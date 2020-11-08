2020 Audi A4 Allroad 40 TDi Review

While Audi’s A4 sedan and Avant wagon fulfill the image of on-road prestige vehicles, there is also the A4 Allroad that provides some off-road capability.
It is a station wagon that takes on aspects of an SUV rather than the typical SUV that originally evolved from a four-wheel-drive.
Audi has defined this upgrade as a “Refreshment” and define the Allroad as rugged but sophisticated.
The Allroad is still considered as a medium sized prestige passenger car category currently dominated by the BMW 3 series and the Mercedes C Class.
There are two variants for the A4 Allroad depending on the engine
- 40 TDI – 4 cylinder 2 lire turbo diesel
- 45 TFSI – 4 cylinder 2-litre turbo petrol
There is no S-Line option (as in the sedan and wagon) and the diesel engine is now exclusive to the Allroad.
A4 Allroad Exterior
The Allroad shares most of the exterior new look of its sedan and Avant wagon siblings.
The front design has the daylight running lights are positioned up high. The grill has vertical bars rather than a lattice type patter, thus losing a little of the elegance while moving to a more SUV appearance.
The key features of its external appearance are:
- Wider track
- Bespoke wheels with higher profile tyres
- 46 mm higher ground clearance that he A4 sedans
- Webbed roof rails
- Rear sunshades
A4 Allroad Interior
The interior is basically the same as the A4 sedans. It has a strong feeling of class without being overstated.
Features include:
- Sport front seats; with shaped seat side bolsters and extendable thigh support
- Electric seats for driver and front passenger including 4-way electric lumbar support and memory function for driver’s seat
- Leather appointed seat upholstery1
- Rear seat bench, 40:20:40 split folding and rear centre armrest with cup holder
- 3-zone climate control – separately adjustable temperature and air distribution settings for driver, front passenger and rear passengers
- Accent surfaces in black gloss look
- Auto dimming interior mirror, frameless
- Door sill trims in front with aluminium inlays with allroad logo
- Interior lighting package including ambient lighting – includes courtesy lighting in the exterior door handles, entrance lighting, cup holders in the front, footwell lighting at front and rear, inside door handles, door trims and centre console
- Leather steering wheel with multifunction plus with shift paddles
- Floor mats at front and rear
- Comfort front centre armrest, adjustable angle and length with storage compartment
- Bottle holders in all 4 doors
- Extendable partition net for the luggage compartment
- Sunblinds for the rear door windows, manual operation
- Storage package – storage net on the back of the front seat backrests, storage compartment on the driver’s side, lockable glove compartment, cup holders in the rear centre armrest, luggage compartment net and hooks
Options include
- Extended upholstery package – lower part of centre console, door armrests and door pull handles in man-made leather
- Load area rail system with load-securing kit 3GN
- Map lights at front and rear, individually dimmable
A4 Allroad Features
Both variants of the Allroad include:
- 360 degree camera
- Cruise control (but not adaptive) with braking to maintain set speed and speed limiter
- Audi parking system plus front and rear with visual display
- Predictive efficiency assist – provides targeted control of the engine overrun and coasting phases
- Turn assist – monitors oncoming traffic when turning right at low speeds
- LED headlights and tail lights – full LED headlights with daytime driving lights, dipped beam, high beam, position light, all-weather light, turning light, static cornering light, automatic-dynamic headlight range control and rear dynamic indicators
Audi connect plus Navigation & Infotainment services‡3 including
- Online traffic information with hazard alert
- Destination entry via myAudi or Google Maps
- Parking information
- Weather
- Fuel prices
- Google services
Audi connect plus Security & Assistance services including:
- Car finder with remote signal
- Remote lock & unlock
- Emergency call
- Online roadside assistance
- Steering wheel in S line design, flattened at the bottom
Optional features include
- Audi Matrix LED headlights (includes all the features above) – the Matrix beam detects and blanks out oncoming vehicles or vehicles in front, but continues to fully illuminate other areas between and Includes dynamic cornering light, front and rear dynamic indicators, headlight washer system, and Coming home and Leaving home animation
- Exterior mirrors; electrically adjustable, heated and folding, kerb-side function on the passenger side and automatically dimming on both sides, with memory feature
A4 Allroad Engine and Transmission
The Allroad has one petrol and one diesel engine options
- 40 TDI: 140kW and 400Nm – 5.2L/100km fuel consumption
- 45 TSFI 183kW and 370Nm: 7.1L/100km fuel consumption:
Both models have a 7- speed S tronic transmission and are all-wheel-drive
A4 Allroad Safety?
The last Audi A4 that was crash tested by ANCAP was back in 2015. Those tests were said to cover all the A4 four-cylinder models. The vehicle was awarded 5 stars. To achieve five stars now is a much harder task however the new A4 has some important safety features that should help it get a good result:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking and pedestrian detection
- Preventative protection measures including tensioning of front seat belts and closing of the windows and sunroof where the risk of a collision is detected from the rear
- Cross traffic assist rear – supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space reducing the risk of accidents
- Exit warning system – detects cars and cyclists when opening doors
- Lane change warning (side assist) – warns vehicles in the blind spot as well as those approaching rapidly from the side
- Light and rain sensor – automatic control of lights-on function and windscreen wipers
- Airbags (eight in total) front airbags for driver and passenger, side airbags for front and rear passengers, head level curtain airbag for front and rear
- Attention assist – provides a warning alert tone and visual signal if the system evaluates that the driver’s attention may be lapsing
- Hill descent control
Good Bits
- Great digital screens with good adaptability
- Quattro technology is advanced
- The set up is good for reasonable off-road work
Not So Good Bits
- Some common features are still options
- Options list can be pricey
- Diesel engine not as powerful as you might expect
A4 Allroad Summary
While the number of SUV models is increase for most manufacturers there are few cars that are still classed as passenger cars first but have some four-wheel drive capability.
The Audi Allroad is a sophisticated vehicle while a high level of technology in the drive systems, the performance, handling and the digital platform to inform the driver with clarity, especially about navigation information.
Audi is showing strong leadership in the adaptability of their infotainment and driver dashboard communication.
The Allroad also has the right specifications to allow off-road experiences (without going as far as the severe four-wheel drive adventures).
While quite of number of other manufacturers are providing some lower priced SUV options with many features, the Allroad, especially with the 45 TFSI petrol motor represents a vehicle that has not compromised on the on-road performance.
Facts and Figures:
The Allroad diesel 40 TDI is the only diesel now in the A4 line up
- Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel 140kW and 400Nm – 5.2L/100km fuel consumption
- Transmission: Seven-speed tiptronic with quattro all-wheel drive
- Warranty: 3 years unlimited kilometres
- Safety: Five stars (2015)
- Origin: Germany
- Price: from $69,900 MLP*
*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.
