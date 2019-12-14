2019 Hyundai Venue Go Review

Hyundai is taking a second bite at the small SUV segment with Venue at an unbeatable entry price for the manual Go variant. At $19,990, it’s a price that takes the fight right up to some of the cheapie Chinese imports.

Hyundai already has Kona in this category but Venue is a different animal being a practical, boxy wagon compared to the sleeker hatch back style Kona.

They’ve kept the front wheel drive only Venue range simple with three grades, one engine and two transmissions.

I drove the entry level Go manual (6-speed) and found it to be a useful tool that offers impressive value in a little runabout.

The 1.6-litre engine has plenty of pep and uses minimal fuel. The rear seats fold down to make a decent load space for a vehicle this size and it has some advanced driver assist technology with a 5-star crash rating…. all for under $20k plus on roads.

I am not really a fan of the looks but as they say… each to his or her own. The wheels are too small and the front styling is too fussy in my opinion.

It’s a good, sharply price little car though.

Exterior

A box on wheels springs to mind though it’s more than a Toyota Rukus look-a-like and arguably easier on the eye than Kia’s Seltos stablemate.

Not sleek by any stretch, Venue has a rugged look, as Hyundai likes to describe it, and when you see it on the street, yeah it does look semi-tough.

The styling is accentuated by complex side panels with high wheel arches and small side windows. They fit Venue with roof rails to lift its appearance.

But the 15-inch steelies on Venue Go are simply way too small making it look too big for its boots.

I reckon a set of steel Sunraysia wheels would have been better and c ost about the same.

The rear has a familiar look to it, perhaps a bit VW Polo-ish and from the side, the two box theme is accentuated.

It seem s Hyundai cut to the chase with Venue to produce an entirely practical, almost utilitarian small SUV that can perform numerous transport tasks short of a van or ute.

Interior

The practical theme continues inside with a sea of hard grey plastic and minimal soft feel surfaces. That’s OK because keeping Venue’s interior clean and functional would be easy. You could almost hose it out if there were vinyl floor mats.

The essentials are all there including an array of push buttons topped by a large central touch screen that control most of Venue’s functions.

There’s a fairly standard instrument console with two large dials and a generic-looking multi-function wheel. Some information is provided on a digital read-out between the dials.

Seats for fivehave a serviceable grey fabric upholstery and the seats themselves are comfy on a longish haul.

Plenty of storage is provided with various slots and pockets dotted throughout the cabin. A reverse camera makes parking easy especially viewing through the large control screen.

Decent audio too.

Features

Hyundai has cleverly featured even base model Venue Go with desirable kit like:

High beam assist

Auto head lights

Cruise control

Reverse camera

App-driven Hyundai Auto Link

Drive and Engine

Punting this little SUV around is fun and certainly not cringe-worthy as some may have thought. Adequate poke is delivered by a 1.6-litre, petrol, four cylinder engine rated at 90kW and 151Nm.

The manual change is slick and the overall feel is slightly sporty thanks in part to the Australian calibration to most dynamics including steering and suspension.

Performance across a broad range is pretty good with enough underfoot to accelerate away at highway speeds though fully loaded it might be a different story.

From the driver’s seat, Venue feels like any other small hatch being easy to manoeuvre and handy to park. It’s a nippy little beast with the benefits that brings.

Fuel economy is a strong suit with my test car chalking up an average of just 5.8-litres/100km over about 800km of mixed driving.

It’s acceptably smooth and quiet and super practical when you hit the shopping centres.

Definitely no off road capability though and towing would be limited to a small box trailer.

Safety

Venue gets a 4-star expected crash rating and Hyundai has been a touch generous with advanced driving assist technology across all Venue models. The higher range versions get much more. However, base model Go does well with;

Forward Collision Warning and AEB incorporating pedestrian detection

Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Tyre Pressure Monitor

Good Bits

Practical shape

Impressive fuel economy

Generous driver assist technology this far down the food chain

Not So Good Bits

Bland appearance

Wheels on Go version too small

Selectable drive modes only on auto versions

Summary

Yep, this one is a surprise package. It won’t win any accolades for style but if you are a practical minded person who wants economical and safe transport, Venue is a good choice with strong competition from Mazda CX-3, Renault Captur and a Haval something.

Facts and Figures: 2019 Hyundai Venue Go

Engine: 1.6L four-cylinder petrol producing 90kW/151Nm

Transmission: Six-speed manual

Warranty: 5 years/ unlimited km

Safety: Four stars

Origin: South Korea

Price: from $19,990 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.