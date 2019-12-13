2020 Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior Review

Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior is joining a growing list of premium dual cab Utes. This new top-end segment seeks higher specification, higher capability and higher visibility.

Premcar was chosen by Nissan as it was able to develop a unique vehicle package that was specific to Australian market usage profile and had the experience to undertake local re-engineering, testing and tuning program suited to Australian conditions

The Navara N-TREK Warrior goes on sale in Australia on 13 December 2019 and is priced from $62,990 drive-away for the manual transmission, and $65,490 drive-away. It is available in three colour schemes: Cosmic Black, White Diamond and Slate Grey, and will become a permanent

Exterior

The N-TREK Warrior starts out as a Navara N-TREK and carries over external features such as Black fender flares, Black alloy sports bar, Black LED headlamp bezels, Black side steps w/ dark orange accent, Black rear vision mirror caps w/ dark orange accent, Black rear bumper, Black front grille, Black door handles and Black roof rails.

To these the Warrior adds:

Hoopless, body-coloured steel bullbar

3mm Stainless Steel Front Underbody Protection

Total 40mm increase in ride height thanks to off-road capable springs and dampers (delivering 15mm increase) coupled with Cooper Discoverer AT3 All-Terrain tyres (increased by a further 25mm)

Integrated 470mm LED light bar

Unique 17-inch black alloy wheels (downsized from N-TREK 18-inch alloy wheels to accommodate larger, off-road tyres)

Unique Towbar cross member (The towbar has been re-engineered to fit the full-size spare wheel and accommodate increased ride height)

Matching full size spare wheel and tyre (with underbody accommodations to aid spare wheel fitment)

Dark orange accented fog lamp bezel with integrated “bark buster”

“Navara” tailgate decal

N-TREK Warrior decal package

The lined tub has a handy 2 channel Utili-Track™ system, as well as four well located tie down points and a 12V plug for accessories.

The overall appeal is that it looks totally integrated, especially the front bulbar and cooper tyres.

INTERIOR

The interior of the Warrior is a mix of standard ST-X features with upgrades for the N-TREK and the Warrior.

The N-TREK base adds over the Navara ST-X Partial leather accented seats with dark orange fabric seat inserts, heated front seats as well as Dark orange accent stitching throughout seats, centre console, front door armrests and steering wheel.

The additional Warrior features include: N-TREK Warrior embroidered front headrest, Dark orange accented floor mats and unique plastic components specific to N-TREK Warrior

Otherwise the layout is typical Navara.

The centre stack houses the 7 inch display for SatNav and other features. It is a little smaller than others but the graphics are good to read day or night and the screen is sensitive to touch.

The overall ergonomics are well designed, with soft touch points for elbows on the door trims and central console bin. Many don’t like the colour scheme, but I do, its adds pizazz to the interior.

There is good room for rear occupants, which comes at the slight expense of restricted seat travel for taller drivers. There are rear air vents but no USB ports back there. In fact while there are a couple of 12V outlets there is only one USB port in the vehicle which is inconvenient these days.

FEATURES

The Navara ST-X is the donor vehicle. Standard features include:-

Satellite Navigation with 3D Mapping and

7″ integrated colour display with touch screen

Bluetooth, audio streaming, Apple Car Play and Android Auto

Air-conditioning with dual zone climate control

Rear air vents in centre console

Intelligent KeyTM with remote keyless entry

Day/night rear view mirror with electric anti-dazzle & compass

automatic on/off headlights,

LED projector headlights and Front fog lights

Rear power sliding mirror

Rear Diff lock

DRIVE AND ENGINE

Navara N-TREK Warrior is powered by the same 2.3L 4 Cyl Twin Turbo Diesel engine that produces power of 140kW/450Nm and is matched to a 7 speed sport automatic transmission.

The Navara has a true dual range 4×4 transfer case with an electronic 4WD selection and electronic rear diff lock. Towing capability is the same as the ST-X Navara at 3500kg with a 350 kg tow rating.

The Warrior sits 40mm higher than the N-TREK on which it is based.

The 40mm comes from a combination of off-road capable springs and dampers that deliver a 15mm ride height lift, while the 32.2-inch Cooper Discoverer AT3 All-Terrain tyres increase ride height by a further 25mm – for a total 40mm lift. Ground-clearance is an impressive 268mm.

Warrior is primarily aimed at providing greatly improved all terrain performance while also enhancing on road ride and handling. Normally those two things are almost mutually exclusive.

The other key factor is that the development and testing is all done here in Australia. Modifications designed specifically for our unique conditions.

The results are outstanding. Head off road and the story continues to improve.

SAFETY

Like most Utes these days the Nissan Navara ST-X comes with a 5 Star ANCAP safety rating. (from 2015). However the levels of safety have moved on since then and it’s missing a few key safety features that are becoming standard now. Such as AEB, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Key safety features include:-

Reversing camera – in audio display

Around View® Monitor and Reversing sensors

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Brake Limited Slip Differential (BLSD)

Active Brake Limited Slip (ABLS)

Brake Assist (BA)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Electronic rear differential lock

Driver & front passenger front-impact SRS airbags, Driver & front passenger side-impact SRS airbags, Driver knee airbag, Front to rear SRS curtain airbags

Second row child anchorage points (3), ISOFIX (second row RH/LH)

GOOD BITS

Balance of form and function

All terrain capability

Internal Comfort

NOT SO GOOD BITS

Lacking some safety features

Lacking multiple USB ports

No standard recovery hooks

SUMMARY

The Navara ST-X 4WD Dual Cab Ute is one of our favourites as it manages to find a good balance between the competing needs of on road and off road driving. It’s a good steady robust performer.

The Navara N-TREK Warrior is better in every aspect, and not by a touch, its stunningly better.

The key here is integration of all aspects with each other. The Warrior isn’t simply another Ute that has had extras added, it is a fully integrated off road ‘Warrior’.

The extensive validation program gave Nissan the confidence to maintain the factory 5-year warranty on the Navara N-TREK Warrior.

FACTS AND FIGURES: Nissan Navara N-TREK Warrior

Engine: 2.3L 4 Cyl Twin Turbo Diesel producing 140kW/450Nm

Transmission: 4WD 7 speed Auto

Warranty: 5yr/ Unlimited km with 5 Yr. roadside assist

Safety: TBA

Origin: Reengineered in Australia

Price: from $62,990 RDAP MT, and $65,490 RDAP AT