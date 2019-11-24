2019 RAM 2500 4WD Truck Ute Review

RAM 2500 Sport capitalises on the Australian love affair with Utes. With 4 of the 10 top selling vehicles Utes they have certainly grown in popularity over the years.

RAM trucks that are imported by ASV (American Special Vehicles) into Australia and NZ.

With an upgraded model arriving in 2018, the RAM trucks start out life in the factory built for RHD and are brought to a special factory in Melbourne where they are remanufactured for the RHD finishing touches. This factory employs around 300 workers.

As a fully factory approved import that is built in North America specifically for the Australian market, the RAM 2500 and 3500 may be ordered with factory fitted optional equipment.

EXTERIOR

We had the Sport Appearance model. The RAM Sport Appearance package adds a range of features and additional equipment that includes a colour coded grille and front and rear bumpers that replace existing chrome components; black tubular cab-length side steps, performance -tuned shock absorbers, and black 20” rims & Nitto 275/65 R20 All Terrain tyres, black badging and dark lined bi-function Halogen projector headlights.

Our test vehicle didn’t have the RamBoxes, the unique cargo management system, however as an option you can order it with them. Note that it is a completely different tub, rather than an add-on.

RamBoxes include two 243 litre lockers, one on either side of the tray and easily accessible even with the tub is fully loaded, and racking system for the tub, now comes with a full, secure tonneau cover as standard.

The remote central locking includes the optional RamBox cargo management system and tailgate powerlocks creating a convenient solution for locking down the truck with the push of a button.

INTERIOR

As the RAM is a truck you climb up into the cabin. With air conditioned electrically adjustable seats (lumbar for driver as well) both front occupants are treated well.

In front of the driver is a height only adjustable heated leather steering wheel that frames the large 7 inch instrument binnacle which has six dials that are clear and easy to read with a configurable centre MFD.

The centre stack contains the usual controls for dual zone air-conditioning, audio, air conditions seats, as well as a 100W/240V and 12V plug. The 8 inch top screen houses the UConnect infotainment system. With good clarity and sensitive touch. With 9 speakers the sound is pretty good as well. Overhead is a safety auto reverse sunroof.

The standard RAM 2500 is equipped with six seats; for 2018 the RAM 2500 may now be ordered with five seats which includes two bucket seats in the front.

The air-conditioned rear seat is sculptured to favour two occupants but will accommodate three with ease. Seat back are reclined for increased comfort. In the back there are under floor storage bins, a centre arm rest with cup holders, air vents, coat hanger hooks and reading lights. They will also fold flat 60/40 for extra storage.

FEATURES

RAM 2500 is packed with similar technology and comfort features you would expect from a prestige SUV.

These include:

The latest uConnect 4 system that brings a new 8.4-inch touch screen with pinch to zoom operation, 9 speakers and steering wheel controls.

Apple CarPlay and Android compatibility and USB flip connection, which allows two phones to be plugged into the system simultaneously

Other convenience features as standard include:

Remote start and keyless entry

Rain sensing wipers and

Auto high beam headlights.

The load bay lights

Auto reverse power windows,

ParkView rear back-up camera, dipping external mirrors

Power-adjustable pedals:

DRIVE AND ENGINE

The RAM 2500 is powered by a 6.7 litre Cummins Turbo Diesel engine that boasts 276 Kw/1084 Nm, coupled with a column shift six speed automatic transmission.

The Ram Heavy Duty features a segment-exclusive front axle disconnecting system with a Borg-Warner part-time transfer case with the BW 44-46 is an electric shift on the fly part-time transfer case with 2WD, 4WD High, 4WD Low and Neutral.

RAM 2500 is fitted with Four-wheel disc brakes as standard. Plenty of power and torque and the power steering has enough direct feedback for good feel. On the freeway it simply cruises along at around 1600 rpm and glides past humble sedans and hatchbacks.

The Sport Appearance Australian tuned performance suspension certainly improves the handling, but at the expense of ride which is harsh over speed bumps and road irregularities.

Towing is a RAM speciality and with a tongue and 50 mm ball they can tow 3.5 tonnes; fit a 70 mm ball to the tongue and this increases to 4.5 tonnes and add a pintle and the maximum towing capacity is 6.9 tonnes – or nearly double what most Utes at best can tow.

The standard RAM 2500 and 3500 comes with a six-foot four-inch tub and this is now supplemented by an option eight tub which includes a boost in fuel tank size to 132 litres.

SAFETY

Ram 2500 doesn’t have an ANCAP safety rating as such but does have more than 45 active and passive safety and security features, including:

Advanced multi stage front air bags and seat-mounted side pelvic-thorax air bags with Enhanced Accident Response System (EARS),

BeltAlert system and ParkView rear back-up camera system.

Electronic stability control (ESC), which hosts a number of technologies including all-speed traction control, trailer-sway control, Hill-start Assist and Anti-lock brake system (ABS).

Brake assist

Brake-lock differential system (BLDS),

Brake Override,

Brake/Park interlock,

And a heap more individual features.

GOOD BITS:

Power and torque

Towing ability

Internal Comfort

NOT SO GOOD BITS?

Slightly harsh front end

Negotiating suburban car parks and inner city roundabouts

Heavy fuel use

SUMMARY

I like the RAM 2500. It looks cool, will tow anything I would want to, has more than enough power and torque and feedback to engage the driver and will fit 5 tall occupants in comfort.

Perfectly suited as an outback touring vehicle and with surprising levels of comfort and safety features it provides a level of practicality and interior space that is hard to match.

FACTS AND FIGURES: RAM 2500 Sport Appearance

Engine: 6.7L V8 Cummins Diesel producing 276kW/1084Nm

Transmission: 4WD 6 speed Auto

Warranty: 3yr/ 100,000 km with 3 Yr. roadside assist

Safety: TBA

Origin: America/Australia

Price: from $146,550 MLP*

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.