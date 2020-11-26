2020 Audi A4 allroad 45 TFSI Quattro Review

Audi Allroad models are the crossover models linking the passenger models to the SUV models. A4 Allroad Quattro

2020 Audi A4 allroad 45 TFSI Exterior

A4 is good looking but understated.

A4 design is classy, with a front end lit by fully automatic LED headlights, including high beam.

The LED rear is also illuminated tastfully. Interestingly, part of the light array is on the tailgate.

Wheels are 18”. They’re a deeply dished 5-spoke V design, and manage to lok much bigger than they actually are. The sit under matching grey plastic arches. These slim the profile, and protect from wayward branches. Roof racks in polished aluminium, give the exterior and extra flourish.

2020 Audi A4 allroad 45 TFSI interior :

A4 has the same classy interior as the tasty A5 Convertible we drove a few weeks ago. A4 misses the cool in-belt microphones which is a shame

The dash has aluminium trim above the full width front vents. Tri-zone climate control has a sync button too. There are strong horizontal lines, but there are no elements interrupting the calming atmosphere. Everything is smooth, with high-end materials.

Apple CarPlay requires a USB connection, instead of the wireless CarPlay in Q3. The high definition LCD central screen is fast responding to touch inputs. The tablet is fixed, eschewing the older systems that rose out of a compartment. While this kept things neat when not in use, it was just another element to break down.

The driver gets a full LCD display, and an HUD for extra data. The HUD, along with most of the active driver aids, is part of an option pack.

The options pack costs $3,770. The silver paint job is further $1,990. (see details below).

The cabin is spacious, with enough room for 4 people to be comfortable on longer trips.

Rear seats have a window blind for shade and privacy. It is a manual affair, but is easy to use once you learn how. It can be a bit fiddly in the first instance. There is 10cms of space between knees and front seats, so even taller occupants will be catered for.

The cargo area is generous and is accessed by waving a foot under the bumper. If you don’t have the key on you, there is a rubber button instead. Seats go down 40/20/40 allowing for longer items in the middle of the two outer seats.

2020 Audi A4 allroad 45 TFSI Features:

Key Highlights include:

18″ alloy wheels in 5-V-spoke design

allroad exterior styling

allroad suspension with higher

ground clearance

LED headlights and rear lights

Convenience key

Sport front seats

Electric front seats with lumbar and driver memory

Leather appointed seat upholstery

3 zone deluxe automatic air conditioning

Ambient interior lighting package

3-spoke leather steering wheel with shift paddles

Frameless auto dimming interior mirror

Exterior mirrors – folding and dimming, with kerb side function on passenger side and memory function

Inlays in aluminium ellipse, silver

Illuminated aluminium door sill trims with S logo

Gloss package – roof frame and window slot trims in anodised aluminium

Cruise control with adjustable speed limiter

MMI navigation plus with 10.1″ touchscreen

Virtual cockpit plus

Audi connect plus

Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

Digital radio DAB+

Audi sound system

Audi phone box light – wireless charging for mobile phones with Qi standard

Front and rear parking sensors and reversing camera

Lane change warning (side assist) – with exit warning, cross traffic assist rear

Pre sense city (Autonomous emergency braking)

Pre sense rear and basic

Audi drive select

Roof rails

Electric rear tailgate with electrically retractable luggage cover and sensor controlled tailgate release

Hold assist and hill descent control

Tyre pressure loss indicator

2020 Audi A4 allroad 45 TFSI Drive and engine:

6 and 8 cylinder engines are now a rare thing, so A4 has the turbo-4 drivetrain from the A5.

The 183kw/370Nm 2.0L petrol engine comes with QUATTRO AWD, and a smooth 7 speed S-tronic automatic. 0-100 is 6.1 second, with 7.1L/100k.

A4 will hum along happily at 110kph all day and all night. Active steering keeps you centred in the lane. The option pack also includes Active Cruise Control, and AEB that can see around corners. Queue assists takes the worry out of traffic jams, but my guess is you finish up doing that bit yourself. She is a little slow off the mark, and smart arses keep jumping in the lane ahead of you. She not is quite smart enough to see that, and unless you hit the anchors, trouble may well come.

The audio system has concert hall-like performance.

We took a short trip out of town. Where Audi A4 allroad had been nippy in town, the long legs were aided by drive modes on the open road. You really felt like you could sit back and relax. It is easy to become mesmerised by endless white lines, but the Audi keeps you centred and warns you if your attention wanders.

The power is plenty, even for overtaking. We had two on board for much of the time, but Audi A4 allroad never felt stressed.

Once we got to some tight corners, the drive modes kept the gears low, and revs high, so that directional changes were swift. The tighter the corner, the smaller A4 feels. The body feels tight, and while A4 is not a sports car, handling is more than enough for most punters.

2020 Audi A4 allroad 45 TFSI Safety:

Adaptive cruise control with stop and go including traffic jam assist and distance indicator

Audi active lane assist – when activated helps the driver stay in the lane by gentle corrective steering intervention and through steering vibration

– when activated helps the driver stay in the lane by gentle corrective steering intervention and through steering vibration

Audi pre-sense front – provides extended collision warnings up to the maximum vehicle speed

– provides extended collision warnings up to the maximum vehicle speed

– Collision avoidance assist – provides additional support to the driver with supporting

– provides additional support to the driver with supporting steering torque in critical situations where the driver initiates evasive action

High beam assist – switches automatically between low and high beam

Turn assist – monitors oncoming traffic when turning right at low speeds

Head up display – in colour with speed, navigation and assistance information

360 degree cameras – 4 wide-angle cameras cover the entire area immediately around the vehicle, providing a range of different views for even easier manoeuvring

– 4 wide-angle cameras cover the entire area immediately around the vehicle, providing a range of different views for even easier manoeuvring

Park assist – helps to steer the vehicle into a parallel or perpendicular parking space

Price: $72, 900

Conclusion:

I love the Audi A4 Allroad. Is it a pleasure, but can’t go far enough off-road, and that’s fine by me. Most SUVs don’t, even if they can.

Audi A4 Allroad is all things to most people. It does nothing badly, and most things, very well indeed.

Facts and Figures: Audi A4 allroad 45 TFSI Quattro

Price: $72, 900 (with options fitted $78,660 MLP*

Drivetrain: 45 TFSI quattro / 7-speed S tronic

Power: 183 kW at 5,000 – 6,500 rpm

Torque: 370 Nm at 1,600 – 4,500 rpm

Acceleration: 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds

Fuel consumption: 7.4 litres per 100km

Exterior colour: Floret silver, metallic

Interior colour: Black

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.

Options

Metallic paint: $1,990

Assistance plus package: $3,770