet for some buyers almost isn’t good enough. The performance, ride, handling and sheer enjoyment that the F-PACE SVR provides is stunning.

Forget bush tracks or sand driving and think snow trips. It’s the SUV for urban adventures, long distance cruising and finding a tight windy road and letting rip.

Facts and Figures: Jaguar F Pace SVR

Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged producing 405kW/680Nm

Transmission: 8 Sp AT AWD

Warranty: 3 Yrs / 100,000 km 3 Yrs Roadside Assist

Safety: 5 Star ANCAP

Origin: England

Price: From $140,262 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.