2019 Lexus RC F Review

There’s plenty of drooling over cars like the turbo V8 Mercedes-Benz C63 Coupe and to a lesser extent Audi’s RS5 and BMW’s M4, the latter two slightly diminished in some eyes because they aren’t V8s.

Surprisingly, and despite more than competitive pricing, potential buyers in this “power coupe” category often overlook the Lexus RC F with its naturally aspirated V8 engine…. available in a number of configurations including a red hot Track version.

RC F has a distinctive style particularly with the gargantuan spindle grille, accentuated on a recent upgrade to a larger size and with more in your face mesh.

It’s a mean looking beast with pumped out guards, angular lights front and rear and huge brakes peeping out from behind aggressive looking 19-inch alloys.

RC F has been around for quite a while now but was revised in April this year losing some lard, gaining sharper dynamics and improved drive feel along with recalibrations to the transmission and engine.

LED headlights too and other goodies along with a price REDUCTION of around $3500 to a starting point of $134,000.

It’s a weighty thing topping 1800kg ready to roll but in this GT category, weight doesn’t matter because the focus is not all about performance, it’s also about luxury of which the RC F has plenty.

Exterior

Angry, angry looking animal like it’s ready to pounce and take a piece out of your hide.

Perhaps that’s the “issue” with RC F compared to say the sleek Benz C Coupe which outsells it by a huge margin.

The two door Lexus has angles all over and flares, diffusers, inset vents and aero aids everywhere. I suppose you’d need them on an autobahn clocking 250kmh.

The look is confronting but the finish, especially the paint, is superb as expected from Lexus.

RC F has been around for 5-years but is freshened with the new LED headlights and body changes to larger side vents, bumper revisions and L- shape tail lights. It really stands out in traffic.

The wheels are gorgeous carrying huge rubber over large Brembo brakes but I am still not a fan of the staggered quad exhaust tips.

Interior

Inside is “slick Lexus “with a beautifully designed and crafted dash, supple upholstery and impressive array of programmable instrumentation including in front of the driver and from the wide screen 10.3 inch info touchscreen.

I dunno though, I’m not a fan of a grey interior and would probably choose a different colour or a combination. Grey is too bland and pale for my liking.

There are four seats inside but the rears are tight and the whole cabin is snug with a reasonable load area down the back.

Everything inside fits perfectly and feels good to touch.

There’s a monumental Mark Levinson audio system and high resolution illumination for all the instruments.

On a longish drive the sports seats hug you and offer firm but comfortable support. Numerous adjustments inside the RC F are electrically assisted.

Features

This is an impossible task because the car has so much kit as standard though three upgrade packages are offered including one with a sunroof.

Having said that you get stuff like;

Adaptive suspension

Heated and ventilated seats

17 speaker premium audio

5-drive modes

Torsen limited slip differential

Launch control

Forged 19-inch wheels

Drive and Engine

Yep, you guessed it, the RC F is impressive to drive especially to the accompaniment of that rumbling V8 engine up front.

The paddle shift flicks rapidly through the gears up and down the scale and with changes implemented by Lexus, the RC F is a more engaging drive, sharper, more responsive, more satisfying but a GT car and not a sports car.

Steering input is minimal with reasonably fast response, the large Brembo brakes offer prodigious stopping power and for an 1800kg two door, the chassis feels taut and lithe accentuated by decent Michelin rubber.

It likes a drink (of 98) when you let the RC F loose with around 13.0-litres/100km possible in mixed driving.

Changes to the transmission are positive as is the new stiffer diff’ mount and lighter alloy suspension links.

Lexus boasts of a weight reduction in RC F but it’s still over that 1800kg mark…. way heavy.

All the luxury and safety kit adds to the bottom line.

It fits like a glove for the two front seat occupants but would be a challenge in the rear seat.

In no way, shape or form does the RC F feel underdone in the get-go department. When you boot it up, the beast bellows, lifts its nose, squats on its haunches and accelerates at a blistering pace. Woohoo.

Safety

RC F is currently not rated but you would expect 5-stars due to the swag of driver assist tech’ like blind spot monitor, parking sonar, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detect, rear cross traffic alert, active cruise control, active lane departure warning and auto high beam to name a few features. You’d hope RC-F’s sharper reflexes would save your bacon in most cases anyway

Good Bits

Stirring engine performance and sound

Superb 8-speed direct shift auto

Luxury

Not So Good Bits

Heavy

Likes a drink

Getting on a bit

Summary

I like the RC-F especially the fact that it’s a naturally aspirated V8 with rear wheel drive.

You are not left wanting for any luxury and it would be built to exacting standards. Shop it against the Germans all day but remember the RC F is more of a GT (touring) car and not a sports coupe

Facts and Figures: 2019 Lexus RC F

Engine: 5.0L V8 petrol producing 351kW/530Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Warranty: 5/ unlimited km

Safety: Not tested

Origin: Japan

Price: from $134,000 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.