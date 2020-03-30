2020 Audi A6 55 TFSI Quattro S Line Review

Audi A6 was completely redesigned from the ground up, the all-new Audi A6 Sedan brings new engines, innovative connectivity and infotainment technology to the range.

Audi launched the 8th generation A6 in late 2019 after a wait of nearly 8 years since the last generation.

We tested the A6 55 TFSI Quattro S Line.

Exterior

It’s beautiful. Not as sleek as the A5 Coupe, nor quite as elegant as the A7, yet Audi A6 exudes subtle style. It looks like a prestige sedan should.

The single frame grill is edged with flat HD Matrix LED technology with high-resolution, dynamically illuminating high beam and air vents below.

In profile the tight contours hug the wheel arches and 20 inch wheel tyre combination. There is little front or rear overhang, again highlighting the more sporty nature of the vehicle.

Also in profile the roofline is low and steeply flows into coupe like ‘C’ pillars.

From the rear the LED tail lights accentuate the width and the indicators flash towards the direction of travel. This is a really cool feature! The paint range includes a choice of 14 colours.

Interior

Audi is doing something special with their interior design of late. The A6 provides a mixture of spaciousness, elegance, style and functionality.

Driver ergonomics are excellent as is occupant comfort.

Minimalism is a key design tenet and a lot of the minimalism comes from the new MMI operating concept that replaces many of the usual controls into the touch screen. This is both good and bad.

At night the contour lighting with a choice of 30 colours also adds ambience.

The S Line flat bottomed multi-function steering wheel frames a virtual cockpit with a high-resolution 12.3 inch display. There is a head up display that doesn’t polarise out.

HUD’s are an underestimated safety feature in my opinion. Ironically you can have the navigation displayed in three places, which seems a bit of overkill.

The centre console is softly padded and will slide forward for shorter drivers. Inside is the wireless charging platform for smart phones and some USB ports. Unfortunately there isn’t a lot of room otherwise to put things. All touch points for elbows etc. are soft feel. The door pockets are smallish as is the glove box.

In front of the console bin are two medium sized cup holders and the transmission lever. The minimalist style comes from the centre stack which houses high dual touchscreens (10.1- and 8.6-inch) that have been designed as an integrated part of the dashboard and slightly angled towards the driver.

These high definition screens have brilliant resolution and clarity as well as exceptionally clever and practical haptic and acoustic feedback, which is class leading and I love it. Go here for more information on A6 Technology and Connectivity

Seating for front occupants is superb. In the S Line models there are enhanced side bolsters and electronic adjustments for both front seats with heaters and additional lumbar support, which my aging back appreciates.

Rear seats are sculptured and roomy for two passengers with only a very occasional third person as the rear vents and A/C controls intrude on any knee room for the middle seat. The central backrest folds down for cup holders and arm rest. Access to the rear is also a touch restricted by the sloping ‘C’ pillars.

There is a rear seat comfort option package which has 4 zone A/C, rear pillar vents as well as outer seat heaters for $2500 which is actually good value.

Boot space is quite deep front to back and at 530L is spacious for a sedan. The boot lid opens high well out of the way of sensitive foreheads. Despite this the opening, like many sedans, is slightly restricted. I much prefer the fastback style of the A7.

Features

The Audi A6 55 TFSI quattro S Line boasts generous levels of luxury appointment, connectivity and infotainment technology, as well as a full suite of driver assistance systems as standard equipment, highlights include:

Heated front seats

MMI navigation with MMI touch response (10.1” & 8.6” touch screens)

Audi virtual cockpit

Audi connect plus

Audi phone box light

wireless charging for mobile phones with Qi standard

Audi music interface with x2 front and x2 rear USB outlets

S Line package adds:

S line exterior package

20-inch alloy wheels in 5-V-spoke design

Suspension with adaptive damper control

Sport front seats upholstered in Valcona leather

Illuminated door sill trims in S design

Head-up display

Premium plus package is available on the S line models, and includes

HD Matrix LED headlights,

S line interior package,

Privacy glass,

panoramic glass sunroof,

Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System,

electric steering column adjustment,

electrically opening and closing bootlid, as well as

A colour interior lighting package.

Engine and Drivetrain

The 55 TFSI quattro, with its 250kW/500Nm 3.0-litre V6 engine will go from 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds and top out at 250km/h. This runs through Audi’s seven-speed S tronic transmission, predicative Quattro all-wheel drive and progressive steering, delivering extraordinary grip and handling to match its performance.

Economy is excellent at an ADR figure of 7.2l/100km, however on the freeway it lopes along at low revs and often sits in the 5l/100km area.

For a vehicle that has this level of performance that’s sunning.

A6 engines feature Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology (MHEV), with the 55 TFSI utilising a 48-volt system that functions as the car’s main electrical system and allows power recuperation of up to 14kW, plus start-stop operation from 22km/h.

The A6 excels in driver engagement with direct response to driver input in acceleration, braking and steering. For those that want an even sportier feel there is the optional dynamic all-wheel steering as well as optional sport suspension, damper control and adaptive air suspension.

In addition, the driver can adjust the settings with the Audi drive select dynamic handling switch for all controlled suspensions, with a choice of comfort, auto and dynamic modes.

There are a couple of little niggles though. First is a slightly oversensitive Pre Sense system. While driving it kicked in, braking when I felt it was unnecessary. Secondly I am not a fan of the transmission shift feel. I prefer definite slots for gears, rather than a simple push forward or back.

Safety

The Audi A6 Sedan has been given a 5-star ANCAP safety rating, and has the full suite of Audi driver assistance systems as standard, across the range:

Adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam assist

360 degree cameras with kerb view function

Front and rear parking sensors

Audi pre-sense front and pre-sense rear

Audi active lane assist

Audi side assist with cross traffic assist

Collision avoidance assist and turn assist

Intersection assist

Exit warning

Good Bits:

55 TFSI Quattro package

Technology and connectivity including wireless Apple Car Play

Configurable virtual cockpit

Not so Good Bits

Overly sensitive Audi Pre Sense

Poor storage areas in centre console

Transmission lever not a personal favourite.

Audi A6 Summary

As you would expect the Audi A6 exudes style. The driver ergonomics are precise and occupant comfort first class.

The 8th generation also takes technology to a new level at this price point with a number of firsts for the segment.

However at the core of the vehicle is the fact that this is an Audi and driver engagement is paramount to the overall enjoyment. On this function the A6 scores well, particularly in the 55 TFSI quattro variant. It was described as an athlete in a business suit and that is accurate.

Audi A6 makes a superb long distance cruiser.

I would happily jump in the A6 and drive 1000 plus km and arrive feeling refreshed.

Facts and Figures: 2020 Audi A6 55 TFSI Quattro S-Line

Engine: 3.0L V6 TFSI producing 250kW/500Nm

Transmission: 7 Sp AT QUATTRO

Warranty: 3 Yrs / Unlimited km 3 Yrs Roadside Assist

Safety: 5 Star ANCAP

Origin: Germany

Price: From $116,850 MLP*. Price as Tested $137,850 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.