2019 Nissan X-Trail Ti AWD Review

Nissan X-Trail – It’s in the keenly contested medium SUV segment and has red hot competition from Forester, RAV4, CX5, Outlander and Tucson to name but a few.

However, Nissan’s X-Trail has a great reputation here with a lineage going back around 20 years and the current model, built in Japan by the way, carries that strength forward in a wide range of impressive vehicles including 2WD, AWD, 5-7 seat versions with a choice of three engines.

This particular model, the Ti AWD 5-seater, is getting up towards the top of the range and sells for $45,040*.

It has plenty of kit for the ask including a swag of advanced driver assist technology and luxury features.

Ti specifies a 2.5-litre, petrol, four cylinder with CVT “auto” transmission called X-Tronic in Nissan speak. It’s one of the better CVTs around and feels a lot like a conventional auto in operation.

From the earlier box shaped X-Trail, this current version is more your hatchback on stilts offering a roomy interior and quite appealing looks.

You’d have to put it on your shopping list if looking in this segment though I’d probably stretch to the new 2.0-litre diesel as it has more power and torque and uses less fuel.

Exterior

As already mentioned, X-Trail is in the high heeled hatchback style currently in vogue so that means low front, arcing roofline and fast back tailgate with big gaps under the wheel arches.

It means X-Trail is practical and easy on the eye but nowhere near as “fourbie” tough looking as the old boxy version.

There’s the Nissan family grille with a pronounced vee towards the middle. Even the headlights have an arrow feature pointing inwards like an arrowhead. The look is distinctive and appealing highlighted in this case by LED lights.

Rather than being slab sided, the X-Trail has nicely curving front guards and scalloped door panels leading back to the kicked up tail with large tail lights.

The profile is accentuated on Ti by alloy roof rails and a small spoiler at the top of the tailgate.

Attractive 19-inch wheels too.

Interior

X-Trail is pretty standard Nissan inside… functional, grey, soft feel dash top, flat bottom multi-function wheel… you’ve got the picture. The parking brake is foot operated which I am not a fan of but the centre info’ touch screen is easy to see and use and the leather clad seats are comfy with decent side bolsters and firmish padding. X-Trail scores Nissan’s excellent EZ Fold rear seats and with them down, a large load space is created.

There is some bright work inside to spice things up and the controls/switches are easy to locate and operate.

Visibility from the driver’s seat in all directions is almost unimpeded, even in the sometimes problematic B-pillar area.

Features

The Ti brings with it plenty of goodies from the X-Trail features list like:

Dual zone climate control

Around view monitor

Heated steering wheel, exterior mirrors and front and rear seats

SUNA satnav

Bose 8 speaker audio

Power auto tailgate

Stepped CVT auto

LED headlights

Large sunroof

Drive and Engine

Performance is OK, not what you’d call strong like the diesel but good for most applications. The CVT does has some slurring characteristics when you boot it at higher speeds but otherwise hooks up and drives the Ti pretty well.

Ride and handling are a good compromise for a family SUV meaning it is comfortable and reasonably responsive.

Once you are up and running, minimal noise or vibration penetrates the cabin.

Steering response is light and the Ti has a good turning circle.

The brakes are, well, brakes… discs all round.

I found the actual driving experience compromised a tad by over-zealous advanced driver assist features like the lane keeping assist and the active cruise control.

Liked the rain sensing wipers, auto headlights and the auto high beam was good compared to other brands driven previously.

Fuel consumption was surprisingly frugal for a 2.5-litre petrol engine hauling around some 1562kg as I saw better than 8.0-litres/100km during normal cruising around.

One thing I really like about the X-Trail AWD is the dial-up 2WD, Auto (AWD) and AWD lock system. It’s about the best you can get for such a vehicle. And the lock function is becoming less common in this class.

Safety

Five stars no worries thanks to an extensive array of advanced driver assist features, multiple air bags and the benefit of the new chassis/body that’s strong and safe.

When you consider safety in the wider sense, the fact that a car like this has auto high beam, hill start assist, torque vectoring and forward collision warning makes it even better.

Good tyres too especially in the wet.

Good Bits

Attractive styling

Surprisingly economical petrol engine

Excellent all-wheel drive system

Not So Good Bits

Useless large sunroof

Pessimistic advanced driver assist features

Slurring CVT

Summary

Don’t mind this one at all. I’d buy it over anything made in Thailand every day. You could tow a small caravan or trailer without worries. Well priced too especially against the newer entrants but more than Outlander.

Good for family transport purposes.

Also Look At

Facts and Figures: 2019 Nissan X-Trail Ti AWD

Engine: 2.5L four-cylinder petrol producing 126kW/226Nm

Transmission: Multi-speed CVT

Warranty: 5/ unlimited km

Safety: Five stars

Origin: Japan

Price: from $45,040

*MLP – Manufacturers List Price includes GST and LCT but excluding statutory charges, dealer costs and dealer delivery. See your dealer for RDAP. Does not include price of any options.