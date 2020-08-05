2020 Audi Q8 5O TDI S-LINE Quattro SUV Review

Audi Q8 50 TDI has been added in May 2020 to the Q8 line-up first launched late in 2018. This year they are also adding the Audi SQ8 and Audi RSQ8.

We have previously reviewed the Q8 55 TFSI QUATTRO and many aspects are exactly the same.

The Q8 sits on the same wheelbase as the Q7 but is some 77mm shorter and about the same weight.

The Audi Q8 is another vehicle that sits atop the architecture that is used in the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga, VW Touareg, and Porsche Cayenne, as such the underpinnings are first class.

Audi Q8 5O TDI S-LINE Quattro Exterior

Audi’s Q8 is a good looking SUV. Add the S-Line features, 22 inch alloys and other bling the white looked very stylish.

It also manages to look and feel smaller than it actually is.

S line exterior includes S line front and rear bumpers with honeycomb inserts, Singleframe mask in Platinum grey, matt, S line side air inlet grilles in matt Titanium black, S line diffuser in matt Titanium black, S line side sill trims and S line emblem on the front fenders

The highlighted LED headlights with high beam assist and the contoured, edgy front spoiler enhances this aggressive front-end. Matrix headlights are part of an option package.

Profile viewing shows an elegantly sloping roofline with bulging rear wheel arches. The combination of frameless doors and narrowing windows gives a forward leaning appearance. From the rear the full width lighting and directional indicators add to the appeal.

Audi Q8 5O TDI S-LINE Quattro Interior

Audi has got it right with their interior at the moment. Elegance mixed with practical functionality is the theme.

There is a minimalist black-panel look that sweeps across the dash. When illuminated, all the displays, elements and controls integrate seamlessly with each other and most controls are operated by the dual screens.

Front seats were heated and ventilated and extremely comfortable.

Audi configurable virtual cockpit is now becoming a familiar Audi feature.

On the thick rimmed steering wheel you find the usual controls and it frames the cockpit perfectly. Audi’s HUD is excellent also it doesn’t polarise out with sunglasses.

The two 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch displays – with MMI touch response – (both audible and touch haptic response which I love) have stunning resolution.

Enhancing the ambiance is the selectable mood lighting, at night it’s a calming place to be. Apart from a couple of cup holders, a smallish centre console bin, which houses the Q charging bed for phones and a glove box, there isn’t a lot of room for bits and pieces.

Rear seats are great for two people, with enough room for my large bear frame to fit in comfort. The outer seats are heated and ventilated as well.

There is a digital air-conditioning control with the four zone A/C option as well as USB ports and pillar based vents. Boot space is adequate for four occupant’s luggage, but the sloping roofline does reduce it a touch.

Audi Q8 5O TDI S-LINE Quattro Features

Q8 continues the development of Audi infotainment and connectivity.

Some highlights include:

MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch response and Audi virtual cockpit

Audi connect, smartphone interface and wireless charging

DAB+ digital radio

Audi sound system (10 speakers, 6ch amplifier, 180w)

Audi music interface with 2x rear USB outlets

Sliding rear bench seat with 40:20:40 split fold

Electric opening/closing tailgate

Premium plus package ($12,100) fitted to the test vehicle

’22” alloy wheels in 5-V spoke star design, titanium black

Adaptive air suspension – electronically controlled with continuously variable adaptive damping system

Privacy glass – dark tinted rear and rear side windows

HD Matrix LED headlights with dynamic indicators including innovative and unique lighting design

4-zone climate control including rear touchscreen display

Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System including 17 loudspeakers and 16-channel amplifier with a total output of 730 watts

LED colour interior lighting package including ambient lighting with 30 selectable colours and 6 colour profiles

Other options on the test vehicle include:

Metallic paint

Roof rails in black

High gloss black exterior package

An optional Full leather package, with a suite of additional items in fine Nappa leather is also available for $8,900. There is also a front seat massage function – 10 pneumatic support cushions in 3 intensities. Includes 7 massage programs. Unfortunately this wasn’t fitted to the test vehicle.

Audi Q8 5O TDI S-LINE Quattro Drive and Engine

The Audi Q8 is powered by the V6 Turbo diesel engine that produces 210 kW @ 4000 rpm and torque of 600 Nm from 2250 – 3250 rpm.

This is transferred to a Quattro drivetrain through an eight speed tiptronic sports automatic transmission. In normal driving circumstances, power is split to the front and rear 40:60 respectively, with up to 70 percent to the front and 85 percent to the rear as needed, during dynamic driving conditions.

The 50 TDI will accelerate from 0-100kmh in around 6.3 seconds, not bad for a large SUV. The economy is an ADR 6.9 litres per 100km and CO2 emissions of 181 g/km. Over 1600km we achieved a real world economy of 8.0L/100K.

A five-link suspension arrangement is employed at both the front and rear of the Q8, together with electronically controlled adaptive damper control to alter the characteristics of the car to the driving situation.

Adaptive air suspension is fitted as part of the Premium Package, and optional is dynamic all-wheel steering for enhanced manoeuvrability. It surprisingly quiet given the low profile 22/285/40 wheels and tyres. They do however provide excellent grip

The balance that is achieved between direct responses to driver inputs in steering and throttle allows a level of driver engagement that will satisfy most. If you want more the SQ8 is coming soon and the SQ7 is here already.

Audi Q8 5O TDI S-LINE Quattro Safety

The Audi Q8 has an ANCAP five star safety rating. Its packed with nearly 40 individual driver assist features.

Some highlights include Electronic Stabilisation Control (ESC) with electronic wheel-selective torque control, ABS, ASR, EDL and Brake Assist, Audi pre-sense front with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) – provides collision mitigation from 5km/h up to 85km/h (pedestrians) and up to 250 km/h (vehicles), Adaptive drive assist (adaptive cruise control with stop & go, with traffic jam assist), lane departure warning, pre-sense front and rear, lane change warning, cross traffic assist rear, Head-up display and 360 degree cameras, including kerb view for easy manoeuvring.

Good bits:

Overall ambience/ Stylish looks

Engine performance and economy

Balanced ride/handling

Not so good bits:

Can get pricey with options packs

Not a lot of small storage room for phone etc.

Not fussed on the transmission lever

Audi Q8 5O TDI S-LINE Quattro Summary

OK I’ll put my hand up and declare I loved the Q8 TDI. Given a choice between the 55 TFSI and this one I’d probably choose the diesel, simply because I favour driving diesels.

It’s a superb lifestyle SUV for a family of four. We recently took this one to the snow for a weekend with three on board and luggage and it performed effortlessly.

If you are looking for a luxury family AWD SUV that will provide comfortable touring for a family of four the Audi Q8 should be on your list.

Add to this the level of driver engagement you would expect of an Audi and you have the full package.

Also Look At

Facts and Figures: Audi Q8 5O TDI S-LINE Quattro

Engines: 3.0 L V6 TDI 210kW/600Nm

Transmission: Quattro 8 speed Auto

Safety: Five-stars

Warranty: Three years unlimited kilometres

Origin: Mexico

Price: From $129,900 MLP* As tested $147,050 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.