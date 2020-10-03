2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Premium Review

Hyundai Veloster rocked a few boats when it first appeared quite a while back, due mainly to the four door layout (two on one side plus the driver plus the rear hatch) and sloping roofline.

The name had significant resonance… Veloster/velociraptor/velocity.

Hyundai was filling a niche with Veloster and it did pretty well. Now, Veloster Gen 3 has arrived and with a few mechanical carryovers, it’s a better beast than ever. Though similar, the styling is different this time around and two engines are offered, a 2.0-litre, naturally aspirated four banger with 6-speed auto or 6-speed manual transmission and two versions of a 1.6-litre Turbo model with a six speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch DCT “auto”.

I drove both the 2.0 and the $41,990, 1.6 Turbo Premium DCT.

No prizes for which one I preferred. The 2.0-litre is a lot like driving Hyundai’s i30 hatch whereas the Turbo is a much sharper tool, especially with the DCT.

Numerous changes were implemented in Gen 3 including revised suspension now with a proper multi-link rear set-up and there’s an over-boost function on the turbocharger giving a bit more torque on full throttle.

They threw in torque vectoring that selectively applies the brakes to optimise cornering along with a steering upgrade to sharpen Veloster Turbo’s responses.

Drive mode select too.

I don’t mind the look of Veloster particularly the latest version with more attractive tail light and rear end styling and a sweeter face. Commensurate improvements have been made inside too…

About the only competitor for Veloster is Toyota 86/Subaru BRZ but they are rear wheel drive, Veloster is a frontie.

Exterior

Veloster has a family Hyundai look from every angle, the front – lights, grille and bonnet, the profile and the rear all have Hyundai styling DNA which is not a bad thing as they employ some of the world’s best designers.

It’s low and has a sporty stance accentuated by 18-inch alloys and at the rear, a large low level diffuser with integrated mid-mount exhaust outlet, twin pipes on the Turbo.

That second door on the passenger side is cleverly disguised with a high mounted latch on the outside making Veloster look like a real, 2-door coupe.

It’s a clever feature as we found when transporting two rear seat passengers, certainly better than folding the front seats and squeezing through a small opening.

The tapering roofline gives more of a crouch while flared wheel arches emphasise the car’s sporty intent.

Selective use of body bright work lifts the look especially on Turbo models and I have to say I like the two tone paint with a black roof.

Interior

It’s pretty much premium Hyundai inside only with sexy two-tone leather upholstery and a large infotainment screen this time around. The stepped dash is easy on the eye, functional and wraps around into the doors.

The chunky wheel has multiple functions and on DCT Turbo, paddle shifters.

Sparing use of brushed metal facia lends a further sporty feel to Veloster’s interior.

However, I found the low roofline impeded access to the front seats. Guess you can’t have everything.

It’s relatively roomy inside given external dimensions and two adults can get in the back… for short trips. The load area is a decent size but the rear lip is a big lift for heavy packages.

Features

As this was the top of the line Veloster it doesn’t miss out on much. Hyundai has sweetened the deal too with more kit along with engineering improvements.

Large touchscreen

Premium audio

Heated and ventilated front seats

Leather

Qi phone charger

Digital read outs

Turbo over boost function

Glass sunroof

Heads up display

Drive and Engine

The 2.0-litre Veloster goes pretty well but the sporty coupe goes better with 1.6-litre turbo power and DCT transmission. It gets off the mark quickly and the turbo spools up fast delivering pretty much lag-free acceleration.

Multiple drive modes add to the drive experience with Sport mode having a big influence on multiple dynamic functions. Not as good as Normal for city driving though.

The DCT transmission still has a tendency to allow the car to roll forward when you’re parked on a hill and let the brake off to move. You need a quick right foot.

There is absolutely no time when Veloster Turbo lacks punch because the transmission will flick you into the best engine range or the available power and torque is sufficient to propel Veloster quickly in a blink.

It has excellent grip through corners and powerful brakes.

There’s even a decent exhaust not burbling away in the back.

The torque vectoring facility diminishes unruly behaviour from the front wheels under full power. A limited slip diff would be handy but on balance, you won’t be disappointed in Veloster’s drive feel and that goes for the base 2.0-litre model as well.

Safety

Five stars no worries but this time around, Veloster gets Hyundai’s Smart Sense safety suite with forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, smart cruise control and plenty of other safety related features.

As usual, some of the advanced driver assist technology activates too soon in my opinion which could be an issue for the “buyer profile” that might consider Veloster Turbo.

Some stuff can be switched off though.

Worth bearing in mind is the always strong argument in favour of sporty cars that they are more nimble and therefore able to avoid a possible collision in the first place. Don’t snigger, it happens, often.

Good Bits

Striking looks

Strong engine, slick transmission

Additional safety and luxury features

Not So Good Bits

Some over-active advanced driver assist tech’.

Access with low roofline

Average high beam

Summary

I like Veloster (Turbo) and feel it could be developed to a higher level with perhaps all-wheel drive and more power. It’s good as it stands though, providing more kick that 86 and BRZ. The price is getting up there comparatively speaking which could be a stopper.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Hyundai Veloster Turbo Premium DCT

Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder turbo petrol producing 150kW/265/275Nm

Transmission: Seven-speed sports automatic

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: South Korea

Price: from $41,990 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

Also Look At;