2020 Audi Q3 Sportback 40 TFSI Quattro Review

Our Mid-range 2020 Audi Q3 QUATTRO 40 TFSI Sportback still had plenty of bang for the buck, but a lot of the good stuff still costs many extra shekels.

There are 3 Q3 Sportback models: 35 TFSI, 40 TFSI QUATTRO and 40 TFSI S-Line QUATTRO.

Audi Q3 QUATTRO 40 TFSI Sportback Exterior

Q3 Sportback almost the same as the Q3 sibling. The main difference is that the roof slopes at a greater angle, and the rear hatch is more akin to a family hatch, than SUV.

The look is restrained, but handsome. Fixtures have a quality feel, even the door handles have a sensual touch. Paint is first class.

19” wheels are standard, with a range of other options, for a price. LED Headlights have a further Matrix option as part of a pack. Matrix lights take the automatic function, and expands it, using multiple cells to leave oncoming traffic in dimmed pools of light.

The rear hatch is electric, with kick-to-open function. Rear doors and windows have privacy glass and from the outside, looks like somewhere VIPs hang out.

Those who might like a coupe-like profile, will like the look.

Audi Q3 QUATTRO 40 TFSI Sportback Interior

The latest iteration of Audi interiors turns up the function dial a click or two.

The cabin is neat, comfortable, and precise, just as you would expect from Audi. Trim including plastic, feels good quality, except for the leather. Seating, covered in leather, is power operated, but the leather is far too hard for my liking. It looks and feels like vinyl, a far cry from Audis in the next price bracket. This is very disappointing.

The Centre stack is damn near perfect.

It includes a hi-resolution 10.1” touch screen with DAB and Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto. Vehicle functions can be manipulated by touching the virtual buttons which have a pleasing click. The central control dials, knobs, and pads are gone. Faffing about trying to use a dial, or scribble instructions on the top of a knob, is just daft. Fingers may leave prints on screens, but a moment spent cleaning it is worth the effort. The old system such as that used in Q2 mean eyes off the road for too long.

Rear seat passengers will feel snug, especially with 4 tall adults on board . There is enough room for feet to fit under the front seats, but knees will be only a few cms from the seat back. We tried the same thing with 4x 5’6”, medium sized men for a short trip, and the result was very different. Space felt far more available.

There are USB and power outlets front and back, no less than 4 cupholders, and 6 airbags.

Audi Q3 QUATTRO 40 TFSI Sportback Features

Standard equipment is impressive. Highlights include:

Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto

Privacy glass

Active lane control

Active Cruise Control

Active Blind Spot Monitor

AEB

LED headlights (matrix LED as an option)

Wireless phone charger

Packages

Style Package $1,900

Comfort Package $2,600

Premium Package $2,250

Premium Package $3,900

Plus

Adaptive Dampers $1,700

B&O Audio $900

Metallic paint 1,250

Sunroof 2,250

Audi Q3 QUATTRO 40 TFSI Sportback Drive and Engine

The 2.0L Engine is a turbo-petrol 4 cylinder with 132kw and 320Nm. The power to the QUATTRO AWD arrives via a 7 speed S-Tronic gearbox. Start/Stop kicks in every time you stop at light, but you quickly get used to it

Economy of 8.0L/100k so goes out the window if you try challenging the 0-100 time of 7.8 too often. Acceleration feels more leisurely than the 7.8 seconds might have you believe.

Ride is firm and comfortable. Cornering could be sportier, but there is far too much body roll. Dampers are standard non-adjustable type, and would definitely benefit from the active damper option.

Our drive through the national park took in the sights such as the Sea Cliff bridge, the Royal National Park, and the “Shire”. Q3 feels nippy and is particularly at home in town. You have to give the engine a little time to work up some enthusiasm, but when it does, it really lets loose.

Gear changes are extremely smooth, even after the gear lever is pulled back a notch in to Sport Mode. This mode holds gears a little longer, and makes the changes even snappier. For added snap, use the paddle shifters to give changes near psychic ability.

Steering is smooth and directional changes are made with no complaint. Tighter corners bring on quite a bit of body roll. You get used to it, but you’ll have a more pleasing ride if you take things easy.

The closest Q3 Sportback gets to actually being sporty, is the name. Instead, think of it as a cute, city car, or a country cruiser for 2.

Roadtrips would be sublime so long as you and a special friend are the only travellers.

Audi Q3 QUATTRO 40 TFSI Sportback Safety

5 Star safety includes: active cruise control, active lane control, active blind spot monitoring, AEB with pedestrian and cyclist detection, 360° parking camera, automated parking, parking sensors, hill hold assist, rear cross traffic alert, and stability control.

Good bits:

Overall ambience

Stylish looks

Comfortable ride

Not so good bits:

Option packs should be standard

LCD Driver’s screen should be standard

Leather feels way too cheap

Audi Q3 QUATTRO 40 TFSI Sportback Summary

Audi makes conservative, well-designed, sporty vehicles. Q3 and Q3 Sportback are active lifestyle vehicles, rather than being off-roaders as such.

There plenty is of room for gear in the back, and a couple of extra people in the back. Q3 Sportback does what it says on the box. In such a tightly contested segment, let’s wait and see how it goes.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Audi Q3 QUATTRO 40 TFSI Sportback

Engine: 2.0 Turbo Turbo Petrol, 132 kW and 320 Nm

Transmission: Quattro 7 speed S-Tronic

Safety: Five-stars

Warranty: Three years unlimited kilometres

Origin:

Price: From $53,900MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.