2020 Audi A4 Allroad 40 TDi Review

While Audi’s A4 sedan and Avant wagon fulfill the image of on-road prestige vehicles, there is also the A4 Allroad that provides some off-road capability.

It is a station wagon that takes on aspects of an SUV rather than the typical SUV that originally evolved from a four-wheel-drive.

Audi has defined this upgrade as a “Refreshment” and define the Allroad as rugged but sophisticated.

The Allroad is still considered as a medium sized prestige passenger car category currently dominated by the BMW 3 series and the Mercedes C Class.

There are two variants for the A4 Allroad depending on the engine

40 TDI – 4 cylinder 2 lire turbo diesel 45 TFSI – 4 cylinder 2-litre turbo petrol

There is no S-Line option (as in the sedan and wagon) and the diesel engine is now exclusive to the Allroad.

A4 Allroad Exterior

The Allroad shares most of the exterior new look of its sedan and Avant wagon siblings.

The front design has the daylight running lights are positioned up high. The grill has vertical bars rather than a lattice type patter, thus losing a little of the elegance while moving to a more SUV appearance.

The key features of its external appearance are:

Wider track

Bespoke wheels with higher profile tyres

46 mm higher ground clearance that he A4 sedans

Webbed roof rails

Rear sunshades

A4 Allroad Interior

The interior is basically the same as the A4 sedans. It has a strong feeling of class without being overstated.

Features include:

Sport front seats; with shaped seat side bolsters and extendable thigh support

Electric seats for driver and front passenger including 4-way electric lumbar support and memory function for driver’s seat

Leather appointed seat upholstery1

Rear seat bench, 40:20:40 split folding and rear centre armrest with cup holder

3-zone climate control – separately adjustable temperature and air distribution settings for driver, front passenger and rear passengers

Accent surfaces in black gloss look

Auto dimming interior mirror, frameless

Door sill trims in front with aluminium inlays with allroad logo

Interior lighting package including ambient lighting – includes courtesy lighting in the exterior door handles, entrance lighting, cup holders in the front, footwell lighting at front and rear, inside door handles, door trims and centre console

Leather steering wheel with multifunction plus with shift paddles

Floor mats at front and rear

Comfort front centre armrest, adjustable angle and length with storage compartment

Bottle holders in all 4 doors

Extendable partition net for the luggage compartment

Sunblinds for the rear door windows, manual operation

Storage package – storage net on the back of the front seat backrests, storage compartment on the driver’s side, lockable glove compartment, cup holders in the rear centre armrest, luggage compartment net and hooks

Options include

Extended upholstery package – lower part of centre console, door armrests and door pull handles in man-made leather

Load area rail system with load-securing kit 3GN

Map lights at front and rear, individually dimmable

A4 Allroad Features

Both variants of the Allroad include:

360 degree camera

Cruise control (but not adaptive) with braking to maintain set speed and speed limiter

Audi parking system plus front and rear with visual display

Predictive efficiency assist – provides targeted control of the engine overrun and coasting phases

Turn assist – monitors oncoming traffic when turning right at low speeds

LED headlights and tail lights – full LED headlights with daytime driving lights, dipped beam, high beam, position light, all-weather light, turning light, static cornering light, automatic-dynamic headlight range control and rear dynamic indicators

Audi connect plus Navigation & Infotainment services‡3 including

Online traffic information with hazard alert

Destination entry via myAudi or Google Maps

Parking information

Weather

Fuel prices

Google services

Audi connect plus Security & Assistance services including:

Car finder with remote signal

Remote lock & unlock

Emergency call

Online roadside assistance

Steering wheel in S line design, flattened at the bottom

Optional features include

Audi Matrix LED headlights (includes all the features above) – the Matrix beam detects and blanks out oncoming vehicles or vehicles in front, but continues to fully illuminate other areas between and Includes dynamic cornering light, front and rear dynamic indicators, headlight washer system, and Coming home and Leaving home animation

Exterior mirrors; electrically adjustable, heated and folding, kerb-side function on the passenger side and automatically dimming on both sides, with memory feature

A4 Allroad Engine and Transmission

The Allroad has one petrol and one diesel engine options

40 TDI: 140kW and 400Nm – 5.2L/100km fuel consumption

45 TSFI 183kW and 370Nm: 7.1L/100km fuel consumption:

Both models have a 7- speed S tronic transmission and are all-wheel-drive

A4 Allroad Safety?

The last Audi A4 that was crash tested by ANCAP was back in 2015. Those tests were said to cover all the A4 four-cylinder models. The vehicle was awarded 5 stars. To achieve five stars now is a much harder task however the new A4 has some important safety features that should help it get a good result:

Autonomous Emergency Braking and pedestrian detection

Preventative protection measures including tensioning of front seat belts and closing of the windows and sunroof where the risk of a collision is detected from the rear

Cross traffic assist rear – supports the driver when reversing out of a perpendicular parking space reducing the risk of accidents

Exit warning system – detects cars and cyclists when opening doors

Lane change warning (side assist) – warns vehicles in the blind spot as well as those approaching rapidly from the side

Light and rain sensor – automatic control of lights-on function and windscreen wipers

Airbags (eight in total) front airbags for driver and passenger, side airbags for front and rear passengers, head level curtain airbag for front and rear

Attention assist – provides a warning alert tone and visual signal if the system evaluates that the driver’s attention may be lapsing

Hill descent control

Good Bits

Great digital screens with good adaptability Quattro technology is advanced The set up is good for reasonable off-road work

Not So Good Bits

Some common features are still options Options list can be pricey Diesel engine not as powerful as you might expect

A4 Allroad Summary

While the number of SUV models is increase for most manufacturers there are few cars that are still classed as passenger cars first but have some four-wheel drive capability.

The Audi Allroad is a sophisticated vehicle while a high level of technology in the drive systems, the performance, handling and the digital platform to inform the driver with clarity, especially about navigation information.

Audi is showing strong leadership in the adaptability of their infotainment and driver dashboard communication.

The Allroad also has the right specifications to allow off-road experiences (without going as far as the severe four-wheel drive adventures).

While quite of number of other manufacturers are providing some lower priced SUV options with many features, the Allroad, especially with the 45 TFSI petrol motor represents a vehicle that has not compromised on the on-road performance.

Facts and Figures:

The Allroad diesel 40 TDI is the only diesel now in the A4 line up

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel 140kW and 400Nm – 5.2L/100km fuel consumption

Transmission: Seven-speed tiptronic with quattro all-wheel drive

Warranty: 3 years unlimited kilometres

Safety: Five stars (2015)

Origin: Germany

Price: from $69,900 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.