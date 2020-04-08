2020 Audi Q8 TFSI Quattro Review

Audi launched its large 5 seat SUV the Q8 in late 2018 as a premium offering. It sots close to the ageing Q7 and is in some ways a direct competitor for its own sister.

The question then is why would the introduce a 5 seat SUV that is slightly smaller than the Q7

The Audi Q8 is another vehicle that sits atop the architecture that is used in the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, VW Touareg, as such the underpinnings are first class.

We can look forward to the sport version the SQ8 in the not too distant future.

Audi Q8 Exterior

Audis Q8 is definitely a looker in the flesh and add the S-Line features and you have one stylish SUV. It definitely looks smaller than it actually is.

S line exterior package includes S line front and rear bumpers with honeycomb inserts, Singleframe mask in Platinum grey, matt, S line side air inlet grilles in matt Titanium black, S line diffuser in matt Titanium black, S line side sill trims and S line emblem on the front fenders

The highlighted LED headlights with high beam assist and the contoured, edgy front spoiler enhances this aggressive front-end. Matrix headlights are part of an option package.

Profile viewing shows an elegantly sloping roofline with bulging rear wheel arches. The combination of frameless doors and narrowing windows gives a forward leaning appearance. From the rear the full width lighting and directional indicators add to the appeal.

Audi Q8 Interior

Audi seems to have the balance pretty right for the interior between form and function.

There is a minimalist black-panel look that sweeps across the dash. When illuminated, all the displays, elements and controls integrate seamlessly with each other and most controls are operated by the dual screens.

Front seats had the optional massage feature and the 12.3 inch Audi configurable virtual cockpit is now becoming a familiar Audi feature.

On the thick rimmed steering wheel you find the usual controls and it frames the cockpit perfectly. Audi’s HUD is excellent also it doesn’t polarise out with sunglasses.

The two 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch displays – with MMI touch response – (both audible and touch haptic response) have stunning resolution.

Enhancing the ambiance is the selectable mood lighting, at night it’s a calming place to be. Apart from a couple of cup holders, a smallish centre console bin, which houses the Q charging bed for phones and a glove box, there isn’t a lot of room for bits and pieces.

Rear seats are great for two people, with enough room for my large bear frame to fit in comfort. There is a digital air-conditioning control with the four zone A/C option as well as USB ports and pillar based vents. Boot space is adequate for four occupant’s luggage, but the sloping roofline does reduce it a touch.

Audi Q8 Features

Q8 continues the development of Audi infotainment and connectivity.

Some highlights include:

MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch response and Audi virtual cockpit

Audi connect, smartphone interface and wireless charging

DAB+ digital radio

Audi sound system (10 speakers, 6ch amplifier, 180w)

Audi music interface with 2x rear USB outlets

Interior lighting package including ambient lighting

Sliding rear bench seat with 40:20:40 split fold

Electric opening/closing tailgate

In addition to this extensive list, the $11,000 Premium plus package includes 22-inch alloy wheels, Adaptive air suspension, HD Matrix LED headlights, Privacy glass, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, 4-zone air conditioning with rear touch control panel and the colour interior lighting package.

An optional Full leather package, with a suite of additional items in fine Nappa leather is also available for $8,900. There is also a front seat massage function – 10 pneumatic support cushions in 3 intensities. Includes 7 massage programs.

Audi Q8 Drive and Engine

The Audi Q8 is powered by the beautiful 55 TFSI 3.0L V6 petrol engine, that produces 250 kW @ 5500 rpm and torque of 500 Nm from 2900 – 5300 rpm.

This is transferred to a Quattro drivetrain through an eight speed tiptronic automatic transmission. In normal driving circumstances, power is split to the front and rear 40:60 respectively, with up to 70 percent to the front and 85 percent to the rear as needed, during dynamic driving conditions.

The engine also employs the mild hybrid system and will accelerate from 0-100kmh in around 5.9 seconds, not bad for a large SUV. The economy is an ADR 9.2 litres per 100km and CO2 emissions of 210 g/km.

A five-link suspension arrangement is employed at both the front and rear of the Q8, together with electronically controlled adaptive damper control to alter the characteristics of the car to the driving situation.

Adaptive air suspension is available as an option, as is dynamic all-wheel steering for enhanced manoeuvrability. It surprisingly quiet given the low profile 45 series 21 inch wheels and tyres. They do however provide excellent grip

The balance that is achieved between direct responses to driver inputs in steering and throttle allows a level of driver engagement that will satisfy most. If you want more the SQ8 is coming soon and the SQ7 is here already.

Audi Q8 Safety

The Audi Q8 has an ANCAP five star safety rating. Its packed with nearly 40 individual driver assist features.

Some highlights include Electronic Stabilisation Control (ESC) with electronic wheel-selective torque control, ABS, ASR, EDL and Brake Assist, Audi pre-sense front with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) – provides collision mitigation from 5km/h up to 85km/h (pedestrians) and up to 250 km/h (vehicles), Adaptive drive assist (adaptive cruise control with stop & go, with traffic jam assist), lane departure warning, pre-sense front and rear, lane change warning, cross traffic assist rear, Head-up display and 360 degree cameras, including kerb view for easy manoeuvring.

Good Bits:

Overall ambience

Stylish looks

Balanced ride/handling

Not so Good Bits:

Can get pricey with options packs

Limited off road capability

Not fussed on the transmission lever

Audi Q8 Summary

If you are looking for a luxury family AWD SUV that will provide comfortable touring for a family of four the Audi Q8 should be on your list.

Add to this the level of driver engagement you would expect of an Audi and you have the full package.

Facts and Figures: Audi Q8 55 TFSI Quattro

Engines: 3.0 L V6 TFSI 250kW/500Nm

Transmission: Quattro 8 speed Auto

Safety: Five-stars

Warranty: Three years unlimited kilometres

Origin: Mexico

Price: From $129,900 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.